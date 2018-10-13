Full list of political parties in Nigeria in 2022 and their leaders

Nigerian politics take place within a definitive framework comprised of a federal, presidential, and representative democratic unit, in which the government exercises executive power. The country's legislative power is held and exercised by the federal government and the two chambers of the legislature: the senate and the house of representatives. As with numerous other countries, there are several political parties in Nigeria whose members represent the public at various levels of government.

Until 2020, Nigeria had more than 90 parties. However, these were reduced to less than 20 after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decided to deregister every party that did not meet the constitutional requirements. How many political parties are in Nigeria in 2022?

Political parties in Nigeria

How many political parties are in Nigeria today? The country has 18 parties in 2022. This is a massive reduction from the 92 parties that were active at the beginning of 2020.

What are the 18 political parties in Nigeria?

Here is a look at the 18 Nigerian political parties, their chairpersons, and their representation in the different levels of government.

Parties represented in the National Assembly

Here is a list of political parties represented in the Senate and House of Representatives.

All Progressives Congress (APC): Abdullahi Adamu

People's Democratic Party (PDP): Iyorchia Ayu

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA): Victor Oye

Young Progressives Party (YPP): Bishop Amakiri

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP): Rufai Ahmed Alkali

Social Democratic Party (SDP): Vacant

African Democratic Congress (ADC): Ralph Okey Nwosu

People's Redemption Party (PRP): Falalu Bello

Parties only represented in state assemblies

These ones do not have representatives in the Senate or House of Representatives. Still, they have members in a few state assemblies.

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP): Dan Nwanyanwu

Action Democratic Party (ADP): Yabagi Sani

Extra-parliamentary parties

These ones are duly registered but do not have representatives in the Senate, House of Representatives, or state assemblies.

Accord (A): Mohammad Lawal Nalado

Action Alliance (AA): Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje

African Action Congress (AAC): Leonard Nzenwa (Acting)

Allied Peoples Movement (APM): Yusuf Mamman Dantalle

Action Peoples Party (APP): Uchenna Nnadi

Boot Party (BP): Sonny Adenuga

Labour Party (LP): Julius Abure

National Rescue Movement (NRM): Isaac Chigozie Udeh

How many political parties are in Nigeria?

There used to be 92 parties before February 2000. These were reduced to the current 18 after the deregistration of 74 of them.

What is the ruling political party in Nigeria?

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ruling political party in Nigeria. APC happened as the result of a merger of the now-defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and part of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

How many parties were deregistered?

In February 2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered 74 political organizations from participating in subsequent elections in Nigeria. The announcement was made by the INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu in Abuja.

Speaking about the exercise, Yakubu noted that the deregistered parties had failed to meet constitutional requirements related to the minimum votes per state.

There are 18 political parties in Nigeria, with two having the most members in the country's House of Representatives and Senate. Some active parties have representation in state assemblies only, while others have no representation in the legislative bodies.

