Pastor Paul Enenche's biography: best songs, daughters, net worth
by  Adrianna Simwa

Pastor Paul Enenche is a prominent Nigerian pastor, medical doctor, teacher, author, and the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC). He is well-known for his dynamic and inspirational preaching, and his ministry has gained significant popularity in Nigeria and beyond.

Paul Enenche
Pastor Paul Enenche preaching. Photo: @drpastorpaulenenche (modified by author)
Pastor Paul Enenche, alongside his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, founded Dunamis International Gospel Centre, which has grown into one of the largest churches in Nigeria. The church is headquartered in Abuja.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Enenche
GenderMale
Date of birth4 June 1968
Age55 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthBenue, Nigeria
Current residenceAbuja, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
MotherTiti Enewa Enenche
FatherD.E Enenche
Siblings4
Marital statusMarried
PartnerBecky Inyangbe Ibu
Children4
UniversityUniversity of Jos
ProfessionPastor
Net worth$20 million
Instagram@drpastorpaulenenche
FacebookDr. Paul Enenche
YouTubeDr Pastor Paul Enenche

Paul Enenche's biography

Paul Enenche was born on 4 June 1968 in Benue, Nigeria. He was born to Chief D.E and Titi Enewa Enenche. His father was a paramount ruler of the Orokam district in the Ogbadibo local government area.

Dr Paul was raised alongside four siblings: Major General John, Evang, Veronica Aluma and Rev Sammoses Enenche.

How old is Paul Enenche?

As of 2023, Paul Enenche's age is 55 years old. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Dr Paul Enenche is the esteemed founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. His ministry is characterized by a profound and tangible manifestation of God's presence, leading to remarkable healings and deliverances from various physical and mental afflictions.

Apart from his pastoral role, he is a gifted songwriter and an accomplished praise leader. His creative talents have also extended to writing, where he has authored and published over ten life-transforming books addressing diverse aspects of spirituality and personal development.

Dr Paul Enenche's songs

Below is a table of songs he has released.

YearSong
2023You Are My Strength
2023Heavy Down Pour
2023Mantles Are Falling
2022Elee
2022You Are the God
2022In You I Put My Trust
2021I’ll Praise You
2021You Are Always There
2021Turn It Around
2020My Heart Is Panting For You
2020Lord I Come Before Your Majesty
2020Lord I Remain Your Baby
2020Close To You
2020I Am All For You
2020Most Holy God
2020More Lord
2020One Life
2020I'll Waste My Life
2020Let Me Want What You Want
2020Knowing You
2020Close To You
2018There Is a Place
2016Anti-Depressant Praise Therapy
2016Ainya
2016When You Are There
2016Nara Ekele

Dr Paul Enenche as an author

Paul has authored several books that mainly concentrate on self-development. They include:

  • 21 Laws Of Life
  • Financial Wisdom
  • Who Are You
  • The Story Of The Glory
  • Wisdom Of Planning And Time Use
  • 15 Kingdom Strategies For Survival
  • Reason For Living
  • 30 Secrets To The Top
  • 10 Principal Secrets Of Principal People
  • 21 Uncommon Keys To Financial Overflow

Why did he choose Dunamis as the name of his church?

Dunamis is the Greek word for power. The pastor believed that Dunamis could bring the idea of God's power to his Ministry. According to him, the main idea of his ministry is to bring the glory of God to the people of the Earth. His goal is to provide the word of God from his church to people worldwide.

What is Paul Enenche's net worth?

According to Carmart, Paul Enenche's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. His net worth can be attributed to his growth as a pastor, singer and author. His diverse endeavours have contributed to the accumulation of his financial success.

The Nigerian pastor possesses a collection of luxurious automobiles, including notable models such as the Lexus LX 570, Mercedes SLR McLaren, and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Though details about Paul Enenche's house remain private, he resides in Abuja, where his grand multi-million-dollar church auditorium is situated.

Who is Paul Enenche's wife?

Paul Enenche is married to Dr Becky Inyangbe Ibu, a medical doctor and a preacher. Paul and Becky met at campus. They both studied the same course but were in different classes. The couple got married on 16 April 1994.

How many children does Paul Enenche of Dunamis have?

Paul Enenche has four children with his wife, Becky Inyangbe Ibu. Paul Enenche's daughters are Deborah, Daniella, Destiny Paul-Enenche and a son named Daniel Paul Enenche.

His daughter Deborah is married to Sam Uloko. Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah's wedding ceremony occurred on 17 December 2022 at the Glory Dome Auditorium, Airpot Road, Abuja.

Quick facts about Dr Paul Enenche

  • His native ethnic group is the Idoma tribe.
  • He studied medicine and surgery.
  • He is two years older than his wife
  • He is 6'0" (185 centimetres) tall.

Pastor Paul Enenche was trained to be a man of medicine but decided to become a man of God. His education and dedication helped him to create one of the biggest churches in Nigeria. Under his leadership, the Dunamis International Gospel Center continues to prosper.

