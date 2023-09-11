Is Carol Burnett still alive, and what is she up to now?

Carol Burnett is a renowned American comedian, actress, and singer. She is best known for portraying Kate Burroughs in the drama comedy The Four Seasons. Carol has also appeared in several other movies and TV shows, including Annie and Better Call Saul. She has been in the entertainment industry for nearly seven decades, and as time passes, many are wondering if she is okay. Is Carol Burnett still alive?

Carol Burnett has an impressive career, with nearly 80 acting credits under her name. She has also gained a sizeable following on her Instagram and (Twitter) accounts. Many of these fans would like to know if the popular actress is still alive.

Full name Carol Creighton Burnett Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1933 Age 90 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Santa Barbara, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 126 lbs (57 kg) Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Father Joseph Thomas Burnett Mother Ina Louise Creighton Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Graham J. Larson Children 3 School Hollywood High School University University of California Profession Comedian, actress, writer, singer Net worth $45 million Instagram @itscarolburnett Twitter @imcarolburnett

Who is Carol Burnett?

Carol was born in San Antonio, Texas, United States, to Ina Louise Creighton and Joseph Thomas Burnet. Her father was a theatre manager, while her mother worked as a publicist writer for movie studios. Carol's parents were alcoholics, and they later divorced in the late 1930s.

The American actress lost her dad in 1954 to health issues linked to alcoholism. On 10 January 1958, Carol's mother also died. The actress was raised by her maternal grandmother, Mabel White, in Los Angeles, California, alongside her younger half-sister, Chrissie. Chrissie is also an actress known for the TV series I've Got a Secret.

How old is Carol Burnett now?

The American actress is 90 years old as of 2023. Carol Burnett's date of birth is 26 April 1933. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

The actress attended Hollywood High School in New Zealand. She later enrolled at the University of California. While at the institution, she switched her major from Journalism to Theatre and Musical Comedy.

Career

Burnett made her acting debut in 1956 when she starred as Singer in the television series Omnibus. The same year, she played the role of Celia Howard in the TV series Stanley. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows.

Carol Burnett's movies and TV shows

Below are the movies and television shows the famous actress has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022 Better Call Saul Marion 2021 Trolls Holiday in Harmony Windbreeze 2020 All Together Now Joan 1996–2019 Mad About You Theresa Stemple 2019 Forky Asks a Question Chairol Burnett 2019 Toy Story 4 Chairol Burnett 2018 Angie Tribeca President Priscilla Filcox 2018 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar Ardis 2017 Household Name Vivian Valmont 2017 Julie's Greenroom Mrs. Edna Brightful 2013–2016 Hawaii Five-0 Deb McGarrett 2013–2015 Hot in Cleveland Penny 2010–2015 Glee Doris Sylvester 2014 Signed, Sealed, Delivered Ardis Paine 2013–2014 Curious George Great Aunt Sylvia

Is Carol Burnett married?

The Glee star was first married to Don Saroyan in 1955. Carol and Don later parted ways in 1962. Burnett later married American TV producer Joe Hamilton on 4 May 1963. They had three children, namely Carrie, Erin, and Jody Hamilton.

The American singer and Joe called it quits in 1984. Joe later died on 9 June 1991. Carol was also married to Brian Miller on 24 November 2001. Brian is the principal drummer for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The American actress is 23 years older than Brian. The couple lives in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

Is Carol Burnett still alive?

Is Carol Burnett still living? Yes, Carol is still alive. The actress recently celebrated her 90 birthday with a television special named Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The special edition premiered on 26 April 2023 on the NBC television network.

What is Carol Burnett doing now?

The American actress is still active in her acting career. She is a cast member in the upcoming TV series Palm Royale. She recently appeared on Better Call Saul (2015–2022) and Trolls Holiday in Harmony (2021). The actress lives in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

FAQs

Who is Carol Burnett? She is an American actress, comedian, producer, singer, dancer, writer, and sketch performer. Does Carol Burnett have a husband? Yes. She is married to Brian Miller, a musician and principal drummer. Did Carol Burnett lose a child? Yes, she lost her daughter, Carrie. She succumbed to pneumonia on 20 January 2002. What is Carol Burnett's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $45 million as of 2023. Is Carol Burnett dead? No. She is alive and turned 90 years old in April 2023. What is Carol Burnett doing now? She is still in the entertainment industry.

Is Carol Burnett still alive? The American actress is still alive and resides in Santa Barbara, California, United States, with her husband, Brian Miller. The actress has appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Better Call Saul and Trolls Holiday in Harmony.

