Shane Farley’s biography: who is Giada De Laurentiis’ boyfriend?

Shane Farley is a known American executive producer and writer. His most known works in the US entertainment industry include the production of Steve (talk show), The Magic Hour and The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show. He is also famous for dating celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis.

Executive producer Shane Farley of 'STEVE' speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Source: Getty Images

Shane boasts of several TV production credits over his more than 25-year old career. Also, the veteran producer is a four-time Emmy award winner.

Shane Farley’s bio

Who is Shane Farley? He was born in the US in 1972 and is American. Shane is Caucasian by ethnicity. Even though no information is available about his parents, they are believed to be of Italian descent.

Also, no details are available about his siblings or educational background. Despite being a famous personality in the American entertainment industry, Shane prefers to keep his personal information away from the public.

How old is Shane Farley?

Shane Farley’s birthday is not known, but his birth year is 1972. He is 49 years old as of 2021.

Career

Giada De Laurentiis’ boyfriend considers himself a daytime television veteran because he has been in the US entertainment industry for over 25 years with lots of productions under his name.

Chef Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley attend Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray during 2016 Food Network.

Source: Getty Images

He commenced his career in the 90s and made several achievements with television productions that have won awards such as the Emmy awards. Here is are some of his production credits:

The WebMasters featuring Ken Wisnefski (2020)

(2020) This You Need to See (2020)

(2020) Steve (2017-2018)

(2017-2018) FabLife (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Big Morning Buzz Live (2012-2014)

(2012-2014) A Rooftop Breakup (2013)

(2013) The Hungry Games (2013)

(2013) Carrie vs. Jason (2013)

(2013) The Gossip Table (2013)

(2013) The Evening Buzz with Carrie Keagan (2012-2013)

(2012-2013) Rachael Ray (2009-2011)

(2009-2011) The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2007 (2007)

(2007) Isaac (2005)

(2005) The Tony Danza Show (2004)

(2004) The Magic Hour (1998)

(1998) The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show (1997)

The four-time Emmy award winner was also the writer of the TV series Steve.

Who is Shane Farley dating?

Who is Giada dating? The American executive producer’s girlfriend is Giada Pamela De Laurentiis. Giada is an Italian-American professional chef, TV personality and author. Also, she is a regular contributor and co-host on NBC’s Today show. De Laurentiis is approximately one and half years older than her partner.

Giada De Laurentiis displaying some of her well prepared delicacy on a Valentine's day. Photo: @giadadelaurentiis

Source: Instagram

How did Shane meet Giada?

The couple met for the first time in 2013 when Farley got the job to produce a possible talk show on which Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay would appear. At first, it was a professional relationship, but later, when the duo reconnected in Los Angeles in 2015, they became very close friends.

After approximately one and a half years since Giada’s divorce in 2015, they started dating. Interestingly, even though the couple’s first meeting marked the beginning of their blossoming relationship, the project they were working on at the time never saw the light of day.

Is Giada married to Shane Farley?

Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley have dated for more than five years, yet there is no news about their engagement or planned wedding. However, each one of them admits to enjoying their relationship, and they are living together happily.

Before they met, Farley was married to Jennifer Giamo for 15 years, while Giada De Laurentiis married Todd Thompson for 11 years. From Giade’s past marriage, she had a daughter called Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson.

Shane Farley, Giada De Laurentiis and Jade having a meal. Photo: @giadadelaurentiis

Source: Instagram

How many kids does Shane Farley have?

He has no kids in his past marriage with Giamo and his current relationship with Giada. However, he is a proud stepfather of Jade. He admitted that Jade is smart, funny and adorable. He is very close with his stepdaughter.

What does Shane Farley do for a living?

He is an executive producer. His career spans more than two decades, and he is responsible for the production of some of the most popular TV shows, such as Steve and This You Need to See. He has made a substantial fortune from the job.

How much is Shane Farley worth?

As of now, there is no reliable information about Shane Farley’s net worth. However, Very Celeb alleges that his current net worth is $5 million. His wealth is attributed to income from his prosperous career as an executive producer.

Social media presence

Giada De Laurentiis’ partner is a famous personality, but he does not have a verified social media account, unlike most celebrities. However, his girlfriend, Giada, is available on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where she occasionally posts pictures about their family.

Shane and Giada enjoying a drink. Photo: @giadadelaurentiis

Source: Instagram

Shane Farley has made significant contributions to the US entertainment scene and has also won notable accolades.

