15 best Muslim football players in the world 2022 (with photos)

Football is one of the most engaging sports in the world that represents players from all nationalities and with different religious backgrounds. Many Muslim soccer players have been contributing to football for a long history. Their spectacular performances dazzle their fans. Do you know the best Muslim football players in the world in 2022?

Football is the most inclusive sport in the world, and men especially like it. Therefore, numerous talented footballers have played for various clubs for years. Here is a list of the top 15 famous Muslim footballers today.

A list of the best Muslim football players in the world

Football is a welcoming and inclusive sport that has the power to bring people together. The Premier League and other elite European leagues both have a sizable Muslim player population. Below are the top Muslim footballers we believe everyone should be a fan of.

1. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Granada v Real Madrid at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada Spain.

Date of birth: 23 June 1972

23 June 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: La Castellane, Marseille, France

Zinedine Zidane is one of the greatest footballers ever known in the football world. Since he won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, Zidane has been successfully working in the field of management.

Zidane is known to be a Muslim though he doesn't show his religious beliefs publicly or speak much about them. According to Zinedine Zidane, he is a 'non-practising Muslim'. Though his wife, Veronica, is believed to be a Christian. Some people say that Zidane often prays before every match.

In 2016, Zidane was ranked one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre of Jordan, which noted:

[Zidane's] modest character has endeared him to the wider public.

Before he retired, he was very much respected and admired for being a Muslim who "made it" in the world.

2. Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil of Fenerbahce acknowledges the fans as he warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League group D match at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Date of birth: 15 October 1988

15 October 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Gelsenkirchen, West Germany

Özil was one of the most popular Muslim players in the Premier League. He recently joined Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce in a permanent transfer.

One of the top German active footballers on our list, Mesut Ozil, is often seen praying to Allah on the football pitch. Özil always recites from the Quran before matches as he is a devoted practising Muslim.

Özil once said,

I always do that before I go out [on the pitch]. I pray and my teammates know that they cannot talk to me during this brief period.

As a sign of his religious beliefs, Özil adheres to all the rules of Islam. Once, he was filmed picking up a piece of bread thrown at him by an opposition supporter during a match between Arsenal and the Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

He kissed and tapped the bread on his forehead before placing it by the side of the field. This gesture was made with respect to Islam which teaches not to waste food.

3. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche CF played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Date of birth: 19 December 1987

19 December 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lyon, France

Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Spanish club Real Madrid and the France national team. Karim Benzema is another football star who practises Islam.

Benzema is a devoted Muslim who prays before every match and follows all the fasting rules during Ramadan.

4. Paul Pogba

Juventus player Paul Pogba press conference at Allianz Stadium on July 12, 2022, in Turin, Italy.

Date of birth: 15 March 1993

15 March 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagny-sur-Marne, France

Paul Pogba is considered one of the most marketable football players in the world. Also, he is known to be a devoted Muslim from birth. He is one of the most skilled Muslim Premier League players today.

As of now, he is only 29, but his potential and talent make many people think that he is a future Ballon d'Or recipient. Paul Pogba played as a central midfielder for Manchester United and Juventus.

In 2016, Paul Pogba returned to his former club Manchester United on a five-year contract for £89.3 million. He is known for his extraordinary hairstyles and creative goal celebrations.

Pogba is also a religious football player; he recites a prayer before each match and is known to perform his pilgrimage to Mecca.

5. N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante of France controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between France and Denmark at Stade de France on June 3, 2022, in Paris, France.

Date of birth: 29 March 1991

29 March 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Paris, France

N'Golo Kante is among the most talented PSG Muslim players from France. N'Golo Kante made his senior debut at Boulogne, then he played for Caen, Leicester City, and, in the end, Kante played as a defensive midfielder for English club Chelsea and the France national team.

Kante was a Muslim from birth. His parents migrated to France from Mali in 1980, and he grew up in a small flat in Rueil-Malmaison, Hauts-de-Seine.

6. Mohammed Salah Ghaly

Mohamed Salah Ghaly of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid on May 28, 2022, in Paris, France.

Date of birth: 15 June 1992

15 June 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt

Mohammed Salah Ghaly is an Egyptian professional football player who plays as a forward for the English club Liverpool and the Egyptian national team. Mo Salah's advantage is his pace. When playing for Liverpool, he forms a great team with Mane on the flanks.

Mo was awarded the 2017/2018 English Premier League Player of the Year and the Golden Boot (awarded to the highest goalscorer in a season). Mo Salah always celebrates his goals by performing the Sujud, which is the Islamic act of prostration.

Mohammed Salah is known to be not just a Muslim but a good ambassador of Islam. The character of his religious beliefs can be understood based on some uplifting football songs hugely popular in Liverpool. Here are a few lines from one of them:

"If he's good enough for you/He's good enough for me/If he scores another few/Then I'll be Muslim too," and ends with the words: "He's sitting in the mosque/That's where I want to be".

7. Marouane Fellaini-Bakkioui

Date of birth: 22 November 1987

22 November 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium

Marouane Fellaini-Bakkioui is a Belgian professional football player who plays midfielder for Manchester United and the Belgian national team. Marouane Fellaini has played mostly for Manchester United, proving to be one of the most effective professionals.

He is famous not only for his performance, which makes him a remarkable midfielder but also for his extraordinary hairdo.

8. Emmanuel Adebayor

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor of Istanbul Medipol Basaksehir FK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Liga.

Date of birth: 26 February 1984

26 February 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lomé, Togo

One of the greatest African players was born on 26 February 1984 in Togo. Emmanuel Adebayor has built a great football career in a few top European clubs, including Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur. Since he left these clubs, he has been playing as a striker for the Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir.

Adebayor converted to Islam in July 2015. The Togo footballer took part in the Shahada, a ceremony in which everybody declares belief in the oneness of Allah and acceptance of Muhammad as his prophet.

Before converting to Islam, Adebayor was a devoted Christian, which can be proved by pictures of himself with a priest on Facebook with captions praising God.

9. Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka of Arsenal Legends was in action during the Corazon Classic match between Real Madrid Legends at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Date of birth: 14 March 1979

14 March 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Le Chesnay, France

Nicolas Anelka, currently retired, was a French football manager and forward who played for the France national team. Anelka is known for his stunning technique, speed, and ability to score and assist goals, to be the main and second striker.

Nicolas Anelka converted to Islam from Christianity. He accepted Islam when he was 16. Anelka adopted the Muslim name, Abdul-Salam Bilal.

10. Eric Abidal

Eric Abidal poses with the UEFA Europa League Trophy as part of the #PassThemOn campaign on February 21, 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.

Date of birth: 11 September 1979

11 September 1979 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Saint-Genis-Laval, France

Eric Abidal is a retired French football player who played left-back and a central defender in Barcelona. In March 2011, Eric Abidal was diagnosed with a liver tumour. However, the football legend came back from cancer to win plenty of trophies all over Europe.

In 2007, Abidal converted from Christianity to Islam. The possible reason for his conversion was his marriage to a former gymnast of Algerian origin, Hayet Kebir.

11. Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger holds a press conference after signing for Real Madrid at Valdebebas training ground on June 20, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.

Date of birth: 3 March 1993

3 March 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Berlin, Germany

Antonio Rudiger plays as a centre-back for La Liga club Real Madrid and the Germany national team. He began his career at VfB Stuttgart, representing their reserves in 3.

He joined his first team, Roma, in 2015 on loan and a year later for a €9 million fee. Chelsea signed Antonio Rudiger in 2017 for an estimated £27 million, where he won FA CUP in his first league and second season UEFA Champions League in 2021.

12. Ilkay Gündoğan

Manchester City's lkay Gündoan in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on July 14, 2022, in Manchester, England.

Date of birth: 24 October 1990

24 October 1990 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Ilkay Gündoğan plays as a midfielder for Manchester and Germany national teams. In 2008, he began playing for the club's reserve side before joining 1.FC Nürnberg the following season.

In 2011, Ilkay Gündoğan was acquired by Borussia Dortmund, winning double Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in his first season. After playing 157 matches and scoring 15 goals for the club, Ilkay signed for Machester City for an estimated transfer fee of £21 million in the summer of 2016.

On 2021 he received Premier League Player of the Month for his outstanding performance.

13. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City reacts during the Manchester City Training Session at Houston Sports Park on July 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Date of birth: 21 February 1991

21 February 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Sarcelles, France

Mahrez is a multi-talented player with great left foot power. He signed on with AAS Sarcelles as a young footballer to start his professional career. He relocated as a professional from Quimper to Le Havre in 2009. He was late traded to Leicester City in the Premier League of England in January 2014.

During the same season, Riyad Mahrez won the Algerian Footballer of the Year award, the PFA Players' Player of the Year title, and a spot on the PFA Team of the Year. He received the Confederation of African Football's 2016 Best African Footballer award (CAF). He is currently one of the best players in the world, thanks to his talent.

14. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane of Bayern Muenchen during the team presentation of FC Bayern München at Allianz Arena on July 16, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

Date of birth: 10 April 1992

10 April 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal

Sadio Mané plays as a forward for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Senegal national team. Sadio began his professional career at the age of 19 with Ligue 2 club Metz. Still, he departed after a solitary season to join the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in 2012 for €4 million.

In 2015, he set a new Premier League record for the fastest hat-trick, scoring in 176 seconds in a 6–1 win over Aston Villa. On 22 June 2022, Sadio Mané joined Bundesliga club Bayern Munich on a contract until 30 June, 20225.

The fee was reported to be €32 million, potentially rising to €41 million based on appearances plus individual and team achievements.

15. Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou on May 10, 2022 in Barcelona Spain.

Date of birth: 15 May 1997

15 May 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Vernon, France

Ousmane Dembélé is a winger for the France national team and La Liga team Barcelona. As a child, Ousmane developed a football obsession and decided to follow his goal without going to school.

In 2004, he began playing football with the Madeleine Évreux club. Prior to signing with Rennes, he played for ALM Evreux and Evreux FC 2. On 9 November that year, he scored his first career goal against the Laval reserves. With 18 games remaining in his rookie season, he scored 13 goals.

He was named the game's MVP and the Bundesliga's Rookie of the 2016–17 season for his remarkable performance. He made his Barcelona debut in September 2017 against Espanyol and scored his first goal in the Champions League against Chelsea.

Frequently asked questions

Here are the most common questions about Muslim soccer players.

Who is the best Muslim in football?

Zinedine Zidane is believed to be the best Muslim soccer player. He won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid.

Are there any Muslim footballers?

Yes, there are more than 100 football players.

Which famous footballers are Muslim?

Here is the list of the 15 best Muslim football players' names.

Zinedine Zidane Mesut Ozil Karim Benzema Paul Pogba N’Golo Kante Mohammed Salah Ghaly Marouane Fellaini-Bakkioui Emmanuel Adebayor Nicolas Anelka Nicolas Anelka Antonio Rudiger Ilkay gündoğan Riyad Mahrez Sadio Mané Ousmane Dembélé

How many Premier League players are Muslim?

According to BBC, there are around 70 Muslim players at Premier League clubs.

Is Raheem Sterling Muslim?

Sterling is a devout Christian, despite the fact that Raheem is a well-liked Muslim name.

Who is Muslim in Juventus?

Miralem Pjanić is a Muslim who joined Juventus and has since been regarded as an integral player for the team.

Who are the Liverpool Muslim players?

Liverpool Muslim players include Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Football players are becoming more and more popular as fresh talent emerges. As a result, these popular Muslim football players have won numerous trophies and, of course, the love of their fans.

