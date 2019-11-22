DStv Compact channels and subscription price in Nigeria 2022
DStv is a sub-Saharan subscription service that allows Africans in about 50 countries to enjoy music and movies from the continent and beyond. DStv Compact channels are in DStv Compact and Compact Plus packages. Each package has something different and special to offer to subscribers.
DStv Nigeria is the leading satellite television service in Africa regarding the number of subscribers and infrastructure. Of all DStv packages, the Compact has the most subscribers, and one can upgrade to Compact plus or other higher packages.
DStv Compact channels list
With 160 plus DStv channels to watch, most subscribers admit they are spoilt for choice. The channels in DStv compact are suitable for all types of viewers, from children, teens, sports lovers, music lovers and more.
What channels are on DStv compact?
There are over 130 DStv Compact channels, with 20 being HD channels. Below is a list of these channels and frequencies. Channels are divided into categories for viewers to know the types of content they air.
Lifestyle & culture, sports, and children channels
|Number
|Lifestyle & culture channels
|135
|Discovery TLC Entertainment
|252
|Discovery IDx
|174
|BBC Lifestyle
|175
|Food Network
|178
|Fashion One
|190
|Spice TV
|Number
|Sports channels
|220
|SuperSprot Blitz
|223
|SuperSport 3 (HD/SD)
|224
|SuperSport 4 (HD/SD)
|227
|SuperSport 7
|228
|SuperSport 8
|229
|SuperSport 9
|230
|SuperSport 10
|Number
|Children channels
|301
|Cartoon Network
|302
|Boomerang
|303
|Disney Channel
|304
|Disney XD
|305
|Nickelodeon
|306
|CBeebies
|307
|NickJr
|308
|NickTOONS
|309
|Disney Junior
|310
|JimJam
|313
|PBS Kids
|318
|Da Vinci Kids
|319
|Mindset
Music and news & commerce channels
|Number
|Music channels
|322
|MTV Base
|323
|TRACE Mziki
|324
|Hip TV
|325
|TRACE Naija
|326
|AFRO Music English
|327
|Sound City
|328
|Urban TV
|329
|Fiesta TV
|Number
|News & commerce channels
|275
|K24
|370
|NTA Parliament
|400
|BBC World News
|401
|CNN International
|402
|Sky News
|404
|SABC News
|405
|Newzroon Afrika
|406
|Al Jazeera
|410
|CNBC Africa
|411
|Bloomberg Television
|413
|NDTV 24x7
|414
|EuroNews
|415
|CNC World
|416
|Arise News
|418
|TVC News Nigeria
|419
|NTA News 24
|421
|Joy News
|438
|EuroNews French
|445
|EuroNews German
Documentary, religion, and specialist channels
|Number
|Documentary channels
|171
|Investigation Discovery
|181
|National Geographic
|182
|Nat Geo Wild
|448
|CGTN Documentary
|Number
|Religion channels
|341
|Faith Broadcast Network
|342
|DayStar
|343
|TBN Africa
|345
|SBN
|346
|IQRAA
|347
|Islam Channel
|348
|EWTN Global Catholic Network
|349
|Dove TV
|350
|Lumen Christi
|390
|Emmanuel TV
|680
|TV Mundial
|Number
|Specialist channels
|430
|RAI International
|437
|TV5 Monde Afrique
|446
|Deutsche Welle
|447
|CCTV 4
|480
|CCTV Entertainment
|481
|China Movies Channel
|482
|Shanghai Dragon TV
|483
|Hunan TV
|484
|Jiangsu Television
|485
|Phoenix News and Entertainment
|525
|RTP Internacional
Entertainment & movies channels
|No.
|Channel name
|No.
|Channel name
|110
|M-Net Action
|160
|Maisha Magic Bongo
|111
|M-Net Movies All Stars
|164
|ROK 3
|112
|Studio Universal
|165
|Ebony Life TV
|115
|M-Net City
|166
|Zee World
|116
|Vuzu (SD/HD)
|167
|Star Life
|117
|Universal Channel (HD/SD)
|168
|ROK
|118
|Telemundo
|189
|POP Central
|120
|BBC Brit
|194
|Televista
|123
|ITV Choice (SD/HD)
|195
|Trybe
|124
|E! Entertainment Television
|197
|Naija Stand-Up Comedy
|125
|FOX (SD/HD)
|195
|Nigerian Festivals
|126
|FOX Life
|250
|e. TV Africa
|128
|WWE Channel
|251
|NTAi
|129
|BET International
|252
|Silverbird
|130
|MTV
|253
|AIT
|132
|CBS Reality
|254
|Channels
|136
|Discovery Family
|255
|MiTV
|137
|Turner Classic Movies
|257
|ONTV MAX
|139
|M-Net Zone
|258
|Galaxy
|141
|Eva
|259
|Wazobia Max
|142
|Eva+
|260
|OGTV
|152
|AfricaMagic Epic
|261
|Arewa 24
|153
|AfricaMagic Urban
|262
|wap TV
|154
|AfricaMagic Family
|280
|ADOM TV
|155
|Real Time
|296
|Wasafi TV
|156
|AfricaMagic Hausa
|369
|NTA 2
|157
|AfricaMagic Yoruba
|430
|Rai Italia
|158
|Maisha Magic East
|437
|TV5 Monde Afrique
|159
|AfricaMagic Igbo
|449451
|CGTN FranciasB4U Movies
What are the DStv Compact Plus channels?
All channels on DStv compact are available on DStv Compact Plus because the former is a lower package. You access all channels airing in the former package when upgrading to a higher one.
However, you cannot access all channels from a former package when you downgrade to a lower one. Below is a list of channels listed on Compact plus that are missing from the Compact package:
|Number
|Channel name
|103
|1 Magic HD
|121
|Discovery Channel HD
|131
|Lifetime Entertainment
|151
|AfricaMagic Showcase HD
|170
|Crime & Investigation Network
|186
|The History Channel
|225
|SuperSport HD 5 Nigeria
|226
|SuperSport HD 6 Nigeria
|409
|CGTN News
Audio channels
DStv Compact and Compact Plus have 53 audio/radio stations combined. These channels are very diverse and cater to all musical tastes. Some play contemporary music, the 80s and 70s hits, rock, jazz, classical music, and reggae.
DStv subscription channels
Compare subscription fees and channels available in DStv packages to find your perfect match. You can upgrade to a higher package and downgrade to a lower one.
Additionally, pay the annual subscription fee to enjoy a one-month free viewership bonus. Below are DStv subscription packages and prices in 2022:
- Padi - DStv Padi has 45+ channels (1 HD channel). Pay ₦2,150 monthly or ₦23,650 per annum to unlock a full year of thrilling entertainment. The package grants you access to Nollywood movies and dramas, international telenovelas, sports highlights, wildlife documentaries, music, kids’ shows and international news.
- Yanga - Enjoy Nollywood and Hollywood movies, international telenovelas, reality TV, documentaries, music, kids' programs, and more on DStv Yanga. The package costs ₦2,950 per month (₦32,450 per annum). It has more than 85 channels (7 HD channels).
- Confam - The package has 105+ channels and 10 HD channels. It has diverse content from LaLiga, Serie A action, Africa Magic channels, dramas, movies, reality, documentary shows, news and kids' channels. DStv Confam costs ₦5,300 or month or ₦58,300 per year.
- Compact - Pay ₦9,000 monthly to enjoy all DStv compact channels (130+ channels, 20 HD channels). If you like, pay the annual subscription fee of ₦99,000.
- Compact Plus - This subscription has over 145 channels (30 HD channels) and costs an extra ₦5,250 more than the Compact package. A DStv Compact Plus subscriber pays ₦14,250 a month or ₦156,750 per annum.
- Premium - DStv Premium comes with free Showmax. The package offers over 160 channels (38 HD channels). Subscribers enjoy non-stop movies, iconic TV series, live sports coverage, latest news, top documentaries, kids programs and more. DStv Premium costs ₦21,000 a month or ₦231,000 for the year.
DStv add-on packages
Keep your family entertained with DStv add-on packages. The following add-on packages are tailored to meet your personal needs:
- Great Wall - The add-on package has over six channels airing Chinese content. DStv Great Wall Africa costs ₦1,725 per month and grants you access the China Movie Channel, Zhejiang and CGTN Documentary.
- Movies - DStv movies cost ₦2,500 per month. The package has three M-net movie channels. You can add it to your DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam or Yanga package.
- French Touch - Pay ₦2,650 per month to watch over 10 DStv French Touch channels. You can access A+, France 24, Planete, Teletoon+, InfoSports+, Piwi+, Novelas TV, Trace Africa French and more.
- Indian - DStv Indian costs ₦7,100 per month and has more than 15 channels airing Bollywood movies and other Indian programs.
- French Plus - The package costs ₦9,300 per month and has more than 15 French TV channels, including A+, Canal+, Canal+ Sports 2 and 3, Canal+ Cinema Centre, France 24, Planete, RTL 9, Teletoon+, TF1, InfoSports+, Novelas TV, and Trace Africa French.
How many sports channels are on the DStv compact?
DStv has around 16 channels for games, but you can only access around seven sports channels on DStv compact packages.
How much is DStv compact now?
The Compact package subscribers pay ₦9,000 per month.
Is channel 151 on DStv compact?
You must upgrade from Compact to Compact plus to watch AfricaMagic Showcase (Channel 151) because it is not among the DStv compact channels.
DStv Compact channels have everything for everyone. Therefore, be assured that you will always access the best entertainment, whichever you choose. In addition, these Compact and Compact Plus packages are fairly priced.
