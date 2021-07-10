Sibi Blažić’s biography: what is known about Christian Bale’s wife?

Christian Bale's fans know that he has a beautiful and supportive wife. Her name is Sibi Blažić, and she has a story of her own, in addition to her connection to the famous actor. What is known about this elegant and determined woman?

Who is Christian Bale married to? If you want to learn more about his wife, you have come to the right place.

The famous movie star and his life partner Sibi Blazic have been together for over two decades, and they are still going strong. What is the secret of their success, and what else is there to know about Bale's wife?

Profile summary

Full name: Srboslava (Srbislava) Blazic

Srboslava (Srbislava) Blazic Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 14, 1970

April 14, 1970 Age: 51 years (as of 2021)

51 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: Serbian-American

Serbian-American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian ity

Christian ity Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Parents: Slobodan Blazic and Nadezda Topalski

Slobodan Blazic and Nadezda Topalski Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Christian Bale (married in 2000)

Christian Bale (married in 2000) Children: Emmeline (born in 2005), Joseph (born in 2014)

Emmeline (born in 2005), Joseph (born in 2014) Occupation: Actress, model

Sibi Blažić's biography

Christian Bale's wife is an actress who formerly worked as a model. Although she is mostly known as his spouse, she has a successful career of her own.

She has appeared in multiple movies, including The Dark Knight Rises, which also featured her husband. Additionally, she used to work with multiple celebrities, including Winona Ryder.

Sibi Blazic's age

The actress was born on April 14, 1970. She is 51 years old as of 2021.

What nationality is Sibi Blazic?

Her birthplace is Chicago, Illinois, United States. She was born into a family of Serbian immigrants from Belgrade: Slobodan Blazic and Nadezda Topalski.

The birth name of Christian Bale's spouse is Srboslava, also spelt as Srbislava. However, in the United States, she goes by Sibi.

Is Sibi Blazic an actress?

Her first notable career moment was when she became an assistant for Jordan Kerner, an acknowledged producer when he worked on the comedy movie George of the Jungle and later a mystery thriller, Red Corner. After that, she went on to work as Winona Ryder's assistant and became her close friend.

As a model, she appeared in the bestseller cosmetics book Face Forward by Kevyn Aucoin, which came out in 2000.

Who is Sibi Blazic in The Dark Knight Rises?

Many people know she once worked alongside her husband on set. In 2012, she appeared as a stunt woman in The Dark Knight Rises, the final instalment of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Who did Sibi Blazic play in Dark Knight Rises? Christian played his iconic role as Batman there, while his wife was a stunt driver. In one scene, she was driving a police car and chasing Batman.

Sibi Blazic's movies

Although she has not played major roles in any movies, she did a great job as an assistant and a stunt woman.

Stunts

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Additional crew

George of the Jungle (1997, as assistant to Jordan Kerner)

Red Corner (1997, as assistant to Jordan Kerner)

Girl, Interrupted (1999, as assistant to Winona Ryder)

Autumn in New York (2000, as assistant to Winona Ryder)

Lost Souls (2000, as assistant to Winona Ryder)

How tall is Sibi Blazic?

Sibi Blazic's height is 5 feet 11 inches, which translates to 1 m 80 cm.

Sibi Blazic's family

A lot of fans would like to know about Christian Bale's wife and kids.

Sibi and Bale first met when the former model was working as Winona Ryder's assistant. When they worked together on the movie Little Women, they became extremely close with each other.

Before meeting Sibi, Christian was not supportive of the idea of marriage and thought it would end badly. However, his wife was the one who changed his perception of this issue and made him want to settle down.

Christian Bale married his wife on January 29, 2000. They had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, where they got officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, per local tradition. Their wedding became sensational in the media.

Eventually, Sibi changed her husband's perspective on having children, and he ended up wanting to become a father. In 2005, they welcomed their firstborn child - a daughter named Emmeline Bale.

Later, in 2014, they decided to become parents for the second time and welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Joseph. Even though paparazzi sometimes take pictures of their entire family whenever they are out, the two mostly shield their kids away from the media, not sharing much of their pictures and personal matters.

Although they have been married for over two decades, Christian and his wife are still very much in love. The Batman star gushes a lot about his spouse, calling her one of the strongest women he has ever met in his life, and giving her credit for supporting him through everything.

Sibi Blažić and Christian Bale are a great example of a happy and healthy Hollywood love story, which spans through many years.

