Who is Juno Temple dating? Her relationship history

Juno Temple is a prominent British actress. She rose to stardom when she starred as Dottie Smith in the 2011 crime film Killer Joe and as Lola Quincey in the 2007 romantic war drama film Atonement. Despite her career achievements, many are curious to know more about her personal life. Who is Juno Temple dating?

Juno Temple attends Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season Three FYC at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Juno Temple has been in the entertainment industry since 1997. She made her professional debut in 2000 when she starred in the film Pandaemonium and has since starred in numerous films and shows. Like many celebrities, Juno has managed to keep her personal life under wraps. Nevertheless, fans are always eager to know who Juno Temple's partner is.

Profile summary

Full name Juno Violet Temple Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 33-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Julien Temple Mother Amanda Pirie Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, King's College Profession Actress Net worth $1 million Instagram @junotemple

Who is Juno Temple?

The actress was born on 21 July 1989 in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, to Julien Temple and Amanda Pirie. Her father is a British film, documentary and music video director, while her mother is a famous film producer. She grew up in Taunton, Somerset, alongside her two younger brothers, Felix and Leo.

The British star attended Enmore Primary School and Bedales School before moving to King's College. In 1997, at the age of eight, she starred as a child actress in the film Passion for Life. This marked the beginning of her acting career.

Juno later made her screen debut in 2000 when she portrayed Emma Southey in Pandaemonium, a film that was directed by her father. The actress has starred in various films and TV shows, including Atonement, Killer Joe, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Electric Dreams, and Little Birds.

Juno Temple's dating history

The prominent actress has kept her dating life away from the public. However, she has been romantically linked with a few men in the past. Below is Juno Temple’s boyfriend list. Some are confirmed relations, while others are rumours that have not been verified by the parties involved.

Shiloh Fernandez (2007–2010)

Actor Shiloh Fernandez arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Shiloh Fernandez is an American producer, actor, model, and writer famous for featuring in movies like Evil Dead and The East. He was born on 26 February 1985 in Ukiah, California, United States.

Temple and Fernandez reportedly dated from 2007 to 2010, although they have never confirmed or denied their speculated romance.

Emile Hirsch (2010–2011)

Actors Juno Temple and Emile Hirsch of "Killer Joe" pose during the 2011 Toronto Film Festival at Guess Portrait Studio in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Matt Carr.

Source: Getty Images

Emile Hirsch is rumoured to be part of Juno Temple’s dating history. Hirsch is an actor from the United States widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV series, including The Darkest Hour, Into the Wild, and The Girl Next Door.

The duo allegedly began dating in 2010. However, their speculated romance was short-lived, as they reportedly parted ways in 2011. They have never disclosed details concerning their rumoured relationship and break-up to the public.

Michael Angarano (2012–2016)

Actors Juno Temple and Michael Angarano attend NYLON Magazine And Tommy Girl Celebrate The Annual May Young Hollywood Issue in Hollywood, California. Photo: John Shearer.

Source: Getty Images

Juno Temple’s relationship with Michael Angarano started in 2012 and ended in 2016. Angarano is a renowned writer, actor, director, and producer from the United States. The former lovebirds met in 2012 on the set of the science fiction thriller The Brass Teapot, where they were co-stars.

In mid-2014, Michael and Juno moved in together in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The duo were also spotted several times together in public, with their last public event being in 2015 during the Mercedes-Benz Fall Fashion Week. The pair eventually separated in early 2016, although it is unclear why they parted ways.

Is Juno Temple married?

Who is Juno Temple's husband? The English entertainer does not have a husband. None of her relationships have ever ended in marriage.

Who is Juno Temple dating?

Who is Juno Temple’s boyfriend? The British celebrity is seemingly not seeing anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not confirmed any information about her significant other.

FAQs

Who is Juno Temple? She is an English actress famous for her roles in movies and TV series like Horns and Mr. Nobody. How old is Juno Temple? She was born on 21 July 1989, which makes her 34 years old as of 2023. Are Juno Temple and Michael Angarano still together? No, the two broke up sometime in early 2016. Who is Juno Temple’s spouse? The British celebrity does not have a spouse and has never been married in her lifetime. Is Juno Temple single? The actress is presumable single at the moment How much is Juno Temple worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Temple is worth $1 million. She makes her money from her acting career. How tall is Juno Temple? She is reportedly 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

Who is Juno Temple dating? Juno is seemingly single. She has not shared much about her love life recently. However, she has been previously linked with a few men, including popular actor Emile Hirsch. Her only confirmed relationship was that with American actor Michael Angarano.

Legit.ng recently published Natasha Udovenko's biography. Natasha is a Ukrainian model, actress and social media personality. She gained prominence for uploading lifestyle, fashion and modelling content on her Instagram account.

Natasha Udovenko commenced her modelling career in 2014 after she was featured as an adult model on various websites like Eternal Desire and Met Art. Additionally, she has appeared on the covers of numerous remarkable magazines, including Playboy and Elegant Magazine.

Source: Legit.ng