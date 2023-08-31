Who is Jonathan Bailey’s partner? A look at the actor's love life

Jonathan Bailey is a renowned English actor and model. He is best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's TV show Bridgerton. Other than his career, fans are curious to learn more about his love life. Who is Jonathan Bailey's partner?

Actor Jonathan Bailey attends the VIP arrivals of the World Premiere Centrepiece Gala during the 58th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2014, in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey started his acting career at a young age. At seven, he appeared in Royal Shakespeare Company productions. Bailey has had roles in shows and movies like Beautiful Thing, Jack Ryan, Chewing Gum, and Doctor Who. Although the English actor lives a public life, little is known about his romantic relationships. Here is a look at the actor's love life.

Full name Jonathan Stuart Bailey Nickname Jonny Bailey Gender Male Date of birth 25 April 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England Current residence Sussex, England Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Carole Bailey Father Stuart Bailey Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Benson C of E Primary School England, UK University Magdalen College School Oxford, Open University England, UK Profession Actor, model Net worth $1.5 billion

Who is Jonathan Bailey's partner?

The prominent actor is seemingly single. He has also not been seen with anyone in public recently.

Jonathan Bailey's relationships

Although The Bridgerton actor likes to keep his love life private, he has been romantically linked with two people in the entertainment industry. Here is a detailed look at his rumoured relationships.

James Ellis (2019–2021)

Jonathan Bailey and James Ellis pose for a photo at The Olivier Awards 2019 with Mastercard at The Royal Albert Hall on April 7, 2019, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan was rumoured to be in a relationship with James Ellis between 2019 and 2021. The speculations began when the pair kissed after the British actor won the Olivier Awards in 2019. James Ellis and Jonathan Bailey were also spotted having a meal in Notting Hill in the summer of 2021.

James Ellis is a British publicist. Neither of the two have confirmed or denied being in an item.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (2018)

Pippa Bennett-Warner and actor Jonathan Bailey attend the UK "Testament of Youth" premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 5, 2015, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Pippa Bennett was also rumoured to be Jonathan Bailey's girlfriend in 2008. This is after they were spotted together a few times. They seemed close and comfortable together, making many assume that something was going on between them. However, neither of the two confirmed the relationship.

Bennett is a British actress best known for her roles in Doctor Who, Torchwood, Dark Shadows, and The Avengers.

Is Jonathan Bailey married?

Who is Jonathan Bailey's husband? The Bridgerton actor is not married now and has never tied the knot before.

Is Jonathan Bailey gay?

The British actor is openly gay but plays a straight character on The Bridgerton. Although he hid his sexuality at the beginning of his career, he has been open about it. His actor friend once said powerful words that impacted him while filming the pilot for a series. He said,

There are two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you are gay.

However, he felt the need to conceal his sexuality to be happy. He explained,

All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course, I thought that. Of course, I thought that to be happy, I needed to be straight.

He eventually came out to his family and friends in his early 20s. He said,

I reached a point where I thought, 'F— this.' I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Bailey? He is an English actor best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgeton, a Netflix TV series. How old is Jonathan Bailey? He is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 25 April 1988. Who is Jonathan Bailey's spouse? The actor is not married. Are James Ellis and Jonathan Bailey still together? James Ellis was rumoured to be Jonathan Bailey's boyfriend between 2019 and 2021. The two never confirmed dating and have not been seen together since 2021. Is Jonathan Bailey dating? The actor is seemingly single. He has not confirmed dating anyone. How tall is Jonathan Bailey? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 182 centimetres tall. How much is Jonathan Bailey worth? According to Idol Networth, the actor is allegedly worth $1.5 million.

Who is Jonathan Bailey's partner? The English actor is seemingly single. He was romantically linked to James Ellis between 2019 and 2021, but none of them confirmed or denied the relationship.

