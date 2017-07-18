Pastor Paul Enenche's biography: best songs, daughters, net worth

Pastor Paul Enenche is a prominent Nigerian pastor, medical doctor, teacher, author, and the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC). He is well-known for his dynamic and inspirational preaching, and his ministry has gained significant popularity in Nigeria and beyond.

Pastor Paul Enenche preaching. Photo: @drpastorpaulenenche (modified by author)

Pastor Paul Enenche, alongside his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, founded Dunamis International Gospel Centre, which has grown into one of the largest churches in Nigeria. The church is headquartered in Abuja.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Enenche Gender Male Date of birth 4 June 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Benue, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Titi Enewa Enenche Father D.E Enenche Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Becky Inyangbe Ibu Children 4 University University of Jos Profession Pastor Net worth $20 million Instagram @drpastorpaulenenche Facebook Dr. Paul Enenche YouTube Dr Pastor Paul Enenche

Paul Enenche's biography

Paul Enenche was born on 4 June 1968 in Benue, Nigeria. He was born to Chief D.E and Titi Enewa Enenche. His father was a paramount ruler of the Orokam district in the Ogbadibo local government area.

Dr Paul was raised alongside four siblings: Major General John, Evang, Veronica Aluma and Rev Sammoses Enenche.

How old is Paul Enenche?

As of 2023, Paul Enenche's age is 55 years old. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Dr Paul Enenche is the esteemed founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. His ministry is characterized by a profound and tangible manifestation of God's presence, leading to remarkable healings and deliverances from various physical and mental afflictions.

Apart from his pastoral role, he is a gifted songwriter and an accomplished praise leader. His creative talents have also extended to writing, where he has authored and published over ten life-transforming books addressing diverse aspects of spirituality and personal development.

Dr Paul Enenche's songs

Below is a table of songs he has released.

Year Song 2023 You Are My Strength 2023 Heavy Down Pour 2023 Mantles Are Falling 2022 Elee 2022 You Are the God 2022 In You I Put My Trust 2021 I’ll Praise You 2021 You Are Always There 2021 Turn It Around 2020 My Heart Is Panting For You 2020 Lord I Come Before Your Majesty 2020 Lord I Remain Your Baby 2020 Close To You 2020 I Am All For You 2020 Most Holy God 2020 More Lord 2020 One Life 2020 I'll Waste My Life 2020 Let Me Want What You Want 2020 Knowing You 2020 Close To You 2018 There Is a Place 2016 Anti-Depressant Praise Therapy 2016 Ainya 2016 When You Are There 2016 Nara Ekele

Dr Paul Enenche as an author

Paul has authored several books that mainly concentrate on self-development. They include:

21 Laws Of Life

Financial Wisdom

Who Are You

The Story Of The Glory

Wisdom Of Planning And Time Use

15 Kingdom Strategies For Survival

Reason For Living

30 Secrets To The Top

10 Principal Secrets Of Principal People

21 Uncommon Keys To Financial Overflow

Why did he choose Dunamis as the name of his church?

Dunamis is the Greek word for power. The pastor believed that Dunamis could bring the idea of God's power to his Ministry. According to him, the main idea of his ministry is to bring the glory of God to the people of the Earth. His goal is to provide the word of God from his church to people worldwide.

What is Paul Enenche's net worth?

According to Carmart, Paul Enenche's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. His net worth can be attributed to his growth as a pastor, singer and author. His diverse endeavours have contributed to the accumulation of his financial success.

The Nigerian pastor possesses a collection of luxurious automobiles, including notable models such as the Lexus LX 570, Mercedes SLR McLaren, and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Though details about Paul Enenche's house remain private, he resides in Abuja, where his grand multi-million-dollar church auditorium is situated.

Who is Paul Enenche's wife?

Paul Enenche is married to Dr Becky Inyangbe Ibu, a medical doctor and a preacher. Paul and Becky met at campus. They both studied the same course but were in different classes. The couple got married on 16 April 1994.

How many children does Paul Enenche of Dunamis have?

Paul Enenche has four children with his wife, Becky Inyangbe Ibu. Paul Enenche's daughters are Deborah, Daniella, Destiny Paul-Enenche and a son named Daniel Paul Enenche.

His daughter Deborah is married to Sam Uloko. Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah's wedding ceremony occurred on 17 December 2022 at the Glory Dome Auditorium, Airpot Road, Abuja.

Quick facts about Dr Paul Enenche

His native ethnic group is the Idoma tribe.

He studied medicine and surgery.

He is two years older than his wife

He is 6'0" (185 centimetres) tall.

Pastor Paul Enenche was trained to be a man of medicine but decided to become a man of God. His education and dedication helped him to create one of the biggest churches in Nigeria. Under his leadership, the Dunamis International Gospel Center continues to prosper.

