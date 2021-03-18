Jenna Bandy’s bio: age, college, boyfriend, net worth, career

Jenna Bandy is a famous basketball player and coach. She is also a social media enthusiast who is well recognised for her amazing basketball skills. She has a bubbly and outgoing personality that attracts people.

The YouTube celebrity posing for pictures in a lovely dress and at a game. Photo: @jennabandy21 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jenna Bandy is among the women who have a great interest in basketball. She makes a living from playing and coaching the game. Learn more about her career timeline, age, height, relationship status, and net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Jenna Bandy Gender Female Date of birth 29th September 1992 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (German and Ashkenazic) Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilogrammes 66 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Father John Bandy Mother Sheryl Bandy Siblings 3 Alma mater Thousand Oaks High School and California State University Profession Basketball player, coach, and content creator Instagram @jennabandy21

Who is Jenna Bandy?

Jenna Bandy is a basketball coach, player, and social media personality. Her basketball skills are top-notch, and fans love watching her videos.

How old is Jenna Bandy?

Jenna Bandy's age is 29 years as of 2022. She was born on 29th September 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Jenna Bandy from?

The YouTube celebrity is from the United States of America. She was born in Thousand Oaks, California, United States of America.

She is based in California, United States of America. Her nationality is American, her ethnicity is a mix of German and Ashkenazic, and she is a Christian.

Family background

The YouTuber's father is John, and her mother is Sheryl. Her parents are businesspeople. She has three siblings. She has a twin named Jace and an older sister called Gia. Her older brother's name is Jett, and he is also a sportsman.

Educational background

The YouTube vlogger went to Thousand Oaks High School. After graduating, she enrolled at California State University, Monterey Bay. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Where did Jenna Bandy play basketball?

The YouTube content creator started her career back in her schooling years. She started playing basketball when she was in Thousand Oaks High School and later at California State University.

She was selected for the All-County and All-Conference first-team twice. Her skills and hard work made her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Offensive Player.

She also holds the Guinness World Record for the farthest American football thrown into a target. Her career timeline is quite impressive, as shown in the table below.

Role Employer Timeline Daycare supervisor/ gym assistant JRAW Fitness May - August 2012 Head basketball coach Head Basketball Coach May - August 2013 Sports referee California State University, Monterey Bay Intramural Sports September - December 2013 Women's Basketball Student-Athlete at California State University, Monterey Bay California State University, Monterey Bay August 2010 - May 2015 Personal assistant for the ESPN production director Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015 July 2015 Personal assistant for the ESPN production team ESPYS July 2015 JV Girls' basketball coach Agoura High School (part-time) June 2015 - 2017 Varsity Girls' basketball coach Calabasas High School (part-time) June 2017 - 2018 Varsity Girls' basketball coach Thousand Oaks High School (part-time) June 2018 - 2019 Private basketball/ softball lessons Self-employed May 2013 - present Junior college assistant coach Moorpark College (part-time) June 2019 - present Online content creator YouTube and Instagram August 2019 - present

The basketball coach started her eponymous YouTube channel on 11th March 2014. She has 337k subscribers and over 106.9 million views.

What is Jenna Bandy's net worth?

The YouTube star has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Most of her wealth comes from basketball coaching and content creation on various social media platforms.

Who is Jenna Bandy dating?

The online content creator appears to be currently single. She has not disclosed any details about her relationship status.

How tall is Jenna Bandy?

The basketball coach is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 145 pounds or 66 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches. She has dark brown eyes and blonde hair.

Quick facts about Jenna Bandy

The late Kobe Bryant is her favourite basketball player, and she did several practices with him.

On 3rd March 2011, she won the Otters' CCAA tournament title game over California State Los Angeles.

She loves food, especially non-vegetable dishes.

Jenna Bandy is a talented basketball coach who has taken her career to another level. She entertains her fans through her social media platforms.

