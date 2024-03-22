Who is Theo Von's wife? Explore the comedian's dating history

Theo Von is an American comedian, TV personality, podcaster, and actor widely known for participating in NBC's Last Comic Standing season 4 reality TV show. He is known for hosting the This Past Weekend podcast. He has appeared in popular films such as Typical Rick and Court Ordered. But who is Theo Von's wife?

Theo Von throwing out a pitch during a baseball game (L). The comedian during one of his podcast shows (R). Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images, @theovon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Theo Von was born in Covington, Louisiana, United States of America. He has never been married,b but has been linked with some well-known ladies. One of his well-known relationships was with the former model Brandi Glanville. The two dated in 2006 and featured each other on their podcasts.

Profile summary

Full Name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski Famous as Theo Von Gender Male Date of birth 19 March 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Covington, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Gina Capitani Father Roland Kurnatowski Sr Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College The University of New Orleans, Louisiana State University, The University of Arizona, College of Charleston Profession Comedian, actor, podcaster, television personality Instagram @theovon Facebook @theovon TikTok @theovon X (Twitter) @theovon YouTube Theo Von

Who is Theo Von?

The American stand-up comedian was born on 19 March 1980 in Covington, Louisiana, United States of America. Theo Von's parents are Roland von Kurnatowski Sr and Gina Capitani. His mother is a courier driver, and his father was a mahogany farmer. He has three siblings.

He started his career in the entertainment industry at 19, appearing on Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour in 2000 while still studying at Louisiana State University. He has appeared in Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

He has hosted Deal With It and Primetime in No Time. His podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the top comedy podcasts and was ranked #5 in the US podcast charts.

Top-5 facts about Theo Von. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Theo Von's wife?

The American comedian has never married. However, his relationship history shows he has been in several relationships.

Theo Von's girlfriend list

Theo Von has been romantically linked to high-profile women in the industry, including television personalities and actresses. Learn more about Theo Von's ex-girlfriends below.

Coral Smith

Coral Smith is an American television personality known as a cast member of Real World: Back to New York. She has appeared in several seasons of The Real World's spin-off show. She won the award for the Roommate You Love To Hate in 2008.

The television personality was allegedly in a relationship with Theo Von in 2001. They were rumoured to be dating after the photos of them walking at the beach circulated. However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

Sarah Greyson and Theo Von

Sarah Greyson is an American actress and producer. She is widely known for her roles in films such as Two Birds, Long Ago and Pass Out. According to her IMDb profile, the actress has ten acting credits. The stand-up comedian was allegedly in a relationship with Sarah Greyson in 2003.

Brandi Granville

Brandi Glanville attends Peacock's "The Traitors" New York Press Junket at NBCUniversal Headquarters on December 14, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Joy Malone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Brandi Glanville Theo Von's wife? No, she is not his wife, but the two allegedly dated in 2016. They sparked dating rumours when she appeared on the comedian's podcast. Brandi later invited him to her podcast, Brandi Granville Unfiltered.

Theo Von's ex-girlfriend, Brandi Granville, is a television personality and former model. She has appeared in films such as 90210, Family Reunion, and Missing at 17. In an interview, the former model confirmed being in a relationship with the comedian and said she met her in a podcast. She went ahead describing him.

He is cool, but he is super inappropriate and opinionated. I am sure at some point, I will be suing him for defamation of character, but he is cool. I met him on a podcast. He is the funniest guy I've ever met.

The two dated for a while, and then Brandi Glanville started dating other men. However, they never announced their breakup.

On 14 February 2024, the two released a podcast. Theo Von and Brandi Glanville's podcast covered hilarious topics about their personal life, drinking habits and outrageous stories about their dating and childhood experiences. The comedian opened up about growing up in Louisiana and being raised alongside his four siblings by a single mom.

So when I was young, I grew up in a small town in Louisiana, and…my mom was a single mom… a couple of children, and we were four children…my dad was 70 when I was born.

Theo Von and Katie

The comedian confirmed in his YouTube video that he had a crush on a girl called Katie. Many people used to call her Theo Von's ex-girlfriend, Katie,' fat Katie'.; He loved her and hoped she knew how much he cared for her.

Men, I remember I had a big crush on this girl, Katie. And people called her kind of 'fat Katie', I think, but I just called her Katie. And if she was fat, man, good! That meant there was more of her, bruh, cause I was in love with her…and I just hoped that she somehow knew how much I cared about her.

Theo Von's girlfriend in 2024

Comedian Theo Von during the 2nd Annual Hollywood Cares Invitational at OHM Nightclub on 31 March 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American comedian has been private about his dating life since his relationship with Brandi Glanville. He is presumably single. He gave his preferences on the kind of woman he would love to date in his podcast video on YouTube video.

I like a girl…I don't mind a pigtail, I don't mind two pigtails. I don't mind a little bit of braids. I like a hard-working woman. I need a teammate; I need a partner in crime. Well, like a woman who knows life is hard work…I want a woman who can be a mother…who doesn't mind having some children with me. Iam not looking for some housewife…my woman can have a job.

FAQs

Who is Theo Von? He is an American stand-up comedian, television personality, actor and podcaster known for hosting This Past Weekend podcast. Where is Theo Von from? He hails from Covington, Louisiana, United States of America. Is Theo Von married? The comedian has never been married. He has, however, dated celebrities like Brandi Glanville. Does Theo Von have a girlfriend? He is presumably single. The comedian has not revealed any information about his dating life after his relationship with the former fashion model Brandi Glanville. Did Brandi Glanville date Theo Von? Yes, the two were in a relationship in 2016. How old is Theo Von? He is 44 years old as of March 2024. He celebrates his birthday on 19 March.

Who is Theo Von's wife? The American comedian is not married and has never married before. He has dated Brandi Glanville, Sarah Greyson and Coral Smith. He is known for hosting the This Past Weekend podcast.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kendrick Sampson's wife. He is a famous actor, television personality, and activist known for playing notable roles in The Vampire Diaries and Insecure. He was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Kendrick Sampson started performing in theatre productions while he was in high school. He came into the limelight in 2013 after being featured in The Vampire Diaries. His parents are Daphne Smith and Hoyle Sampson. He has dated Normani Kordei and Naomi Campbell. Find out more about the American actor in the article.

Source: Legit.ng