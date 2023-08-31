What happened to Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew? His story

Ceaser Emanuel is a famous reality TV star, tattoo artist, and businessman from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for participating in the TV series Hip Hop Squares and Black Ink Crew New York. However, fans have been wondering what happened to him after he unceremoniously exited the Black Ink Crew.

Ceaser Emanuel speaks at the Ceasar Emanuel press conference to address recent social media attacks in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Ceaser Emanuel came into the limelight following his participation in the popular reality show Black Ink Crew New York, which premiered in January 2013. However, he was later fired from the reality show after a video of him hitting a dog surfaced online.

Profile summary

Full name David Emanuel Famous as Caesar Emanuel Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-America Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Desiree Simpson Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education High School of Graphic Communications, Katharine Gibbs College Profession Reality TV star, tattoo artist, businessman Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @ceaserblackink

Ceaser Emanuel's biography

The reality TV personality was born David Emanuel in The Bronx, New York, United States. His father succumbed to AIDS when he was young. Ceaser Emanuel's mother, Desiree Simpson, is a CEO and lead designer at Dr. Dirt Landscape Designs and Services. The company assists its customers in creating customised landscape designs. She remarried Kenneth Simpson.

Ceaser from Black Ink Crew grew up alongside his two siblings, Joaquin and Tiffany Winter. Joaquin was killed in a tattoo parlour in Brooklyn. Ceaser attended the High School of Graphic Communication and Arts before proceeding to Katharine Gibbs College, where he majored in Graphic Arts.

What is Ceaser Emanuel's age?

The American reality TV personality is 44 years old as of 2023. When is Ceaser Emanuel's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 5 June annually. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

He commenced his career as an art director and graphic designer before venturing into a tattoo parlour business. In 2011, he opened his first tattoo parlour in Harlem. He has since opened seven other similar shops across the United States.

Emanuel of Black Ink Crew attends "It Was All A Dream" Black Ink Gallery And Silent Auction at Black Ink Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The parlour grew in popularity to the point where it caught the attention of VH1 producers, who offered to feature the parlour on VH1. Black Ink Crew premiered in January 2013, marking the beginning of Ceaser's career as a reality TV star. It chronicled the daily operations and dramas of Ceaser's shop.

What happened to Ceaser from Black Ink?

Ceaser made headlines in June 2022 after a video of the reality TV star allegedly abusing a dog made its rounds on social media. In the clip, Ceaser is seen striking the helpless animal with a folded chair multiple times before kicking it.

Consequently, the talented tattooist from the reality show Black Ink Crew by VH1 producers. Ceaser later spoke with TMZ about the incident and shared that he was breaking up a fight between his dogs when one of the animals turned on him.

He revealed that he was apologetic for his actions, saying he did not intend to abuse the dogs, insisting that the video doesn't reflect his true self. This was, however, not the first time Ceaser found himself on the wrong side of the law.

In January 2021, Ceaser Emanuel's daughter Cheyenne alleged that her dad physically assaulted her. The incident reportedly happened when she lived in Atlanta with Ceaser and his ex-girlfriend, Suzette.

Who is Ceaser Emanuel's wife?

Ceaser Emanuel, Keke Palmer, and Dutchess Lattimore attend the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Emanuel has never been married. However, he has been involved with different women in the past. He was previously engaged to tattoo artist and former reality TV star Dutchess Lattimore in 2015. However, their relationship did not last long, as the two called it quits in 2016 due to cheating allegations.

He has also dated Suzette Samuel, a licensed realtor and credit specialist. She offers credit training by conducting online classes and webinars. The American reality TV star has a daughter named Cheyenne from his former relationship with Crystal Amor.

What is Ceaser Emanuel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of about $2.5 million. He has acquired his wealth mainly from his career as a reality television star. He also makes a substantial amount from his tattoo business.

FAQs

Who is Ceaser Emanuel? He is an American reality TV star, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur widely known for his participation in Black Ink Crew. When is Ceaser Emanuel's birthday? He was born on 5 June 1979. What happened to Ceaser Emanuel from the Black Ink Crew? He was fired from the show after a disturbing video of him allegedly hitting a dog went viral in 2022. Is Caesar still the owner of Black Ink? Yes. He is still the owner of the popular tattoo shop Black Ink. He has eight tattoo shops across the USA. What is Ceaser Emanuel's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million as of 2023. What is Ceaser Emanuel's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Ceaser Emanuel is a well-known American reality TV star, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur. He is best known for participating in the TV series Black Ink Crew New York. Ceaser was fired from the reality show after a video surfaced online showing him hitting a dog.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Angel BBNaija’s biography. She is a popular Nigerian reality television personality, poet and writer. She was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and resides in Lagos.

Angel is widely known for starring on the reality television show Big Brother Naija season 6. She is also active on Instagram and has a considerable number of followers on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng