The DSS has sent a crucial message to Nigerians and while also cautioning those who intend to join the planned nationwide protest

The secret police revealed it had identified the alleged sponsor of the demonstration that will be held on August 1, and noted that their plan is to destabilise the peace and unity in the country

The director of public relations and strategic communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement released to the press on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, July 25, the Department of State Services (DSS) warned against the planned nationwide protest over the country's economic hardships caused by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's governmental policies.

DSS said the planned protest is against Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

Hunger protest: DSS warns Nigerians

The secret police disclosed that it had already identified the sponsors of the planned protest and warned them not to proceed with it as it was not in Nigeria’s interest.

Vanguard reported that the warning is contained in a press statement signed by the director of public relations and strategic communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

Meanwhile, the planned nationwide hunger protest is slated for August 1, 2024, but the DSS warned that it had intelligence that the planned protest would be hijacked by hoodlums to cause chaos and extreme violence in the country.

But the DSS alleged that the goal of the planners is to cause regime change, especially at the centre, Daily Independent reported.

Part of the statement reads:

“The DSS has followed the discourse on planned protests in parts of the country in the coming weeks by persons and groups yet to identify themselves in the public as leaders of the plot.

“While peaceful protest is a democratic right of citizens, the Service has confirmed a sinister plan by some elements to infiltrate the protest and use it to cause chaos and extreme violence in the land. It has also identified the reason behind the protest to be political.

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses. The long term objective is to achieve a regime change especially at the Centre.

“Based on the foregoing, the Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy and spoliation."

Peter Obi denies link to nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him.

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, that he was behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024.

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng