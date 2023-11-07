John Summit’s age, height, real name, net worth, hometown

John Summit is a renowned professional DJ, producer, and artist from the United States. He rose to fame in 2020 following the release of his hit single Deep End. He is also known for his other notable songs, such as Revolution and Beauty Sleep. What is John Summit’s age? Learn more about the entertainer.

Summit in black trousers (L). The DJ in a black T-shirt (R). Photo: @johnsummit on Instagram (modified by author)

John Summit is among the famous DJs in the house music genre. He is also a popular figure on various social media platforms with a considerable fan base. Read John Summit's bio to learn more about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name John Walter Schuster Famous as John Summit Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 166 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Walter Schuster Mother Tamara Walter Schuster Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education University of Illinois Profession DJ, producer, artist Net worth $1 million Instagram @johnsummit Twitter @John Summit YouTube John Summit TikTok @johnsummit

What is John Summit’s age?

When is John Summit’s birthday? The professional DJ was born on 29 July 1994. He is 29 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

John Summit’s real name is John Walter Schuster. He was born into a musical family. He started taking piano classes at an early age while in middle school and also tried to do filmmaking in high school.

Who are John Summit’s parents?

The music artist was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to Walter and Tamara Walter Schuster. His father was a drummer. He was raised alongside his sister, Brooke, a well-known vocalist.

Educational background

The American artist attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He later pursued a master's degree in accounting at the University of Florida.

Career

Summit developed an interest in music at a young age. He took piano lessons and got into electronic music after attending Lollapalooza. The entertainer acquired his DJ skills through watching YouTube tutorials.

The American entertainer started DJing when he was in college, shortly after he lost his job as a bartender. He used to play for five or six hours per night. He began releasing his songs on SoundCloud and YouTube, attracting the attention of promoters.

The popular DJ began his professional career in 2018 with the release of his debut single Touch Me. However, his big break came in 2020 when he released his hit single, Deep End. The single went viral on Spotify and TikTok, reaching number one on the US Dance Radio Chart. It also peaked at number six on the UK Dance chart.

He gained further recognition with the release of his tracks like Human and La Danza. In 2022, John launched his own record label and events brand, Off The Grid and released additional tracks, including Revolution. The same year, he was named Artist of the Year by the dance website EDM Train.

His music blends different styles like house and techno and combines elements of disco and pop music into his tracks, creating a unique sound for his audience. The artist has attended several house music events, such as the Movement Electronic Music Festival Coachella.

He founded Experts Only, a record label and events brand. Through the label, he has managed to experiment with various sounds and styles.

John Summit’s songs

The artist has several songs. Below is a list of some of his hit songs.

Human

La Danza

Deep End

In Chicago

Make Me Feel

Show Me

Witch Doctor

Forgotten One

Revolution

Beauty Sleep

Illusions

Esa Boca

Elevate

Trompetas

Touch Me

Connected

Afterhours

Viva Voce

Stimulate

The singer has a self-titled YouTube channel created in January 2017 with over 116 thousand subscribers. The channel mostly contains his songs. The popular singer is also active on Instagram, with over 490 thousand followers.

What is John Summit's net worth?

The DJ's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. His net worth primarily comes from his career as a DJ, producer, and artist.

Who is John Summit's girlfriend?

The artist is seemingly single, for there is no information in the public that shows whether he has a girlfriend or if he is single.

How tall is John Summit?

John Summit's height is 5 feet 6 inches (166 centimetres) tall. The American celebrity weighs approximately 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is John Summit? He is an American DJ, producer, and artist. When did John Summit start DJing? The American entertainer started DJing when he was in college, shortly after he lost his job as a bartender. How old is John Summit? He is 29 years old as of 2023. What is John Summit’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. What is John Summit’s nationality? He has an American nationality. What is John Summit’s hometown? His hometown is Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is John Summit's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. What is John Summit's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (166 centimetres) tall.

John Summit’s age is 29 years as of 2023. He is a prominent American DJ, artist, and producer. John rose to fame following the release of his song Deep End.

