Leena Xu’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner, TSM

Leena Xu is an eminent Asian-American gamer and also the marketing President of Team SoloMid (TSM). She gained a lot of attention when she appeared on Forbes 30 under 30 as one of the youngest people leading the technological and artistic revolution.

She developed an interest in gaming when she was 19 years old. She participated in different gaming communities before she was introduced to esports and worked her way to become TSM's president.

Who is TSM’s Leena? Her real name is Aileena Xu. It is presumed that she was born in the US, but she has not shared any information on this matter. The gamer is Asian-American of Chinese descent.

Even though she is a famous personality, Leena prefers to keep personal details away from the public. For that reason, no information is available about her family except that she has a younger sister.

What is Leena Xu’s age?

She is 28 years old as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on August 17.

Career

Leena’s TSM career journey began when she took an interest in gaming in 2012 and also started dating Andy Dinh. Andy was already a popular gamer in the esports community.

At the time of their meeting, TSM had just started its operations, and Leena helped Andy build the brand by popularizing it on social media. Within a short time, TSM grew in leaps and bounds, winning some major gaming tournaments. Today, TSM stands out as a one of the most recognizable brands in the gaming industry.

Currently, she is the president of the organization. Her efforts in the gaming world were recognized when she was included in Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2019.

She is also credited with the production of the reality TV series TSM: Legends in 2015. The TV series’ objective was to market the TSM brand as well as highlight the lifestyle of its members.

What is Leena Xu’s net worth?

Currently, no reliable information is available to ascertain Leena Xu’s net worth, but the Just Richest website alleges that her net worth could be between $800K and $900K. As one of the founders of TSM, Xu has shared in the organization’s achievements.

Does Leena own TSM?

Xu is the marketing president of TSM. She is also one of the founding members of the company alongside Andy “Reginald” Dinh.

What does Leena do for TSM?

She came into the company as a gamer when she was only 19 years old. Her passion, hard work and dedication to gaming saw her climb the ranks to become TSM’s president. Currently, she spearheads all esports initiatives, and TSM is now rated as one of the leading teams in the North American League of Legends.

One of her notable achievements with TSM was in 2019 when her bet on Fornite significantly increased fan engagement levels and brought on board Chipotle, a key sponsor of TSM.

Did Andy and Leena split?

After dating for close to 10 years, Andy Dinh, founder and CEO of TSM, and Leena decided to end their romantic relationship in 2019.

They split amicably and did not disclose the reason for the breakup. Furthermore, they remain good friends and co-workers at Team SoloMid. Xu and Andy are friends, and she considers him the nicest person in her life.

Are Doublelift and Leena together?

After her break up with TSM’s CEO, Leena Xu fell in love and started dating Twitch streamer Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng. The couple has been seen together at several events and shared their pictures on social media.

A post on Leena’s Twitter account that read, “single btw”, was a source of speculation about the couple’s separation. However, none of them has confirmed whether they broke up.

Social media presence

As a celebrity, Xu has maintained an almost perfect balance between her personal and professional life. She is present and active on Twitter, Twitch and Instagram.

Xu has almost 170K followers on Twitter and over 62K followers on Twitch. In addition, she has an Instagram account with 254k followers where she regularly posts her solo pictures.

Leena Xu’s gaming prowess and dedication as TSM’s president have propelled TSM to become a dominant company in the competitive gaming industry.

