Antonela Roccuzzo’s biography: who is Lionel Messi’s wife?
Antonela Roccuzzo is an Argentinian model and businesswoman. She is best known as being the wife of the famous Argentinian player Lionel Messi. The two of them are blessed with three children. Antonela Roccuzzo is family-oriented and continuously posts pictures of her family on her social media accounts.
Lionel Messi’s wife is a cousin to Lucas Scaglia, one of Messi's childhood friends. Roccuzzo and her husband Messi have known each other from the tender age of 4 and 5, respectively. The couple started their romantic relationship in the late 2000s.
Profile summary
- Full name: Antonela Roccuzzo (sometimes spelled Antonella Roccuzzo)
- Nickname: la Negra
- Birth date: February 26, 1988
- Age: 33 Years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Birth place: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
- Current residence: Barcelona, Spain
- Nationality: Argentine
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Famous as: Lionel Messi's wife, model
- Height in feet: 5’ 2”
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Height in metres: 1.57
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Weight in lbs: 127
- Body measurements in inches: 35-28-35
- Shoe size: 6.5 (US)
- Dress size: 6 (US)
- Eye colour: Dark Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Parents: Jose Ruben Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco
- Siblings: Paula and Carla Roccuzzo
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Lionel Messi
- Children: 3
- Net worth: $20 Million
Who is Messi's wife?
Antonela Messi is an Argentinian model and businesswoman. She was born in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, to parents Jose Ruben Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco.
Antonella Roccuzzo's date of birth is February 26, 1988. As of 2021, she is 33 years old.
Early life and education
The famous footballer's wife was raised in a family of five. She has two sisters named Paula and Carla. Growing up, she was a shy child and did not have many friends. Antonela spent her childhood in her hometown of Rosario in Santa Fe, Argentina.
She attended a school named Centro Educativo Latinoamericano, which was based in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. After graduating from high school, she joined the National University of Rosario.
Roccuzzo had an interest in dentistry from a young age. After joining the university, she pursued a degree in dentistry, but this would not last long as she did not see a career out of it. She switched to a course in social media communications. Antonela eventually graduated from university with a degree in social media communications.
Career
Leo Messi's wife has been featured as a model in various products. One of her most recognized roles has been with the Argentine fashion label Ricky Sarkany. In 2016, she announced that she had signed with the fashion house that predominantly deals with footwear.
In mid 2017, Antonela and Luis Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi opened a botique in Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona. The boutique was the first Sarkany store in Europe. During the store's opening ceremony, some Barcelona stars such as Neymar, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Busquets and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in attendance.
Roccuzzo has also launched a children's clothing brand Enfans Argentina alongside her sister Paula. Her children and nephews can often be seen modeling the clothes on Antonela's Instagram, as well as on the brand's page.
How much is Antonela Roccuzzo worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Antonela Roccuzzo is worth $20 million. Her primary source of wealth comes from her works as a model as well as a businesswoman.
When did Messi get married?
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo wed on June 30, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony held in their hometown of Rosario. They were 250 guests in attendance, including Messi's teammate Gerard Pique and his wife, Shakira. His former teammates, such as Luis Suarez and Neymar, were also present.
The couple are childhood sweethearts who grew up in the same town. In an interview in 2007, Messi revealed that he was seeing a girl back in Argentina. The couple's relationship became public in 2008, and the two got engaged in 2010 in a private ceremony. They have three children named Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018).
Antonela occasionally attends her husband's matches. During the 2018 world cup in Russia questions were raised about her whereabouts as she had not been pictured in the country. However, at the time she was in Argentina spending time with her family. This is what she had to say about her absence:
I did not go because I have very young children and because it was scheduled like this…Moreover, I want to enjoy some time with my family who I am not going to see until December.
Currently the family resides in Castelldefels, Barcelona, on the coast of the Balearic Sea.
Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, continues to share cute pictures of her family on her social media pages. Apart from being the wife of one of the most talented footballers in the world, she is also a successful businesswoman and model.
