Fai Khadra’s biography: age, height, parents, sisters, girlfriend

If you follow either Kylie or Kendall Jenner on Instagram, you've probably seen Fai Khadra in numerous pics on both of their accounts. Fai Khadra is a Saudi Arabia-born Palestinian model, designer and social media influencer. He has over 2.3 million followers on his Instagram page. Fai has worked with different high-end brands such as Moncler, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang and Bulgari.

Fai Khadra attends the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2020 show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Olympia on February 17, 2020 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Fai Khadra is a popular figure. He is a long-time friend of the Jenners and has been a regular guest at Kardashian hang-outs. The model is best friends with the famous sisters, and he even attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's lavish South Carolinian wedding with Kendall.

Profile summary

Birth name : Fai Abu Khadra

: Fai Abu Khadra Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9th September 1991

: 9th September 1991 Age: 30 years old (As of 2021)

30 years old (As of 2021) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Los Angles, California, United States

: Los Angles, California, United States Current residence : Los Angles, United States

: Los Angles, United States Ethnicity : Asian-Arabian

: Asian-Arabian Religion : Muslim

: Muslim Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6 feet 2 inches

: 6 feet 2 inches Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds: 171

171 Weight in kilograms : 78

: 78 Body measurements in inches : 44-34-38

: 44-34-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 111-86-96

: 111-86-96 Shoe size: 12

12 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Rula Khadra

: Rula Khadra Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Model, songwriter, singer, art collector and social media influencer

: Model, songwriter, singer, art collector and social media influencer Net worth : $1.3 million

: $1.3 million Instagram: @faikhadra

Who is Fai Khadra?

The star was born in Saudi Arabia to Palestinian parents. He is a man with many talents as he is a model, songwriter, art collector and social media influencer. He has previously worked and modelled for brands such as Moncler and Louis Vuitton.

Fai Khadra attends the photocall after the Jacquemus "La Montagne" show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30, 2021 in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

What is Fai Khadra's age?

As of 2021, the model is 30 years old. He was born on September 9, 1991, to Palestinian parents. He was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. For those who are wondering, is Fai Khadra Muslim? The answer to that question is yes.

What is Fai Khadra ethnicity?

His parents have a Palestinian background. Khadra belongs to the Asian-Arabian ethnicity.

Family

The celebrity model comes from a family of celebrities. He has two celebrity sisters who work as models and as disc jockeys.

As for Fai Khadra's parents, his mother is a businesswoman and owns The Art of Living boutique based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As for Fai's dad, not much is known about him; however, he is an art collector.

Khadra posing in front of Gerhard Richter paintings. Photo: @faikhadra

Childhood and education

He was born in Los Angles; California, in the United States but grew up moving from place to place. He moved to Dubai during his high school days.

Fai is currently based in Los Angeles. According to Fai Khadra's sisters, their dad schooled in LA while Fai and his younger brother were born in the same town. This is what Haze, one of Fai's sisters, had to say about their upbringing and connection to LA:

We kind of always knew we’d end up in LA — we always went there as kids for summers and stuff. My older brother was born there, my younger brother was born there, my dad went to school there, so we’d go all the time.

Various reports indicate that Fai graduated from the American School of Dubai. The school is a non-profit school governed by a Board of Trustees based in Dubai.

Career

After graduating high school, Fai was enrolled at the University of Southern California. He is a graduate of the same institution and a holder of a bachelor's degree in Architecture.

Fai possesses a unique yet interesting attribute. He has explored different ideas such as music, fashion, architecture, stage design, creative direction, and fine art.

As a designer, Fai has incorporated his love of writing music to create mesmerizing stage designs for artists like Drake, Syd, Summer Walker, A$AP Ferg, and Buddy. In addition to this, the star has a strong interest in collecting artwork.

Khadra has stated that his love for art is somehow an inherited trait from his parents. While his family was based in London in the UK, the star had the privilege of visiting different art centres and exhibits such as the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Tates, or the Natural History Museum.

Is Fai Khadra an art collector? This is what he had to say about his passion for collecting art:

I do consider myself a collector in that I love purchasing artwork for my home so that I can live alongside it, but I don’t have, say, storage units that I keep artworks in as investments.

How much is Fai Khadra worth?

Fai Khadra's net worth stands at $1.3 million. His primary source of income comes from his works as a model, songwriter and social media influencer. The star is ranked 10th richest person in Kendall Jenner's circle of friends.

Who is Fai Khadra dating?

Who is Fai Khadra's girlfriend? Not much is known about Khadra's current relationship. It is not known whether the star is currently dating anyone. However, when it comes to Fai's previous relationships, he was rumoured to be dating one of the Jenner sisters.

Khadra at a wedding rocking a suit. Photo: @faikhadra

Who is Fai Khadra's daughter?

There is not much information about the model's child. He did once post a picture of him with a young girl, captioning it "misss my lil one ❤️", but it is not clear whether the child is his.

Fai Khadra before surgery

A photo of Fai taken in 2013 surfaced and had fans questioning whether the star had undergone surgery. The post saw some of his fan's state that he had transformed his appearance by altering this nose.

Fai Khadra's height

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

AWell known as Kendall Jenner's BFF, Fai Khadra is a talented model, singer, songwriter and designer who continues to forge a name in the entertainment industry. He is indeed a remarkable man.

