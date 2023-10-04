Does Blake Shelton have kids? A look at his family life

Blake Tollison Shelton is an American country music singer, television personality, and producer. He first gained public recognition for his 2001 hit single Austin from his debut album Blake Shelton. He is also famous for his hit albums The Dreamer (2003) and Blake Shelton's Barn & Grill (2004). Aside from his successful music career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. Does Blake Shelton have kids?

Blake Shelton has been in the entertainment industry since 2001 and has had a successful career in country music, with numerous hit singles and albums. He has won multiple awards, including the Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards. The star has married thrice, and his fans want to know how many children the country music star has.

Profile summary

Full name Blake Tollison Shelton Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ada, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Oklahoma, Los Angeles, and Nashville Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 212 Weight in kilograms 96 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Richard Shelton Mother Dorothy Shelton Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Gwen Stefani Children 3 Education Ada High School Profession Country singer, television personality Net worth $120 million Instagram @blakeshelton Twitter @blakeshelton Facebook @blakeshelton

Who is Blake Shelton?

The legendary country music singer was born Blake Tollison Shelton on 18 June 1976 in Ada, Oklahoma, United States. He is an American national of English-Distant-German-Dutch descent. His parents are Richard Shelton, a car salesman and Dorothy Shelton, a beauty salon owner.

The singer grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Richie and a sister named Endy. His father and brother are deceased. Richie died in 1990 due to a car crash when Blake was 14 years old.

Blake began singing and playing guitar when he was in middle school and wrote his first song at age fifteen. He made his music debut in 2001 after releasing his hit song Austin from his first album, Blake Shelton. The hit song rose to #1 on the County Billboard for five weeks in 2001. He has since released numerous popular songs such as Ol' Red, Honey Bee, God Gave Me You, and Boys 'Round Here.

In addition to his music career, Blake Shelton has been a coach on the popular television show The Voice, where he mentors aspiring singers and helps them compete for a recording contract. He has also been known for appearing on various other television programs, including Pitch Perfect 2 and Malibu Country.

Does Blake Shelton have kids?

Does Blake Shelton have any children of his own? Although the singer has been married three times, he has no biological children. However, he became a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's sons when he married her—the names of the kids are Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Their biological father is Gavin Rossdale.

In an interview with People magazine, the singer expressed his excitement about being a stepdad and how he has realised he is more reliable than he ever thought. He said;

The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it...and every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.

Does Blake Shelton have kids? Blake is the stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Their biological father is Gavin Rossdale. Not much is known about the kids as they are young.

