Who is Ben Lawson's wife? The actor's age, height and ex-girlfriends

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Ben Lawson is an actor from Australia. He is famous for his prominent roles in movies and TV shows such as No Strings Attached, Bombshell, Neighbours and The Little Death. His popularity in the entertainment industry has made fans curious about his personal life. Who is Ben Lawson's wife?

Actor Ben Lawson at NeueHouse Hollywood in LA (L). Ben at the Special Screening Of Liongate's "Bombshell" (R).
Ben attends the Australians In Film's 5th Annual Awards Gala (L) and the Special Screening Of Liongate's "Bombshell" (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Steve Granitz (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ben Lawson made his acting debut in 1993 when he played a minor role in the television series Time Trax. Since then, he has appeared in over 50 movies and TV shows. Ben has managed to maintain some intrigue as far as his romantic relationships are concerned. In addition to his professional life, his love life has piqued the interest of many. Thus, the subject of Ben Lawson’s wife is widely discussed online.

Profile summary

Full nameBen Lawson
GenderMale
Date of birth6 February 1980
Age44 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthBrisbane, Queensland, Australia
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAustralian-American
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds159
Weight in kilograms72
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
FatherPeter Lawson
MotherDianne Lawson
Siblings4
Relationship statusDating (Rumoured)
GirlfriendEleonora Walczak
CollegeSt. Joseph's College,University of Southern Queensland,The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA)
ProfessionActor
Net worth$1 million—$5 million
Instagram@bennyvegas

Ben Lawson's wife

Is actor Ben Lawson married? The Australian actor is yet to be married. However, he is rumoured to be dating Eleonora Walczak. The two walked the red carpet together at the 2024 G'Day USA Arts Gala on 1 February at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The two are yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

The actor has also dated a few women in the past. Here are Ben Lawson's ex-girlfriends.

Melissa

In 2021, Ben disclosed his dating history in an article for the Sydney Morning Herald. He revealed how he met his first serious girlfriend, Melissa. They both worked at a restaurant in Brisbane. At the time, Melissa had a boyfriend.

Melissa later left for an article clerkship at a London law firm, but they still communicated via emails. After eight months, Ben went to visit her in London. He confessed his love to her and stayed with her for four months.

Their love did not last long, as they parted ways after months of dating. Their separation is believed to have been caused by the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Melissa moved on with her life as Ben stated that she has kids.

Maile Mildrexler

The actor also dated Maile, a tattoo artist from Hawaii. The two met in 2016 when he was filming the Grimm series in Portland, Oregon. They began staying together in Los Angeles, USA when Maile's landlord sold her place.

Their relationship lasted for three years, and they parted ways in 2019. The two remained friends. Ben wrote:

Maile is one of the smartest and kindest people I know. We talk all the time. She'll always be the 'mother' to my dog, Mochi. I've hung out with her and her new boyfriend.

Harriet Dyer

The actor was alleged to have dated the Australian actress Harriet Dyer. The two used to share photos of themselves on their social media platforms, but these photos are now deleted. They are believed to have dated for months in 2015 and had a long-distance relationship.

The actress attended the 5th annual AACTA Awards in Sydney, USA in December 2015. When she was asked if she could visit Ben, who lived in California, she replied by saying:

Nooo, that's over.

Sarah Chalke

The famous actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Sarah Chalke. Ben Lawson and Sarah Chalke were reported to have dated following their great on-screen chemistry in the Firefly Lane series.

They acted as a couple in the series. She played Kate Mularkey, while Ben was cast as Johnny Ryan. Additionally, Sarah separated from her fiance, Jamie Afifi, which fueled the rumours.

Ben Lawson's family and educational background

Facts about Ben Lawson
Top-5 facts about Ben Lawson. Photo: @bennyvegas/Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Ben Lawson's age is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 6 February 1980. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He is an Australian-American citizen of white descent. He hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

He is the son of Dianne and Peter Lawson. His dad worked as a GP while his mum worked as an Ansett flight attendant and a secretary to his dad, Peter.

Ben's parents divorced when he was seven, and his mother married Richard, his stepdad, two years later. The actor was raised alongside his four siblings. The ones known are Josh, Matt, and Jordan Lawson.

His brother, Josh Lawson, is also a famous Australian actor. He is known for appearing in films and TV shows such as The Little Death, Cobra Kai, and The Strange Chores. Matt is a senior radiographer at Dr Jones & Partners in Adelaide.

The Australian actor joined St. Joseph College, Gregory Terrace. He enrolled at the University of Southern Queensland Drama School but was kicked out shortly. He later earned his degree from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA).

Career

Ben is a well-known actor who began acting professionally in 1993 after appearing as a guest in the TV series Time Trax. He came into the limelight when he was cast to play a lead role in the TV show Neighbours. However, his big breakthrough came in 2011, when he appeared as Sam in No Strings Attached.

According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his famous movies and TV shows.

YearMovies/TV showsRoles
1993The Adventures of SkippyChristopher
1997The Wayne ManifestoMervyn
1999The Wonderful World of DisneyWaiter
2006Perfect DisasterKen
2009Ghostly EncountersTheatre Ghost
2010The Deep EndLiam Priory
2011Covert AffairsDr. Scott Weiss
2011In Loco ParentisRichard
2012The LeagueDr. Levenson
2013BonesMartin Zand
2014RakeCraig
2014Secrets & LiesPaul Murnane
2014The Little DeathGlenn
2014Modern FamilyGeorge Thompson
2016iZombieAndy LeGare
2016BillionsMikey
2018The Good PlaceLarry Hemsworth
2021The Moth EffectHost
2021–2023Firefly LaneJohnny Ryan

What's Ben Lawson's net worth?

According to Popular Bio and Digital Ocean, the actor's alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his career as an actor.

Ben Lawson's height and weight

The famous actor is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Ben Lawson's wife? He has never tied the knot with anyone but is currently in a romantic relationship with Eleonora Walczak.
  2. How old is Ben Lawson? He is 44 years old as of 2024.
  3. When is Ben Lawson's birthday? He marks his birthday on 6 February.
  4. Where does Ben Lawson come from? He hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
  5. Are Ben and Josh Lawson brothers? Yes, the two are blood brothers.
  6. Where does Ben Lawson live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  7. Who did Ben Lawson play in Modern Family? He played the role of George Thompson.
  8. What is Ben Lawson's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Searches for information about Ben Lawson's wife may persist until the actor settles down. The actor is yet to be married. Nevertheless, he is known to have dated a few women and is currently rumoured to be dating Eleonora Walczak. He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Stephen Lang's biography. Stephen is an actor, producer, and writer from the United States. He has been featured in high-profile films and TV shows such as Don't Breathe 2, My Love Affair with Marriage, and The Good Fight.

Steven Long was born in New York, New York, United States. He debuted in the acting industry in the 1980s and has over 100 acting credits. Steven is married to Kristina Watson. Does he have children? His bio has everything you need to know about him.

Source: Legit.ng

