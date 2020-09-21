Cynthia Frelund's biography: age, height, NFL, is she married?

Cynthia Frelund is anAmerican sports television host and football analyst currently working for National Football League Network (NFL). She hosts GameDay Morning and Fantasy Live on the television network and co-hosts the podcast titled Game Theory and Money. She breaks down issues and events related to football, thus bringing people closer to the sport.

Cynthia Frelund posing for a picture before an NFL game. Photo: @cynthiafrelund

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Frelund is a sports journalist at NFL Network. She has caught the attention of numerous people due to her mastery of sports and her ability to dissect sporting events with utmost professionalism and honesty. Read on to learn more about her personal life, career, net worth, and much more.

Who is Cynthia Frelund?

The NFL television host, sports reporter, sports analyst and podcast host was born and raised in Okemos, Michigan, United States of America. Her father's name is MacGyver, and her mother's name is Mary Anne.

As a child, she desired to become a scientist. However, her career took a different path after graduation.

The sports journalist in a beautiful jumpsuit. Photo: @cynthiafrelund

Source: Instagram

How old is Cynthia Frelund?

The journalist is 42 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24th August 1979, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Cynthia Frelund's nationality?

Cynthia's nationality is American.

What college did Cynthia Frelund go to?

The journalist went to Boston College after graduating from Okemos High School. She pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and graduated in 2005.

She then enrolled at Northwestern University for a Masters degree in Predictive Analytics. She also went to Kellogg School of Management at the same university for a Master of Business Administration degree with a specialisation in Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Marketing, and Finance.

Career

NFL's Cynthia Frelund started her career at Fusion Finance in 2005. She started as an analyst and soon rose to a senior analyst.

In 2008, she joined NFL Network as a strategist. She then made her exit and joined Disney's ABC Television Group. She worked there from 2010 to 2012 as a business development manager.

Her big break in the television industry came in 2012 when ESPN employed her as an associate director. During her stay at ESPN, she also held other roles, including producer and strategist. She earned much popularity during her period at the cable sports channel. In 2015, she was named the network's Sports Center’s Predictive Analytics Analyst.

In August 2016, she joined NFL Network after leaving ESPN. She joined the American sports-oriented pay television network as a Predictive Analytics Expert. Is Cynthia Frelund still with NFL Network? Yes, she still works at NFL Network to date.

She takes pride in being the first-ever analytics expert to work as the National Football League Network. She has made appearances on NFL Network shows, including NFL Fantasy Live, Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL GameDay Morning, and NFL Draft Coverage.

Who is Cynthia on Game Day? She is the host of the show. She also hosts Fantasy Live on the same television network.

Besides hosting shows, she also co-hosts a podcast NFL: Game Theory and Money with Matt Money Smith. The podcast mainly deals with compelling matchups and unique statistical information related to football.

Cynthia and Smith do this by projecting how different teams and players are likely to perform based on advanced analytics.

Net worth

The journalist has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her job at NFL Network.

The talented journalist at work. Photo: @cynthiafrelund

Source: Instagram

Who is Cynthia Frelund married to?

Did Cynthia Frelund get married? While this question has been asked repeatedly, the sports journalist is yet to disclose any information related to her love life. As a result, there is no official information about Cynthia Frelund's husband.

Height and weight

The NFL Network journalist is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs about 58 kilogrammes or 128 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Interesting facts about the journalist

The journalist is an outgoing and fun person. Her friends describe her as a woman who is beautiful both inside and out.

She is also a fitness enthusiast who exercises regularly to keep fit and healthy.

She is a marathon runner who runs for charity. Her goal is to run a marathon in all states in America. So far, she has done it in 20 states.

She is actively involved in the activities of Bright Pink, an organisation that seeks to prevent breast and ovarian cancer and promote early detection of these conditions.

The lively sports journalist is also a certified Pilates instructor. From 2005 to 2016, she worked at East Bank Club as the Pilates and group fitness instructor. She also worked in a similar capacity at Equinox from 2007 to 2012.

She is a dog lover and encourages people to adopt dogs. She has a bulldog.

Cynthia is a self-taught coder. During her time at ESPN, she used machine learning and algorithms to create strategies during the daily fantasy matchups.

Cynthia Frelund has made a name for herself in the sports journalism industry. Many people consider her one of the best football analysts in contemporary America.

Legit.ng recently published Megan Thee Stallion's biography. The rising star's real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, and she is the daughter of famous rapper Holly Thomas. She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who started her career in 2016.

Megan used to go to the studio with her mother as a child. She developed a great interest in rapping and started writing songs when she was 16. However, her mother felt that the lyrics were inappropriate for her age and advised her to wait until she was 21 to launch her music career.

