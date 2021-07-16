Georgina Rodríguez’s biography: who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

The model Georgina Rodríguez made headlines after her relationship with football star Cristiano Ronaldo became public. What is known about the beloved woman of the famous player?

Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the movie "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2020 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's girlfriend has been a subject of interest for everyone who watches football and admires the Portuguese star.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

The Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, who got in the spotlight in 2016 due to her relationship with the renowned footballer, is a model and a dancer. The two have been together for a few years now and share a daughter.

Georgina Rodriguez's age

The model was born on 27 January, 1995. As of 2021, she is 26 years old.

Her birthplace is Jaca, a city located in the northeastern part of Spain. Georgina Rodriguez's nationality is Spanish.

Biography

The Spanish model grew in Jaca with her parents, Jorge and Ana Maria. Her mother is Spanish, and her father is Argentinian.

Not much is known about Georgina Rodriguez before she became famous, but it is reported that she worked as an au pair in Bristol, England, and took dance classes. For a while, she also worked as a waitress, and later as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.

How did Georgina meet Ronaldo?

Georgina Rodriguez arrives for the screening of the film "France" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 15, 2021. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

She first came to stardom when she was spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain. The two allegedly met at a Gucci store in Madrid when she was performing her duties as an assistant there.

Although Georgina was very shy in front of the world-famous star at first, the sparks quickly flew between them, and their relationship progressed at a fast pace. By the end of 2016, they were frequently seen together by the paparazzi.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend was often captured watching the games of Real Madrid, the team that her boyfriend played for at the time. Additionally, she accompanied him at the FIFA award ceremonies together with his family.

Relationship and pregnancy

In 2017, Georgina's pregnancy was officially announced by Cristiano. Only a few months before she gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina, his surrogate twins, Eva and Mateo, were born.

Today, Rodriguez is raising Alana Martina and also acts as a mother figure to Eva, Mateo, and Ronaldo's oldest son, Cristiano Junior, who was also conceived through a surrogate. She frequently posts pictures of her boyfriend and children on her Instagram. She shares a strong bond with the famous striker, and they often travel together.

Before he entered the relationship with the Spanish model, Ronaldo dated Russian model Irina Shayk for five years. However, they broke up in 2015.

Georgina Rodriguez's height

The well-known model is a woman of an average height. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches, which translates to 170 cm.

Georgina Rodriguez's net worth

As Celebrity Net Worth states, the net worth of the famous footballer's partner is $10 million, which she earned due to her modelling ventures.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses with the Serie A trophy alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after winning the Serie A Championship 2018-2019. Photo: Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

In comparison, Cristiano is worth $500 million.

Georgina Rodriguez's children

The Spanish model has one biological child - Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, who was born in November 2017.

However, she acts like a mother towards all of Cristiano's older children: Cristiano Junior, Mateo, and Eva.

Georgina Rodriguez is a charismatic model and a perfect partner for the world-famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

