DStv Compact channels and subscription price in Nigeria 2022

DStv is a sub-Saharan subscription service that allows Africans in about 50 countries to enjoy music and movies from the continent and beyond. DStv Compact channels are in DStv Compact and Compact Plus packages. Each package has something different and special to offer to subscribers.

DStv Nigeria is the leading satellite television service in Africa regarding the number of subscribers and infrastructure. Of all DStv packages, the Compact has the most subscribers, and one can upgrade to Compact plus or other higher packages.

DStv Compact channels list

With 160 plus DStv channels to watch, most subscribers admit they are spoilt for choice. The channels in DStv compact are suitable for all types of viewers, from children, teens, sports lovers, music lovers and more.

What channels are on DStv compact?

There are over 130 DStv Compact channels, with 20 being HD channels. Below is a list of these channels and frequencies. Channels are divided into categories for viewers to know the types of content they air.

Lifestyle & culture, sports, and children channels

Number Lifestyle & culture channels 135 Discovery TLC Entertainment 252 Discovery IDx 174 BBC Lifestyle 175 Food Network 178 Fashion One 190 Spice TV Number Sports channels 220 SuperSprot Blitz 223 SuperSport 3 (HD/SD) 224 SuperSport 4 (HD/SD) 227 SuperSport 7 228 SuperSport 8 229 SuperSport 9 230 SuperSport 10 Number Children channels 301 Cartoon Network 302 Boomerang 303 Disney Channel 304 Disney XD 305 Nickelodeon 306 CBeebies 307 NickJr 308 NickTOONS 309 Disney Junior 310 JimJam 313 PBS Kids 318 Da Vinci Kids 319 Mindset

Music and news & commerce channels

Number Music channels 322 MTV Base 323 TRACE Mziki 324 Hip TV 325 TRACE Naija 326 AFRO Music English 327 Sound City 328 Urban TV 329 Fiesta TV Number News & commerce channels 275 K24 370 NTA Parliament 400 BBC World News 401 CNN International 402 Sky News 404 SABC News 405 Newzroon Afrika 406 Al Jazeera 410 CNBC Africa 411 Bloomberg Television 413 NDTV 24x7 414 EuroNews 415 CNC World 416 Arise News 418 TVC News Nigeria 419 NTA News 24 421 Joy News 438 EuroNews French 445 EuroNews German

Documentary, religion, and specialist channels

Number Documentary channels 171 Investigation Discovery 181 National Geographic 182 Nat Geo Wild 448 CGTN Documentary Number Religion channels 341 Faith Broadcast Network 342 DayStar 343 TBN Africa 345 SBN 346 IQRAA 347 Islam Channel 348 EWTN Global Catholic Network 349 Dove TV 350 Lumen Christi 390 Emmanuel TV 680 TV Mundial Number Specialist channels 430 RAI International 437 TV5 Monde Afrique 446 Deutsche Welle 447 CCTV 4 480 CCTV Entertainment 481 China Movies Channel 482 Shanghai Dragon TV 483 Hunan TV 484 Jiangsu Television 485 Phoenix News and Entertainment 525 RTP Internacional

Entertainment & movies channels

No. Channel name No. Channel name 110 M-Net Action 160 Maisha Magic Bongo 111 M-Net Movies All Stars 164 ROK 3 112 Studio Universal 165 Ebony Life TV 115 M-Net City 166 Zee World 116 Vuzu (SD/HD) 167 Star Life 117 Universal Channel (HD/SD) 168 ROK 118 Telemundo 189 POP Central 120 BBC Brit 194 Televista 123 ITV Choice (SD/HD) 195 Trybe 124 E! Entertainment Television 197 Naija Stand-Up Comedy 125 FOX (SD/HD) 195 Nigerian Festivals 126 FOX Life 250 e. TV Africa 128 WWE Channel 251 NTAi 129 BET International 252 Silverbird 130 MTV 253 AIT 132 CBS Reality 254 Channels 136 Discovery Family 255 MiTV 137 Turner Classic Movies 257 ONTV MAX 139 M-Net Zone 258 Galaxy 141 Eva 259 Wazobia Max 142 Eva+ 260 OGTV 152 AfricaMagic Epic 261 Arewa 24 153 AfricaMagic Urban 262 wap TV 154 AfricaMagic Family 280 ADOM TV 155 Real Time 296 Wasafi TV 156 AfricaMagic Hausa 369 NTA 2 157 AfricaMagic Yoruba 430 Rai Italia 158 Maisha Magic East 437 TV5 Monde Afrique 159 AfricaMagic Igbo 449 451 CGTN Francias B4U Movies

What are the DStv Compact Plus channels?

All channels on DStv compact are available on DStv Compact Plus because the former is a lower package. You access all channels airing in the former package when upgrading to a higher one.

However, you cannot access all channels from a former package when you downgrade to a lower one. Below is a list of channels listed on Compact plus that are missing from the Compact package:

Number Channel name 103 1 Magic HD 121 Discovery Channel HD 131 Lifetime Entertainment 151 AfricaMagic Showcase HD 170 Crime & Investigation Network 186 The History Channel 225 SuperSport HD 5 Nigeria 226 SuperSport HD 6 Nigeria 409 CGTN News

Audio channels

DStv Compact and Compact Plus have 53 audio/radio stations combined. These channels are very diverse and cater to all musical tastes. Some play contemporary music, the 80s and 70s hits, rock, jazz, classical music, and reggae.

DStv subscription channels

Compare subscription fees and channels available in DStv packages to find your perfect match. You can upgrade to a higher package and downgrade to a lower one.

Additionally, pay the annual subscription fee to enjoy a one-month free viewership bonus. Below are DStv subscription packages and prices in 2022:

Padi - DStv Padi has 45+ channels (1 HD channel). Pay ₦2,150 monthly or ₦23,650 per annum to unlock a full year of thrilling entertainment. The package grants you access to Nollywood movies and dramas, international telenovelas, sports highlights, wildlife documentaries, music, kids’ shows and international news. Yanga - Enjoy Nollywood and Hollywood movies, international telenovelas, reality TV, documentaries, music, kids' programs, and more on DStv Yanga. The package costs ₦2,950 per month (₦32,450 per annum). It has more than 85 channels (7 HD channels). Confam - The package has 105+ channels and 10 HD channels. It has diverse content from LaLiga, Serie A action, Africa Magic channels, dramas, movies, reality, documentary shows, news and kids' channels. DStv Confam costs ₦5,300 or month or ₦58,300 per year. Compact - Pay ₦9,000 monthly to enjoy all DStv compact channels (130+ channels, 20 HD channels). If you like, pay the annual subscription fee of ₦99,000. Compact Plus - This subscription has over 145 channels (30 HD channels) and costs an extra ₦5,250 more than the Compact package. A DStv Compact Plus subscriber pays ₦14,250 a month or ₦156,750 per annum. Premium - DStv Premium comes with free Showmax. The package offers over 160 channels (38 HD channels). Subscribers enjoy non-stop movies, iconic TV series, live sports coverage, latest news, top documentaries, kids programs and more. DStv Premium costs ₦21,000 a month or ₦231,000 for the year.

DStv add-on packages

Keep your family entertained with DStv add-on packages. The following add-on packages are tailored to meet your personal needs:

Great Wall - The add-on package has over six channels airing Chinese content. DStv Great Wall Africa costs ₦1,725 per month and grants you access the China Movie Channel, Zhejiang and CGTN Documentary.

The add-on package has over six channels airing Chinese content. DStv Great Wall Africa costs ₦1,725 per month and grants you access the China Movie Channel, Zhejiang and CGTN Documentary. Movies - DStv movies cost ₦2,500 per month. The package has three M-net movie channels. You can add it to your DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam or Yanga package.

DStv movies cost ₦2,500 per month. The package has three M-net movie channels. You can add it to your DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam or Yanga package. French Touch - Pay ₦2,650 per month to watch over 10 DStv French Touch channels. You can access A+, France 24, Planete, Teletoon+, InfoSports+, Piwi+, Novelas TV, Trace Africa French and more.

Pay ₦2,650 per month to watch over 10 DStv French Touch channels. You can access A+, France 24, Planete, Teletoon+, InfoSports+, Piwi+, Novelas TV, Trace Africa French and more. Indian - DStv Indian costs ₦7,100 per month and has more than 15 channels airing Bollywood movies and other Indian programs.

DStv Indian costs ₦7,100 per month and has more than 15 channels airing Bollywood movies and other Indian programs. French Plus - The package costs ₦9,300 per month and has more than 15 French TV channels, including A+, Canal+, Canal+ Sports 2 and 3, Canal+ Cinema Centre, France 24, Planete, RTL 9, Teletoon+, TF1, InfoSports+, Novelas TV, and Trace Africa French.

How many sports channels are on the DStv compact?

DStv has around 16 channels for games, but you can only access around seven sports channels on DStv compact packages.

How much is DStv compact now?

The Compact package subscribers pay ₦9,000 per month.

Is channel 151 on DStv compact?

You must upgrade from Compact to Compact plus to watch AfricaMagic Showcase (Channel 151) because it is not among the DStv compact channels.

DStv Compact channels have everything for everyone. Therefore, be assured that you will always access the best entertainment, whichever you choose. In addition, these Compact and Compact Plus packages are fairly priced.

