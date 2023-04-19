Does Bret Michaels have a wife? His relationships explored

Does Bret Michaels have a wife? Bret Michaels is a well-known American rock singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and reality show personality. He is famous for appearing on Rock of Love, a dating reality show on VH1, for several seasons. On the show, the star got involved with several women, although none made it to the altar. Fans have been curious about his relationships and wondered whether the celebrity had a wife.

Bret Michaels attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Bret Michaels is a lead vocalist of the band Poison which has sold over 50 million albums globally. Some well-known hits from the band include Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Talk Dirty to Me, Ride The Wind and Something to Believe In. The celebrity has also appeared in several reality TV shows, including The Celebrity Apprentice and Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It. Here is a look at the rock star's relationships over the years.

Profile summary

Real name Bret Michael Sychak Other names Bret Michaels Gender Male Date of birth 15 March 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chicora, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Marjorie Sychak Father Wally Sychak Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School Profession Singer, actor, filmmaker, reality TV personality Net worth $12 million Instagram @bretmichaelsofficial

Does Bret Michaels have a wife?

Is Bret Michaels married? With him having been in a reality TV show looking for love, many people have wondered whether the American celebrity is married. Several women competed for his heart in the Rock of Love dating show, but he never married any of them. He has never been married before and is single as of 2023.

Bret Michaels' relationship history

Although he is single now, the rock singer has been linked to several women since becoming famous. Here is a look at his dating history.

Kristi Gibson

Kristi Lynn Gibson, Rain Elizabeth Sycheck, Bret Michaels and Jorja Bleau Sycheck visit "Late Show With David Letterman" on July 12, 2010, in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kristi Gibson was Bret Michaels' girlfriend for a long time. The two met in 1994 and started dating soon after. Kristi Lynn Gibson is a renowned Canadian actress. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 25 December 1970. Kristi began acting in 1998 when she starred in the psycho-thriller film Death Row, written and directed by Bret. He also acted in the same film.

Bret and Kristi have two daughters, Raine Elizabeth, born on 20 May 2000, and Jorja Bleu, born on 5 May 2005. They had been on and off for 16 years before Bret proposed to Kristi. The proposal aired on the finale of Bret Michaels: Life as I Knew It on 22 December 2010. She said "yes" but two years later, the two parted ways. They remained friends and have been co-parenting their two daughters.

Jessica Rickleff

Jessica Rickleff was one of the contestants on season one of the reality TV show Rock of Love. Bret chose her in the end, but the romance did not last. The two parted ways shortly after the show.

Ambre Lake

Actress Ambre Lake attends the 2009 Pollstar Awards at the Nokia Theatre on January 30, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Michaels has been linked to Ambre Lake. She was a contestant on the second season of his love reality show. The two dated for a while before breaking up. They cited conflicting work schedules as the reason for their break up.

Bret was taking his show on the road, and Ambre was also travelling for work. The breakup was amicable, and they continued to support each other.

Taya Parker

Penthouse Pet of the Year '09 Taya Parker attends the Rock of Love Bus screening party at Home on February 15, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Taya was yet another contestant in the reality dating show Rock of Love. She won season three, but the relationship did not work.

Pamela Anderson

Bret Michaels and Pamela Anderson arrive for The Hoppening to benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles Playboy party on September 17, 1994, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Davis

Source: Getty Images

Bret Michaels was once linked to Pamela Anderson during his on and off again relationship with Kristi Gibson. The two dated in 1994, and there was a sex tape linked to the two. Bret managed to stop Internet Entertainment Group from distributing the tape, but four minutes of the tape had already leaked. His friends indicated that Pamela leaked the tape as Bret still had his.

Tracy Lewis

Bret met 16-year-old Tracy in 1984 when his band Poison moved to Los Angeles, California. The two dated for three years before breaking up in 1987. Michaels said they broke up because she was unfaithful. At the same time, Lewis claimed it was the other way around. The breakup prompted Bret to write the song Every Rose Has Its Thorn the following year. It was regarded as "the ultimate '80s anthem about heartbreak".

Who is Bret Michaels with now?

The Poison lead singer is seemingly single. He has been concentrating on his career, which has taken him on the road for six to eight months a year. He claims he will commit to a relationship once he retires from his music career.

Who did Bret Michaels have children with?

The rock singer has two daughters with his ex-fiancée Kristi Gibson. They are Raine Elizabeth and Jorja Bleu. Raine, turning 23 years on 20 May, is a famous model who has appeared on various magazine covers, including Sports Illustrated. Jorja Bleu is 18 years old as of 2023.

FAQs

Who is Bret Michaels? He is an American rock singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker and reality TV personality. Where was Bret Michaels born? He was born in Chicora, Pennsylvania, USA. He grew up in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. How old is Bret Michaels? He is 60 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 March 1963. Are Bret Michaels and Kristi Gibson still together? No, the two parted ways in 2012. Who is Bret Michaels dating? The musician is currently not dating anyone. How tall is Bret Michaels? The singer is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs 150 pounds, equivalent to 68 kilograms.

Does Bret Michaels have a wife? Bret Michaels is an American rock singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker and reality TV personality. His famous reality TV Rock of Love followed the singer's quest to find love, but none of the contestants reached the altar. He has been linked to several women, ad his longest relationship was with actress Kristi Gibson. The celebrity is single as of 2023 and is currently concentrating on his career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jacob Elordi's girlfriend timeline. Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor well known for his role as Noah in The Kissing Booth on Netflix. He has played numerous roles in big shows such as Euphoria, The Mortuary Collection and Swinging Safari. Many have been curious about Jacob Elordi's girlfriend history since he rose to fame.

Jacob Elordi was born on 26 June 1997 born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. He started his career in film in 2018 when he starred as Rooster in Swinging Safari. Before then, he had been an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Jacob has been linked to several famous women, and here is a look at his relationship history.

Source: Legit.ng