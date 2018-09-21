Top 20 richest Igbo men and women: Who are they? (Updated 2023)

Nigeria is home to some of the wealthiest people on the continent. Many of these people have invested in the mining and oil industries. The country is multi-cultural, and the southeastern part of the country is mostly occupied by the Igbo community. Therefore, the richest Igbo men and women hail from this geographical part of the nation.

The richest Igbo men and women in 2023 have impressive net worths. They are drawn from various sectors, ranging from mining to entertainment.

Top 20 richest Igbo men and women in 2023

Who are the wealthiest men in Igboland? Read on to discover who they are and how much they are worth.

20. Linda Ikeji - $100 million

Date of birth: 19th September 1980

19th September 1980 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship, modelling, and blogging

Linda Ikeji is a household name in the local entertainment scene. People know her for her boldness as she does not shy from expressing controversial thoughts online. She comes from Nkwerre, Imo State, and she started blogging in 2006.

Linda Ikeji's net worth

Today, the blogger's net worth is about $100 million.

Assets

The controversial blogger has invested in cars and houses. She allegedly owns cars worth N50 million and has bought houses worth about N300 million for herself and her parents.

19. Tony Ezenna - $430 million

Date of birth: 21st April 1957

21st April 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2023)

65 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Pharmaceutical and beauty industry

Tony Ezenna is the founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited. His company distributes beauty and pharmaceutical products imported from Italy, Indonesia, Germany, and the United States of America. Besides doing business, he is a well-known philanthropist.

Tony Ezenna's net worth

The businessman has a net worth of $430 million.

Assets

The wealthy businessman owns a house worth over N3 billion in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos. He also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a 2019 Rolls Royce Phantom.

18. Allen Onyema - $500 million

Date of birth: March 1964

March 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Private airline

Allen Onyema is a respected businessman from Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria. He is the founder of the private airline known as Air Peace. During the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, he provided free return tickets to Nigerians.

Allen Onyema's net worth

The founder of Air Peace has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Assets

The businessman has been spotted driving luxury vehicles. His fleet features a Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Landcruiser Prado, and 2019 Toyota Hilux.

17. Diezani Alison-Madueke - $500 million

Year of birth: 6th December 1960

6th December 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Career at OPEC and politics

Diezani Alison-Madueke is one of the wealthiest women in Igboland. She is a well-known Nigerian politician. In 2014, she made history after becoming the first female president of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Diezani Alison-Madueke's net worth

The politician has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Assets

Diezani Alison-Madueke has accumulated a lot of wealth. She owns multiple cars and homes. In 2021, some of her properties were seized for valuation. These included the properties located in Banana Island Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, 18 flats and six penthouses.

16. Stella Oduah - $600 million

Date of birth: 5th January 1962

5th January 1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2023)

61 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Political career and multiple businesses

Stella Oduah has had a long-running political career. She is the sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Anambra North Senatorial District and is the former Minister of Aviation.

Besides politics, she owns multiple businesses. Her companies include Tour Afrique Company Limited, Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Rotary Engineering Services Limited, and Sea Shipping Agency Limited.

Stella Oduah's net worth

The politician has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Assets

The senator owns multiple cars and properties. In 2017, she allegedly bought a $1.5m house in London. In 2014, she bought two armoured BMW cars worth N225m.

15. Tony Elumelu - $700 million

Date of birth: 22nd March 1963

22nd March 1963 Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

59 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Career as an economist and multiple businesses

Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu is an economist with a ton of experience in the business world. He is the founder of Heirs Holdings, a company with interests in multiple economic sectors. He also owns the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, a company specialising in hospitality, agribusiness and energy.

Tony Elumelu's net worth

The successful businessman has a net worth of $700 million.

Assets

The businessman owns many estates and real estate investments in Nigeria and abroad. His car collection includes a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz S-class.

14. Stella Okoli - $700 million

Year of birth: 1944

1944 Age: 77–78 years (as of 2023).

77–78 years (as of 2023). Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals and entrepreneurship

Stella Okoli is the founder and chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company. She founded Emzor in 1977, and it is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Stella Okoli's net worth

The pharmacist has a net worth of at least $700 million.

Assets

The successful entrepreneur keeps a low profile. Even so, it is known that she owns multiple properties and cars.

13. Cosmas Maduka - $800 million

Date of birth: 24th December 1958

24th December 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Cosmas Maduka is a successful businessman and philanthropist from Nnewi, Anambra State. He is one of the top 20 richest men in the world in 2023.

Maduka is the president and chairman of the Coscharis Group. His firm has interests in manufacturing, ICT, auto components, petrochemical, auto consideration, automobile sales and services and agro-allied businesses.

He began his career when he was only six years old, two years after the demise of his father. In 2015, his company became the sole distributor of the BMW in the country and the first to build an Assembly Plant for Ford Ranger.

Cosmas Maduka's net worth

The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Assets

Maduka owns many properties and a fleet of luxury vehicles. His fleet includes a Jaguar XF, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Mercedes-Benz S-class.

12. Leo Stan Ekeh - $1 billion

Date of birth: 22nd February 1956

22nd February 1956 Age: 66 years (as of 2023)

66 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: ICT and entrepreneurship

Leo Stan Ekeh is an entrepreneur who has built his career in ICT. He is from Imo State and is best known as the founder of Zinox Technologies Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and deals with computer manufacturing and the provision of ICT solutions. In early 2018, he bought 99% of the Konga.com shares.

Leo Stan Ekeh's net worth

The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Assets

The entrepreneur keeps his life away from the media. One of the properties he owns is a luxurious mansion on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

11. Pascal Dozie - $1 billion

Date of birth: 9th April 1939

9th April 1939 Age: 83 years (as of 2023)

83 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Banking and entrepreneurship

Pascal Gabriel Dozie is an entrepreneur from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. He is best known as the founder of Diamond Bank. Before starting his own bank, he had a long-running career in the banking industry.

Pascal Dozie's net worth

The entrepreneur has a net worth of $1 billion as of 2023.

Assets

Although Pascal Dozie is affluent, details of his cars and homes are scarce, especially since he handed over the day-to-day operations of his businesses to his children.

10. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma - $1 billion

Date of birth: 1st October 1961

1st October 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Business investments

Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is from Uru-Umdim, Nnewi, Anambra State. He is the founder of Innoson Group of Companies and is known as one of the richest men in Igboland. He is recognised as the founder of the first indigenous automobile manufacturing company called Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma's net worth

Chukwuma's net worth is $1 billion as of 2023.

Assets

The investor and business magnate owns multiple cars. He has been spotted driving luxury vehicles produced by his company, Innoson.

9. Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A.B.C.) Orjiako - $1.2 billion

Date of birth: 1st October 1960

1st October 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Investments in oil and gas

A.B.C. Orjiako is one of the top 10 richest Igbo men. He is the chair and co-founder of SEPLAT, a leading Nigerian independent oil and gas company. This firm is listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges. He has established and managed various companies in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A.B.C.) Orjiako's net worth

A.B.C. Orjiako has a net worth of $1.2 billion as of 2023.

Assets

The investor has a collection of luxury vehicles, including a Bentley and Range Rover.

8. Rochas Okorocha - $1.4 billion

Date of birth: 22nd September 1962

22nd September 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Political career

Okorocha ranks eighth on the list of the top 10 richest men in Igboland in 2023. He is a seasoned politician who is the sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing the 1Imo State West District. He is also the former governor of Imo State.

Rochas Okorocha's net worth

The politician has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Assets

The politician's vehicle collection includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lexus LX 570, Mercedes-Benz S600, Mercedes-Benz Klassen V220, and Mercedes Benz AMG63.

7. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah - $1.7 billion

Date of birth: 3rd September 1971

3rd September 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Political career and entrepreneurship

Ifeanyi Ubah is from Nnewi in Anambra State. He is the sitting Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District. Besides politics, he is the founder and chief executive officer of Capital Oil.

He also owns Ifeanyi Ubah F.C, a football club in the Nigeria Premier League and is the founder of The Authority Newspaper.

Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah's net worth

The politician and entrepreneur has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Assets

The politician is entitled to luxury state vehicles. He also has his own car collection and is known for supporting the Innoson brand. He is rumoured to be the owner of two Rolls Royce cars.

6. Andy Uba - $2.1 billion

Date of birth: 14th December 1958

14th December 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Political career

Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba is a famous politician. He is the former Senator from the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State. Before being elected, he was a presidential aide.

Andy Uba's net worth

The politician has a net worth of $2.1 billion as of 2023.

Assets

The politician owns multiple luxury cars, including the Mercedes Benz S550, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Landcruiser Prado, BMW 7, and Mercedes- Maybach S-class.

5. Benedict Peters - $2.7 billion

Date of birth: 5th December 1966

5th December 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Investment in the oil industry

Benedict Peters is from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and owns one of Nigeria's largest indigenous oil-producing firms. He is the founder of Aiteo Group, an integrated Nigerian energy conglomerate.

The firm deals with oil and gas exploration and production, refining petroleum products, bulk petroleum storage, and power generation and distribution.

Benedict Peters's net worth

The businessman has a net worth of $2.7 billion.

Assets

The businessman owns multiple properties in Nigeria and overseas. He has two properties in London.

4. Emeka Offor - $2.9 billion

Date of birth: 10th February 1957

10th February 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2023)

65 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Oil magnate and entrepreneur

Emeka Offor was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna state. He is the founder of The Chrome Group, a film interested in oil, gas, power, broadcasting, and media communications.

Emeka Offor's net worth

The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion.

Assets

The fleet of vehicles owned by Offor includes a Toyota Landcruiser Prado, Lexus RX, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He also owns several properties in Nigeria and abroad.

3. Orji Uzor Kalu - $3.2 billion

Date of birth: 21st April 1960

21st April 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Politician and business investments

Orji Uzor Kalu is a politician and businessperson. He is the sitting Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and the Chief Whip of the House of Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Kalu is also the chairman of SLOK Holdings, a firm with interests in oil, real estate, gas, media, and publishing.

Orji Uzor Kalu's net worth

The businessman's net worth of $3.2 billion.

Assets

Kalu owns multiple cars, including a Bentley Continental GT and a Range Rover. He owns an exquisite 400-room mansion in Igbere, Abia state.

2. Cletus Ibeto - $3.8 billion

Date of birth: 6th November 1952

6th November 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Business and entrepreneurship

Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto is a businessman, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. He is the founder and chairperson of Ibeto Group, a company specialising in various sectors. He is from Nnewi and is a graduate of the University of Nigeria.

Cletus Ibeto's net worth

The businessman has a net worth of $3.8 billion.

Assets

The businessman has a car collection that includes a Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Maybach S-class, Innoson IVM G40, and Toyota Hilux. He also owns several hotels and property homes in Nigeria.

1. Arthur Eze - $5.8 billion

Date of birth: 27th November 1948

27th November 1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Investment in oil and gas

Arthur Eze is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria in 2023. He is the chief executive officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum and a politician. He is from Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, in Anambra State.

Arthur Eze's net worth

The businessman has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion.

Assets

The business magnate owns multiple properties and cars. His fleet of vehicles includes five Rolls Royce motors. He also owns a Falcon plane he bought in 2015 for over $25 million.

Recap of the top 20 richest Igbo men and women

Arthur Eze - $5.8 billion Cletus Ibeto - $3.8 billion Orji Uzor Kalu - $3.2 billion Emeka Offor - $2.9 billion Benedict Peters - $2.7 billion Andy Uba - $2.1 billion Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah - $1.7 billion Rochas Okorocha - $1.4 billion Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A.B.C.) Orjiako - $1.2 billion Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma - $1 billion Pascal Dozie - $1 billion Leo Stan Ekeh - $1 billion Cosmas Maduka - $800 million Stella Okoli - $700 million Tony Elumelu - $700 million Stella Oduah - $600 million Diezani Alison-Madueke - $500 million Allen Onyema - $500 million Tony Ezenna - $430 million Linda Ikeji - $100 million

Who is the youngest and richest Igbo man?

The youngest man on the list of the top 20 Igbo men is Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Who is the richest man in Igboland in 2023?

Arthur Eze is the richest man in Igboland.

Which state is the richest in Igboland?

The wealthiest state in Igboland is Imo state. The state has approximately 162 oil wells.

Who is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria?

Arthur Eze is the wealthiest Igbo man in the country, with a net worth of $5.8 billion.

Who is the richest man in Nigeria?

The wealthiest man in the country is Aliko Dangote with a net worth of $14.9 billion.

The richest Igbo men and women are people who have invested in various sectors of the Nigerian economy. They are known for owning multiple properties and luxury vehicles.

