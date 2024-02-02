Chase Matthew’s age, height, country music, is he single?

Chase Matthew is a fast-rising country music singer-songwriter from the United States of America. He first gained public recognition for his single County Line. He has released numerous songs such as Love You Again, Pull Up, The Long Ride Home and Can't Buy Time. What is Chase Matthew’s age?

Chase Matthew began his professional music career in 2019 and has since released numerous songs, including his hit single Country Line. He is known for his great performances and eclectic musical influences. His music blends classic soul, contemporary R&B, and a dash of funk. The singer is currently signed to Warner Music Nashville.

Profile summary

Full name Chase Matthew Gender Male Date of birth 20 December 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Rocky Gene Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Country singer, songwriter Instagram @iamchasematthew YouTube Chase Matthew TikTok @iamchasematthew Facebook @Chase Matthew

What is Chase Matthew’s age?

The rising country music singer is 26 years old as of 2024. When was Chase Matthew born? He was born on 20 December 1997. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where did Chase Matthew grow up? The singer was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. His father, Rocky Gene, is from Mexico. Chase grew up alongside three brothers.

The country singer dropped out of high school, battled a substance addiction problem and became homeless at 19 years old before straightening out his life and building his music career.

What is Chase Matthew doing now?

Chase Matthew is a former ATV mechanic and country music singer-songwriter. He began his career as a rapper before turning to country music. He professionally commenced his music career in 2019 after he released his debut song, Nashville Crazy.

He first rose to stardom in 2021 after releasing his debut single County Line under the record label Holler Boy Records. The single gained mainstream success, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He later released his debut EP, County Line, which featured his second hit, Pull Up.

Chase’s debut studio album, Born For This, was released on 11 February 2022 and debuted at number 31 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and at number 2 on the Top Heatseekers. In October 2022, the singer signed with Warner Music Nashville and released his debut single for the label She Loves Jesus. Here is a list of some of his songs.

Love You Again

Saw Me Here

My Drinking Song

Loving You Is Like

Hey Montana

Good Time to Go

Good Day for a Heartbreak

Fall for Those I’s

Do All Dogs Go to Heaven

Come Get Your Memory

She Loves Jesus

We Had It Good

Still Got My Truck

Raised In the Holler

Born for This

Does Chase Matthew have a wife?

The American musician does not have a wife or dating anyone at the moment. He has not confirmed any details concerning his previous and current relationships.

What is Chase Matthew’s height?

The Nashville native is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Fast facts about Chase Matthew

Who is Chase Matthew? He is a rising American country music singer and songwriter. How did Chase Matthew become famous? He gained popularity for his hit single County Line. Where is Chase Matthew from? He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. How old is Chase Matthew? He is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 December 1997. Who is Chase Matthew's dad? His father is called Rocky Gene. Did Chase Matthew drop out of high school? The country singer dropped out of high school and later decided to pursue a music career. Is Chase Matthew single? He is currently not in a relationship with anyone. Where does Chase Matthew live? He currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Chase Matthew’s age is 26 years old as of 2024. He is an American country music singer-songwriter best known for his single County Line. Chase Matthew began his professional music career in 2019 and has since released numerous songs such as Love You Again, The Long Ride Home and Can't Buy Time. He is currently signed to Warner Music Nashville.

