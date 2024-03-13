Who is Ben Lawson's wife? The actor's age, height and ex-girlfriends

Ben Lawson is an actor from Australia. He is famous for his prominent roles in movies and TV shows such as No Strings Attached, Bombshell, Neighbours and The Little Death. His popularity in the entertainment industry has made fans curious about his personal life. Who is Ben Lawson's wife?

Ben attends the Australians In Film's 5th Annual Awards Gala (L) and the Special Screening Of Liongate's "Bombshell" (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ben Lawson made his acting debut in 1993 when he played a minor role in the television series Time Trax. Since then, he has appeared in over 50 movies and TV shows. Ben has managed to maintain some intrigue as far as his romantic relationships are concerned. In addition to his professional life, his love life has piqued the interest of many. Thus, the subject of Ben Lawson’s wife is widely discussed online.

Profile summary

Full name Ben Lawson Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Peter Lawson Mother Dianne Lawson Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating (Rumoured) Girlfriend Eleonora Walczak College St. Joseph's College, University of Southern Queensland, The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) Profession Actor Net worth $1 million—$5 million Instagram @bennyvegas

Ben Lawson's wife

Is actor Ben Lawson married? The Australian actor is yet to be married. However, he is rumoured to be dating Eleonora Walczak. The two walked the red carpet together at the 2024 G'Day USA Arts Gala on 1 February at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The two are yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

The actor has also dated a few women in the past. Here are Ben Lawson's ex-girlfriends.

Melissa

In 2021, Ben disclosed his dating history in an article for the Sydney Morning Herald. He revealed how he met his first serious girlfriend, Melissa. They both worked at a restaurant in Brisbane. At the time, Melissa had a boyfriend.

Melissa later left for an article clerkship at a London law firm, but they still communicated via emails. After eight months, Ben went to visit her in London. He confessed his love to her and stayed with her for four months.

Their love did not last long, as they parted ways after months of dating. Their separation is believed to have been caused by the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Melissa moved on with her life as Ben stated that she has kids.

Maile Mildrexler

The actor also dated Maile, a tattoo artist from Hawaii. The two met in 2016 when he was filming the Grimm series in Portland, Oregon. They began staying together in Los Angeles, USA when Maile's landlord sold her place.

Their relationship lasted for three years, and they parted ways in 2019. The two remained friends. Ben wrote:

Maile is one of the smartest and kindest people I know. We talk all the time. She'll always be the 'mother' to my dog, Mochi. I've hung out with her and her new boyfriend.

Harriet Dyer

The actor was alleged to have dated the Australian actress Harriet Dyer. The two used to share photos of themselves on their social media platforms, but these photos are now deleted. They are believed to have dated for months in 2015 and had a long-distance relationship.

The actress attended the 5th annual AACTA Awards in Sydney, USA in December 2015. When she was asked if she could visit Ben, who lived in California, she replied by saying:

Nooo, that's over.

Sarah Chalke

The famous actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Sarah Chalke. Ben Lawson and Sarah Chalke were reported to have dated following their great on-screen chemistry in the Firefly Lane series.

They acted as a couple in the series. She played Kate Mularkey, while Ben was cast as Johnny Ryan. Additionally, Sarah separated from her fiance, Jamie Afifi, which fueled the rumours.

Ben Lawson's family and educational background

Top-5 facts about Ben Lawson. Photo: @bennyvegas/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ben Lawson's age is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 6 February 1980. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He is an Australian-American citizen of white descent. He hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

He is the son of Dianne and Peter Lawson. His dad worked as a GP while his mum worked as an Ansett flight attendant and a secretary to his dad, Peter.

Ben's parents divorced when he was seven, and his mother married Richard, his stepdad, two years later. The actor was raised alongside his four siblings. The ones known are Josh, Matt, and Jordan Lawson.

His brother, Josh Lawson, is also a famous Australian actor. He is known for appearing in films and TV shows such as The Little Death, Cobra Kai, and The Strange Chores. Matt is a senior radiographer at Dr Jones & Partners in Adelaide.

The Australian actor joined St. Joseph College, Gregory Terrace. He enrolled at the University of Southern Queensland Drama School but was kicked out shortly. He later earned his degree from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA).

Career

Ben is a well-known actor who began acting professionally in 1993 after appearing as a guest in the TV series Time Trax. He came into the limelight when he was cast to play a lead role in the TV show Neighbours. However, his big breakthrough came in 2011, when he appeared as Sam in No Strings Attached.

According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his famous movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 1993 The Adventures of Skippy Christopher 1997 The Wayne Manifesto Mervyn 1999 The Wonderful World of Disney Waiter 2006 Perfect Disaster Ken 2009 Ghostly Encounters Theatre Ghost 2010 The Deep End Liam Priory 2011 Covert Affairs Dr. Scott Weiss 2011 In Loco Parentis Richard 2012 The League Dr. Levenson 2013 Bones Martin Zand 2014 Rake Craig 2014 Secrets & Lies Paul Murnane 2014 The Little Death Glenn 2014 Modern Family George Thompson 2016 iZombie Andy LeGare 2016 Billions Mikey 2018 The Good Place Larry Hemsworth 2021 The Moth Effect Host 2021–2023 Firefly Lane Johnny Ryan

What's Ben Lawson's net worth?

According to Popular Bio and Digital Ocean, the actor's alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his career as an actor.

Ben Lawson's height and weight

The famous actor is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ben Lawson's wife? He has never tied the knot with anyone but is currently in a romantic relationship with Eleonora Walczak. How old is Ben Lawson? He is 44 years old as of 2024. When is Ben Lawson's birthday? He marks his birthday on 6 February. Where does Ben Lawson come from? He hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Are Ben and Josh Lawson brothers? Yes, the two are blood brothers. Where does Ben Lawson live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who did Ben Lawson play in Modern Family? He played the role of George Thompson. What is Ben Lawson's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Searches for information about Ben Lawson's wife may persist until the actor settles down. The actor is yet to be married. Nevertheless, he is known to have dated a few women and is currently rumoured to be dating Eleonora Walczak. He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

