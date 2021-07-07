Mathilde Tantot's biography: age, height, weight, sister, net worth

Mathilde Tantot is a French-Persian entrepreneur, model, actress and influencer. She is the co-founder of the swimwear brand called Khassani Swimwear. Read on to find out all about her!

In most cases, twins tend to have similar looks, hobbies, interests, and even aspirations. This is the same case for Mathilde and her twin sister Pauline.

They are both ambassadors for Khassani Swimwear; their swimwear line brand co-founded with their friend Martin Offenstein on 1st February 2016. They are also passionate about travel and enthusiastic about the world's most beautiful beaches. The two sisters also model for a variety of brands such as Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Full name: Mathilde Tantot

Mathilde Tantot Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29th December 1994

29th December 1994 Age: 26 (as of 2021)

26 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: France

France Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: Mixed (French and Persian)

Mixed (French and Persian) Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimeters: 175

175 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Weight in lbs.: 130

130 Body measurement in inches: 34-26-36

34-26-36 Body measurements in centimeters: 86-66-92

86-66-92 Body build: Slim and fit

Slim and fit Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Sister: Pauline

Pauline Occupation: Actress, model, influencer and entrepreneur

Actress, model, influencer and entrepreneur Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Website: www.mathildtantot.co

Mathilde Tantot’s bio

Mathilde was born on 29th December 1994 in France. She is of French-Persian descent, and as of 2021, Mathilde Tantot's age is 26 years.

Her twin sister Pauline is also a famous fashion model and a social media influencer. Together, Pauline & Mathilde Tantot have done ads with Bali Body which deals with skincare products, Pretty Little Thing, and Goose Berry Intimates.

Career

Growing up, Mathilde always wanted to pursue acting as a full-time career; however, she took a different path and concentrated fully on becoming a social media influencer and model.

She is very popular on Instagram with an incredible number of fans. She is currently ranked one of the most successful Instagram influencers in the France modelling category.

She also took part in a video clip by the French house musician Dj Noyz.

She has also appeared in two films, Nous Finrons Ensemble (2019) and De Quoi J'me Melei (2019).

Personal life

Mathilde is in a relationship with a model named Martin Offenstein. The two met at a photo shoot for OOTD magazine in August 2016.

Mathilde Tantot's weight and height

The social media influencer is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and she weighs 59 kgs. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches, and her waist measurement is 26 inches.

Mathilde Tantot's net worth

Mathilde Tantot has amassed a significant fortune throughout her career. Her net worth is now guesstimated to be $1 million.

Social media presence

The 27-year old-model is among the most followed people on social media right now. She owns two Instagram accounts, one for her brand (@khassaniswimwear) and another for personal use (@mathildtantot).

As Mathilde Tantot's brand continues to grow globally, she continues to expand her fanbase. The influencer and entrepreneur is the perfect depiction of the marketing power that social media platforms hold.

