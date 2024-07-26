The federal government has warned that Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen misusing FAAC funds could face jail term

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, explained that while governors have immunity, LGA chairmen and councillors do not

The minister revealed that the federal government opted for Supreme Court intervention for local government autonomy due to anticipated resistance from state assemblies

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has warned that Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen found misusing Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds could face imprisonment.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made this statement during the 17th-anniversary lecture of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, July 25.

AGF: LG chairs don't have immunity from prosecution

Fagbemi emphasized that LGA chairmen do not have immunity from prosecution and will be subject to jail time if they are caught mishandling funds designated for local development, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“We’re facing a situation where, despite elections being managed by the states, there's a crucial difference to consider: governors have immunity, whereas local government chairmen and councillors do not.

“The choice is clear for local government leaders: they can either misuse local government funds and risk jail term or act responsibly and make a positive impact. If they opt to engage in misuse, they are choosing jail time."

AGF advises LG chairs to pursue positive developments

Advising the LG chairmen on how best to utilize their resources, Fagbemi said:

"However, if they focus on improving their communities—such as through construction projects or road upgrades—they can make a lasting positive contribution.

“Effective local governance can help reduce insecurity by enabling better grassroots communication and support for security agencies, similar to the cooperation seen abroad where public information significantly enhances security operations.”

AGF explains why FG moved for LG autonomy

The minister explained that the federal government chose to pursue local government autonomy through the Supreme Court due to anticipated difficulties with state assemblies.

He noted that any state assembly speakers supporting this cause risk losing their position or being denied reelection.

He highlighted that local government administration has been stagnant for over twenty years, with state governments failing to remit funds intended for local governments, Vanguard reported.

Fagbemi also urged security agencies to adhere to constitutional limits on detention periods, stating that detention without a court order will no longer be tolerated, and those who violate the law will face appropriate penalties.

LG Autonomy: Osun to conduct council elections in 2025

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has stated that it is not under pressure to conduct local government elections despite the Supreme Court's recent verdict granting local government financial autonomy.

According to OSIEC chairman Hashim Abioye, the commission is proceeding with its scheduled timetable for the local government elections in February 2025.

