Antonela Roccuzzo is an Argentinian model and businesswoman. She is best known as being the wife of the famous Argentinian player Lionel Messi. The two of them are blessed with three children. Antonela Roccuzzo is family-oriented and continuously posts pictures of her family on her social media accounts.

A photo of Lionel Messi’s wife. Photo: @antonelaroccuzzo

Source: Instagram

Lionel Messi’s wife is a cousin to Lucas Scaglia, one of Messi's childhood friends. Roccuzzo and her husband Messi have known each other from the tender age of 4 and 5, respectively. The couple started their romantic relationship in the late 2000s.

Profile summary

Full name: Antonela Roccuzzo (sometimes spelled Antonella Roccuzzo)

Antonela Roccuzzo (sometimes spelled Antonella Roccuzzo) Nickname: la Negra

la Negra Birth date: February 26, 1988

February 26, 1988 Age: 33 Years (as of 2021)

33 Years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Birth place: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Current residence: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Nationality: Argentine

Argentine Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Famous as : Lionel Messi's wife, model

: Lionel Messi's wife, model Height in feet: 5’ 2”

5’ 2” Height in centimetres: 157

157 Height in metres: 1.57

1.57 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Weight in lbs: 127

127 Body measurements in inches: 35-28-35

35-28-35 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Dress size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Parents : Jose Ruben Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco

: Jose Ruben Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco Siblings : Paula and Carla Roccuzzo

: Paula and Carla Roccuzzo Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Lionel Messi

: Lionel Messi Children: 3

3 Net worth: $20 Million

Who is Messi's wife?

Antonela Messi is an Argentinian model and businesswoman. She was born in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, to parents Jose Ruben Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco.

Antonella Roccuzzo celebrates after Barcelona won their 26th league title at the end of the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Levante. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Antonella Roccuzzo's date of birth is February 26, 1988. As of 2021, she is 33 years old.

Early life and education

The famous footballer's wife was raised in a family of five. She has two sisters named Paula and Carla. Growing up, she was a shy child and did not have many friends. Antonela spent her childhood in her hometown of Rosario in Santa Fe, Argentina.

She attended a school named Centro Educativo Latinoamericano, which was based in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. After graduating from high school, she joined the National University of Rosario.

Roccuzzo had an interest in dentistry from a young age. After joining the university, she pursued a degree in dentistry, but this would not last long as she did not see a career out of it. She switched to a course in social media communications. Antonela eventually graduated from university with a degree in social media communications.

Career

Leo Messi's wife has been featured as a model in various products. One of her most recognized roles has been with the Argentine fashion label Ricky Sarkany. In 2016, she announced that she had signed with the fashion house that predominantly deals with footwear.

Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

In mid 2017, Antonela and Luis Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi opened a botique in Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona. The boutique was the first Sarkany store in Europe. During the store's opening ceremony, some Barcelona stars such as Neymar, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Busquets and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in attendance.

Roccuzzo has also launched a children's clothing brand Enfans Argentina alongside her sister Paula. Her children and nephews can often be seen modeling the clothes on Antonela's Instagram, as well as on the brand's page.

How much is Antonela Roccuzzo worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Antonela Roccuzzo is worth $20 million. Her primary source of wealth comes from her works as a model as well as a businesswoman.

When did Messi get married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo wed on June 30, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony held in their hometown of Rosario. They were 250 guests in attendance, including Messi's teammate Gerard Pique and his wife, Shakira. His former teammates, such as Luis Suarez and Neymar, were also present.

The couple are childhood sweethearts who grew up in the same town. In an interview in 2007, Messi revealed that he was seeing a girl back in Argentina. The couple's relationship became public in 2008, and the two got engaged in 2010 in a private ceremony. They have three children named Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018).

Antonella Roccuzzo and her children. Photo: @antonelaroccuzzo

Source: Instagram

Antonela occasionally attends her husband's matches. During the 2018 world cup in Russia questions were raised about her whereabouts as she had not been pictured in the country. However, at the time she was in Argentina spending time with her family. This is what she had to say about her absence:

I did not go because I have very young children and because it was scheduled like this…Moreover, I want to enjoy some time with my family who I am not going to see until December.

Currently the family resides in Castelldefels, Barcelona, on the coast of the Balearic Sea.

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, continues to share cute pictures of her family on her social media pages. Apart from being the wife of one of the most talented footballers in the world, she is also a successful businesswoman and model.

