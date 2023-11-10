Amy Grant’s children: Get to know her four grown kids

Amy Grant is an award-winning American singer and songwriter. She has an illustrious career spanning over four decades, and she is recognised for hits such as Breath of Heaven, Every Heartbeat, and Lucky One. Who are Amy Grant’s children, and is she still married?

Amy Grant has enjoyed a successful music career; she boasts approximately 20 studio albums, several songs, and multiple awards. Even though the singer has been in the limelight for over 40 years, not much is public about her family, especially children. She has been married twice and has four children—three daughters and a son. Here is all you should know about Amy Grant's children.

Who are Amy Grant’s children?

How many children does Amy Grant have? The singer is a mother of four, three daughters and a son. Learn more about her kids here:

1. Matthew Garrison Chapman

Matthew Garrison Chapman is the firstborn child of the Grammy Award-winning gospel singer. Amy Grant’s son was born on 25 September 1987. He is 36 years old as of 2023.

Even though he is a celebrity’s child, Matthew is largely away from the spotlight. What does he do for a living? Unlike his parents, who are gospel music artists, he chose a different path away from music.

He is into business and is the founder and owner of LabCanna store, an online retailer dealing in CBD and HEMP products. In a , his father revealed how proud he is of what Matthew is undertaking alongside his friends.

Is Matthew Garrison Chapman married? According to his , he is married. He is a private person, and the details of his marriage are unknown.

2. Gloria Mills Chapman

Gloria Mills Chapman is Amy Grant’s secondborn child and the eldest daughter. She was born on 18 December 1989. She is 33 years old as of November 2023. Gloria inspired her mother’s song, Baby Baby.

Like his older sibling Matthew, Amy Grant's daughter, Gloria, is not in the spotlight and has not revealed what she does for a living. However, in 2017, she hit the headlines after her father, Gary, her plans to donate a kidney to her long-term best friend, Kathryn. Kathryn needed a kidney transplant, and Gloria was a match and willing to help.

Gloria is married to Ben Long. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 27 April 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennesse, United States. They have a daughter, Penelope Willow Long, born in January 2022.

3. Sarah Cannon Chapman

Sarah Cannon Chapman is the third among gospel singer Amy Grant’s kids. She was born in 1992 in Nashville, Tennesse, United States. Her age is 31 years as of 2023.

She lives a private life away from the spotlight, except in November 2019, when she hit the headlines for her wedding. She tied the knot with her husband, Derek, at Graystone Quarry in Nashville.

4. Corrina Grant Gill

The youngest of Amy Grant’s daughters is Corrina Grant Gill. She was born on 12 March 2001. Her age is 22 years old as of 2023.

Is Corrina Grant Gill a singer? The Belmont University graduate has chosen a career path similar to her parents, and she is a rising singer and songwriter. Corrina started doing music in 2021 and occasionally joined her parents in stage performances. She has released multiple songs, including Tireswing Song, Nice & Slow, Too Much, and Swallow the Sun.

Is Amy Grant married?

Gospel singer Amy Grant is married to Vincent Grant Gill. Her husband is an accomplished country music singer and songwriter with multiple coveted awards, including 22 Grammy Awards. His popular hits are Hotel California, Take It to the Limit, and New Kid in Town.

The couple first met in 1993 at an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Later, in 1994, they teamed up to record the song House of Love. They built their friendship, and in 1999, they confirmed their relationship after exiting their previous marriages. Amy and Gill got hitched on 10 March 2000.

How many children do Amy Grant and Vince Gill have together?

They are parents to one child, Corrina Grant Gill. Amy is stepmother to Vince Gill’s child, Jennifer Jerene Gill, from his previous marriage with Janis Oliver. Amy and Gill have been married for over two decades.

Singer Amy Grant’s children are all grown-ups and pursuing different careers. She is a mother of four children, three from his first marriage and one from his present marriage. She is a stepmother to Vince Gill’s daughter from his previous marriage.

