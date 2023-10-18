Colin Stough’s age, height, family, net worth, hometown

Colin Stough is a singer, musician, guitarist and social media personality from the United States. His fame skyrocketed when he auditioned for American Idol season 21, where he received a golden ticket to participate in the competition. Do you know Colin Stough's age? Learn more about the social media influencer.

Colin Stough developed a passion for music at a tender age as he began playing the guitar when he was five years old. He released his debut single, Bad Day, in April 2023 while still on the American Idol show. Read Colin Stough's bio to know more about him.

Full name Colin Stough Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Gattman, Mississippi, United States Current residence Amory, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Step-father Bunky Goza Mother Nara Johnson Goza Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Emma Long High School Hately High School Profession Singer, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 Instagram @colinstough

What is Colin Stough's age?

The American singer is 19 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 July 2005. His zodiac sign is Leo. Colin Stough's hometown is Gattman, Mississippi, United States.

Colin Stough's parents separated, and his mother raised him until she married on 25 May 2019. His mother was married to Bunky Gaza, a former director at Monroe County Emergency Operations. He currently works at North Mississippi Health Services.

Colin's mother has worked at Diversicare of Amory as an HR Coordinator since August 2021. His mother has been supportive of his music career. She signed him up to audition for American Idol. He attended Hatley High School, where he completed his in 2022.

Career

The musician developed an interest in music at a young age. He rose to fame in February 2023 when he was selected during the American Idol season 21 auditions as one of the contestants.

Colin performed Lynyrd Skynyrd's song, Simple Man and impressed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel. He reached the top three alongside Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle, finishing in third place.

Before attending auditions, the singer worked at Burger, based in Amory, Mississippi, USA. While still working there, he would do cover songs of several American artists, such as Chris Stapleton's song Cold and post them on his TikTok page.

Colin Stough's songs

The social media sensation released his first single, Bad Day, in April 2023. He has since then released other tracks like:

I Still Talk to Jesus

Promiseland

Dancing On My Own

Lonely Hour

Colin's music has attracted a significant audience on his social media pages. He has 206 thousand followers on his Instagram account as of writing. In addition, the musician has a TikTok account with over 384 thousand followers.

The American singer created his self-titled YouTube channel on 5 July 2020. The channel has more than 20 thousand subscribers, where he mainly posts his music videos.

Additionally, he has an X (Twitter) account with over 5 thousand followers. He is also active on Facebook, with 107 thousand followers.

What is Colin Stough's net worth?

The singer has an alleged net worth of $100,000. His primary source of income is attributed to his career as a singer and social media influencer.

Who is Colin Stough's girlfriend?

The guitarist is in a romantic relationship with Emma Long. The two are alleged to have started dating in 2021. Emma is a patrol officer at Amory Police Department since November 2022. She was a part-time secretary at Lodens Bodfy Shop/Amory Tire & Alignment.

Colin Stough's height and weight

The American singer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 60 kilograms or 132 pounds.

Fast facts about Colin Stough

Who is Colin Stough? He is a singer, guitarist, songwriter, and social media influencer. When is Colin Stough's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 18 July. How old is Colin Stough? The social media influencer is 19 years old as of 2023. Where is Colin Stough from? He hails from Gattman, Mississippi, United States. Who is Colin Stough's dad? His biological father's name remains a mystery, but he has a step-father called Bunky Goza. Who is Colin Stough's mom? His mother is Nara Johnson Goza. Who are Colin Stough's family members? His family consist of himself, his mother, Nara Johnson, and his step-dad Bunky Goza. Does Colin Stough have a girlfriend? Yes, he is currently dating Emma Long. How tall is Colin Stough? The musician is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Colin Stough's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $100,000.

Colin Stough is a singer, guitarist and social media personality from the United States. Despite Colin Stough's age, he has made remarkable achievements in the entertainment scene. The singer gained immense popularity following his audition for American Idol season 21.

