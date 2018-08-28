Aki and Pawpaw's biography: Age, wife, career, and net worth

Aki and Pawpaw are a famous Nollywood acting duo. They have worked in the Nigerian film industry for over two decades, playing comic roles of siblings and close friends. Fans believed the two were siblings for a long time because of their short stature and young facial features. Aki and Pawpaw's biography unveils interesting details about them.

Images of Aki and Pawpaw. Photo: @chineduikedieze, @ositalheme (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aki and Pawpaw are not these actors' real names. They earned these cute nicknames from their famous 2002 film. The duo's humorous characters transformed the face of Nollywood and added a unique flavour to the industry. Discover Aki and Pawpaw's ages and other facts about their lives below.

Aki and Pawpaw's biography

This article covers:

Chinedu Ikedieze's biography

Osita Iheme's biography

The biography of Aki and Pawpaw as an acting duo

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Chinedu Ikedieze's biography

Chinedu Ikedieze standing. Photo: @chineduikedieze (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chinedu Ikedieze is a Nollywood actor and comedian. He is widely known for playing the role of Aki in the 2002 movie Aki na Ukwa (also called Okwu na Uka).

Full name Chinedu Ikedieze Nickname Aki Famous movie Aki na Pawpaw (also called Aki na Ukwa) - 2002 Date of birth 12 December 1977 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 44 years (as of October 2022) Height 4 feet 11 inches (1.29 meters) Place of birth Bende, Abia State, Nigeria Residence Lagos State, Nigeria Education Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Qualification HND in Theatre Arts, Mass communication degree Career Actor, entrepreneur Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Father Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna Mother Mrs Ogbonna Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Nneoma Ikedieze Children 1 Net worth $3.8 million (approx.) Religion Christianity Instagram @chineduikedieze

How old is Chinedu Ikedieze now?

Chinedu is 44 years old as of September 2022. He is an Igbo and was born on 12 December 1977 in Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia, Nigeria, to Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna and his wife. The actor's sister is Joyce Chinwe.

Education and career history

Chinedu wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer but changed his mind in high school. He joined the Dramatic Society at his secondary school and later enrolled for Mass Communications studies at the Institute of Management & Technology (IMT) in Enugu State.

Ikedieze also joined a theatre group and earned a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Theatre Arts alongside his Mass Communication degree. He landed his first role in the 1998 movie, Evil Men, and later enrolled at the New-York Film Academy.

The actor's breakthrough was naughty Aki (played alongside Osita Iheme) in the 2002 Aki na Ukwa movie. Chinedu Ikedieze has featured in over 100 movies, including Tom and Jerry, Lagos Boys, Akpu-Nku, Igbo Made, Kadura, and Cain & Abel.

Chinedu Ikedieze seated. Photo: @chineduikedieze (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Chinedu Ikedieze's net worth?

Online sources gauge his net worth as $3.8 million. Chinedu received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

He also got the Order of the Federal Republic from the then-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and was a distinguished visitor at an event in Miami, Florida, USA, in 2018.

Who is Chinedu Ikedieze's wife?

Chinedu Ikedieze married fashion designer Nneoma Ikedieze in 2011. They met on the set of a movie shoot in Lagos State, where she was a costume director. They became friends for some time.

Does Chinedu Ikedieze have a baby?

The couple tied the knots after three years of dating and had their first child in 2012. They live in Omole Phase 1 in Lekki, Lagos State, and have not excluded the possibility of having more kids in future.

Is Chinedu Ikedieze still alive today?

The Nollywood actor is alive and active on Instagram, @chineduikedieze.

2. Biography of Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme standing. Photo: @ositalheme (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Osita Iheme is a famous Nollywood actor and comedian. His parents are Augustine Iheme (father) and Herbert Iheme (mother).

Full name Osita Iheme Nicknames Pawpaw, Ukwa Famous movie Aki na Pawpaw (also called Aki na Ukwa) - 2002 Date of birth 20 February 1982 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 40 years (as of October 2022) Height 4 feet 6 inches (1.37 meters) Place of birth Mbatoli, Imo State, Nigeria Residence Imo State, Nigeria Education Lagos State University Qualification Computer Science degree Career Actor, businessman Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Father Augustine Iheme Mother Herbert Iheme Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Spouse None Children None Net worth $3.5 million (approx.) Religion Christianity Instagram @ositalheme

How old is Osita Iheme?

The actor is 40 years old as of September 2022. The Nollywood star was born on 20 February 1982.

Where is Osita Iheme from?

Osita Iheme is an Igbo. He was born in Mbaitoli, Imo State, but raised in Abia State, Nigeria. The actor has four siblings.

Education and career history

He is known for playing the role of ‘Pawpaw’ in the 2002 movie, Aki na Ukwa, alongside Chinedu Ikedieze. Iheme studied Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Lagos State University and began his acting career in 1998. He played children and minor roles.

The mischievous role of ‘Pawpaw,’ in the Aki na Ukwa made him an African icon. The actor has played several mature roles after that. Other popular movies are Tom and Jerry, Jadon, Reggae Boys, Big Daddies, Mr Ibu, and Oke Belgium.

Osita Iheme established the Inspired Movement Africa and published a book, INSPIRED 101. He is also the New Generation Ambassador for Rotary International District 9110 and a multiple award winner.

What is Osita Iheme's net worth?

Most online sources estimate Osita Iheme's net worth as $3.5 million. He has has businesses in the media, fashion, branding/graphics, and tourism industry.

Osita Iheme seated. Photo: @ositalheme (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa Movie Awards (2007). He also received the Nigerian National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by President Goodluck Jonathan (2011) and the Best Actor Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (2014).

Who is Osita Iheme's wife?

The public knows little about his love life because he keeps much of it private. Osita never denied or confirmed the 2017 rumour that he married Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. Therefore, fans as not sure if he is married or single. The actor owns Resident Hotel in Enugu and lives in an N100 million house in Imo State.

Does Osita Iheme have a child?

The actor does not have a child.

What happened to Osita Iheme?

A recent false death rumour about this star emerged on YouTube on 29 July 2022. Pawpaw, the actor, has been a victim of several online death hoaxes for years.

Is Osita Iheme still alive?

The Nollywood actor did not die in an accident in July. You can follow him on Instagram @ositalheme. One of his transportation and logistics company's cars got into an accident, but he was not among the victims.

3. The biography of Aki and Pawpaw

Aki and Pawpaw began working together with Aki na Ukwa in 2002. After that, they were featured in many movies as siblings or friends.

Aki and Pawpaw own Aki & Pawpaw Entertainment. They have not disclosed films they have produced together through this company. The duo also own the Aki n Paw Child Care Foundation.

The two are still good friends even though they have not featured in iconic films together since 2009. There are several online photos of them hanging out together.

Are both Aki and Pawpaw alive?

These Nollywood actors are alive and active on their social media pages.

How old is Aki and Pawpaw?

Osita (born 20 February 1982) is 40 years old, while Chinedu (born 12 December 1977) is 44 years old as of September 2022. Therefore, Aki and Ukwa's age difference is around 4 years.

Aki and Pawpaw's biography confirms they are among the most influential actors in Africa. The two have been trending on social media through memes since 2019 too.

READ ALSO: Lauren Simonetti’s biography: age, net worth, is she married?

Legit.ng also shared American journalist Lauren Simonetti’s biography. She began her career as a news writer for FBN and as a CNN producer.

Lauren is an assistant producer on Lou Dobbs Tonight, an American political and financial talk program on Fox Business.

Source: Legit.ng