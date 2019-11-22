Global site navigation

DStv Compact channels and subscription price in Nigeria 2022
Guides

DStv Compact channels and subscription price in Nigeria 2022

by  Clare Kamau Peris Walubengo

DStv is a sub-Saharan subscription service that allows Africans in about 50 countries to enjoy music and movies from the continent and beyond. DStv Compact channels are in DStv Compact and Compact Plus packages. Each package has something different and special to offer to subscribers.

DStv Compact channels
DStv dish, decoder, and remote. Photo: @DSTV (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

DStv Nigeria is the leading satellite television service in Africa regarding the number of subscribers and infrastructure. Of all DStv packages, the Compact has the most subscribers, and one can upgrade to Compact plus or other higher packages.

DStv Compact channels list

With 160 plus DStv channels to watch, most subscribers admit they are spoilt for choice. The channels in DStv compact are suitable for all types of viewers, from children, teens, sports lovers, music lovers and more.

What channels are on DStv compact?

There are over 130 DStv Compact channels, with 20 being HD channels. Below is a list of these channels and frequencies. Channels are divided into categories for viewers to know the types of content they air.

Lifestyle & culture, sports, and children channels

NumberLifestyle & culture channels
135Discovery TLC Entertainment
252Discovery IDx
174BBC Lifestyle
175Food Network
178Fashion One
190Spice TV
NumberSports channels
220SuperSprot Blitz
223SuperSport 3 (HD/SD)
224SuperSport 4 (HD/SD)
227SuperSport 7
228SuperSport 8
229SuperSport 9
230SuperSport 10
NumberChildren channels
301Cartoon Network
302Boomerang
303Disney Channel
304Disney XD
305Nickelodeon
306CBeebies
307NickJr
308NickTOONS
309Disney Junior
310JimJam
313PBS Kids
318Da Vinci Kids
319Mindset

Music and news & commerce channels

NumberMusic channels
322MTV Base
323TRACE Mziki
324Hip TV
325TRACE Naija
326AFRO Music English
327Sound City
328Urban TV
329Fiesta TV
NumberNews & commerce channels
275K24
370NTA Parliament
400BBC World News
401CNN International
402Sky News
404SABC News
405Newzroon Afrika
406Al Jazeera
410CNBC Africa
411Bloomberg Television
413NDTV 24x7
414EuroNews
415CNC World
416Arise News
418TVC News Nigeria
419NTA News 24
421Joy News
438EuroNews French
445EuroNews German

Documentary, religion, and specialist channels

NumberDocumentary channels
171Investigation Discovery
181National Geographic
182Nat Geo Wild
448CGTN Documentary
NumberReligion channels
341Faith Broadcast Network
342DayStar
343TBN Africa
345SBN
346IQRAA
347Islam Channel
348EWTN Global Catholic Network
349Dove TV
350Lumen Christi
390Emmanuel TV
680TV Mundial
NumberSpecialist channels
430RAI International
437TV5 Monde Afrique
446Deutsche Welle
447CCTV 4
480CCTV Entertainment
481China Movies Channel
482Shanghai Dragon TV
483Hunan TV
484Jiangsu Television
485Phoenix News and Entertainment
525RTP Internacional

Entertainment & movies channels

No.Channel nameNo.Channel name
110M-Net Action160Maisha Magic Bongo
111M-Net Movies All Stars164ROK 3
112Studio Universal165Ebony Life TV
115M-Net City166Zee World
116Vuzu (SD/HD)167Star Life
117Universal Channel (HD/SD)168ROK
118Telemundo 189POP Central
120BBC Brit194Televista
123ITV Choice (SD/HD)195Trybe
124E! Entertainment Television197Naija Stand-Up Comedy
125FOX (SD/HD)195Nigerian Festivals
126FOX Life250e. TV Africa
128WWE Channel251NTAi
129BET International252Silverbird
130MTV 253AIT
132CBS Reality254Channels
136Discovery Family255MiTV
137Turner Classic Movies257ONTV MAX
139M-Net Zone258Galaxy
141Eva 259Wazobia Max
142Eva+260OGTV
152AfricaMagic Epic261Arewa 24
153AfricaMagic Urban262wap TV
154AfricaMagic Family280ADOM TV
155Real Time296Wasafi TV
156AfricaMagic Hausa369NTA 2
157AfricaMagic Yoruba430Rai Italia
158Maisha Magic East437TV5 Monde Afrique
159AfricaMagic Igbo449451CGTN FranciasB4U Movies

What are the DStv Compact Plus channels?

All channels on DStv compact are available on DStv Compact Plus because the former is a lower package. You access all channels airing in the former package when upgrading to a higher one.

However, you cannot access all channels from a former package when you downgrade to a lower one. Below is a list of channels listed on Compact plus that are missing from the Compact package:

Number Channel name
1031 Magic HD
121Discovery Channel HD
131Lifetime Entertainment
151AfricaMagic Showcase HD
170Crime & Investigation Network
186The History Channel
225SuperSport HD 5 Nigeria
226SuperSport HD 6 Nigeria
409CGTN News

Audio channels

DStv Compact and Compact Plus have 53 audio/radio stations combined. These channels are very diverse and cater to all musical tastes. Some play contemporary music, the 80s and 70s hits, rock, jazz, classical music, and reggae.

DStv subscription channels

Compare subscription fees and channels available in DStv packages to find your perfect match. You can upgrade to a higher package and downgrade to a lower one.

Additionally, pay the annual subscription fee to enjoy a one-month free viewership bonus. Below are DStv subscription packages and prices in 2022:

  1. Padi - DStv Padi has 45+ channels (1 HD channel). Pay ₦2,150 monthly or ₦23,650 per annum to unlock a full year of thrilling entertainment. The package grants you access to Nollywood movies and dramas, international telenovelas, sports highlights, wildlife documentaries, music, kids’ shows and international news.
  2. Yanga - Enjoy Nollywood and Hollywood movies, international telenovelas, reality TV, documentaries, music, kids' programs, and more on DStv Yanga. The package costs ₦2,950 per month (₦32,450 per annum). It has more than 85 channels (7 HD channels).
  3. Confam - The package has 105+ channels and 10 HD channels. It has diverse content from LaLiga, Serie A action, Africa Magic channels, dramas, movies, reality, documentary shows, news and kids' channels. DStv Confam costs ₦5,300 or month or ₦58,300 per year.
  4. Compact - Pay ₦9,000 monthly to enjoy all DStv compact channels (130+ channels, 20 HD channels). If you like, pay the annual subscription fee of ₦99,000.
  5. Compact Plus - This subscription has over 145 channels (30 HD channels) and costs an extra ₦5,250 more than the Compact package. A DStv Compact Plus subscriber pays ₦14,250 a month or ₦156,750 per annum.
  6. Premium - DStv Premium comes with free Showmax. The package offers over 160 channels (38 HD channels). Subscribers enjoy non-stop movies, iconic TV series, live sports coverage, latest news, top documentaries, kids programs and more. DStv Premium costs ₦21,000 a month or ₦231,000 for the year.

DStv Compact channels
A flat-screen TV is turned on in the living room. Photo: unsplash.com, @Howard Bouchevereau
Source: UGC

DStv add-on packages

Keep your family entertained with DStv add-on packages. The following add-on packages are tailored to meet your personal needs:

  • Great Wall - The add-on package has over six channels airing Chinese content. DStv Great Wall Africa costs ₦1,725 per month and grants you access the China Movie Channel, Zhejiang and CGTN Documentary.
  • Movies - DStv movies cost ₦2,500 per month. The package has three M-net movie channels. You can add it to your DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam or Yanga package.
  • French Touch - Pay ₦2,650 per month to watch over 10 DStv French Touch channels. You can access A+, France 24, Planete, Teletoon+, InfoSports+, Piwi+, Novelas TV, Trace Africa French and more.
  • Indian - DStv Indian costs ₦7,100 per month and has more than 15 channels airing Bollywood movies and other Indian programs.
  • French Plus - The package costs ₦9,300 per month and has more than 15 French TV channels, including A+, Canal+, Canal+ Sports 2 and 3, Canal+ Cinema Centre, France 24, Planete, RTL 9, Teletoon+, TF1, InfoSports+, Novelas TV, and Trace Africa French.

How many sports channels are on the DStv compact?

DStv has around 16 channels for games, but you can only access around seven sports channels on DStv compact packages.

How much is DStv compact now?

The Compact package subscribers pay ₦9,000 per month.

Is channel 151 on DStv compact?

You must upgrade from Compact to Compact plus to watch AfricaMagic Showcase (Channel 151) because it is not among the DStv compact channels.

DStv Compact channels have everything for everyone. Therefore, be assured that you will always access the best entertainment, whichever you choose. In addition, these Compact and Compact Plus packages are fairly priced.

