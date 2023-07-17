Who is Mimi Morris? Get to know the star of the Bling Empire

Who is Mimi Morris? She is a prominent Vietnamese-American former model, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. Her prominence skyrocketed following her participation in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire.

Mimi attends the season 2 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Mimi Morris is married to multi-millionaire businessman Don Morris, and the couple has one child together. She has been sharing pictures of her husband on her Instagram account, where she has an impressive following.

Profile summary

Full name Mimi Morris Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Vietnam Current residence Dana Point, California, United States Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Married Husband Donald E. Morris Children 3 Education Hutchinson Community College and Freelance Profession Former model, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, social media influencer Net worth $100 million Instagram @mimi_morris

Mimi Morris' biography

The reality TV star was born in Vietnam. She had a difficult upbringing, having grown up during the Vietnam War. At the age of seven, Morris and her siblings unsuccessfully attempted to flee their village to America to escape the war.

However, they found refuge in a large hole in the ground for two years, where they struggled to get food and water. They eventually made their way to the United States. Mimi was reportedly raised by her Vietnamese mother and French stepfather. The influencer attended Hutchinson Community College and Freelance.

How old is Mimi Morris?

Don and Mimi attend the Asian Pacific Islander Excellence Celebration at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Mimi Morris' age is 53 years old as of 2023. The social media influencer was born on 9 November 1969. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Mimi is a well-known former professional model and entrepreneur. She has modelled for various brands, including Mae Paris, Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. She is believed to be operating various business ventures, including financial investments and huge property holdings.

The popular reality TV star came into the limelight after being featured in season 2 of the Netflix reality TV show Bling Empire. The show premiered in 2021 and ended in 2022. It revolves around a group of wealthy Asian socialites in Los Angeles, keen on disclosing all aspects of their lives, such as romance and business.

Additionally, she has been involved in philanthropic endeavours by working for charity organisations like the CHOC Children’s Foundation. The organisation aims to nurture and protect the health and well-being of children.

The social media influencer is also popular on Instagram, where she shares her fashion, lifestyle and family pictures. She has more than 105 thousand followers on her Instagram account as of this writing.

Who is Mimi Morris' husband?

Mimi from Bling Empire is married to Donald E. Morris, the founder and CEO of Morris Group International. The company manufactures fire protection equipment and specified plumbing products.

The businessman is 22 years older than his wife. Despite their wide age gap, the couple has been together for over two decades but married for over a decade.

They share a son called Skyler Morris. He is around nine years old. The Bling Empire star also has two children, Huy Tran and Hannah Oquist, from her previous marriage. Furthermore, she is a grandmother to Scarlett, Oquis's daughter.

What is Mimi Morris' net worth?

Mimi and Don attend the season 3 premiere of Netflix's Bling Empire in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

She has an alleged net worth of $100 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her career as a former model, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. Her husband is allegedly worth around $800 million .

FAQs

Who is Mimi Morris? She is a former model, entrepreneur, reality television star, and social media influencer. When is Mimi Morris' birthday? She was born on 9 November 1969. What is Mimi Morris' nationality? She holds Vietnamese and American nationalities. Who is Mimi Morris married to? She is married to businessman Don Morris. The two got married over ten years ago. How did Mimi Morris make her money? She has acquired her wealth from her career as a model, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. What is Mimi Morris' height? She is 6 feet (182 centimetres) tall and weighs about 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Mimi Morris is a Vietnamese-American known for being the wife of multi-millionaire businessman Don Morris. While her relationship with Don made her more famous, she has also achieved much in her career as a former model, entrepreneur, and reality television star.

Legit.ng published an article about Kiara Barnes’ biography. Kiara is an American actress widely recognised for playing Zoe Buckingham in The Bold and The Beautiful. Kiara was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

Kiara Barnes made her acting debut in 2018. She has appeared in a few television series like Stuck with You and Fantasy Island. She is also famous for her songs like Secret Garden and Girl at the Party.

Source: Legit.ng