Nigeria is home to lots of hardworking people whose success has continued to inspire those aspiring to succeed in their endeavours.

Legit.ng takes a look at the career and achievements of 5 under 50 successful Nigerian businessmen. In no particular order, they are:

1. Obi Cubana

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is the founder and chief executive officer of Cubana Group.

Born on April 12, 1975, the businessman has continued to be in the news since the lavish burial of his mother in Oba, Anambra state.

The 46-year-old businessman said the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

2. Jowi Zaza

Joseph Ezeokafor popularly known as Jowi Zaza is a native of Ewkulobia in Anambra state and the chief executive officer of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd, a multi-million dollar oil and gas firm founded by his father in 1980.

The billionaire businessman loves exotic and supercars. Jowi Zaza’s cars are estimated to be worth millions of dollars. Some of the cars you will find in his garage include Bentley Continental Gt worth N78 million, Mercedes Benz 4matic worth N15 million, Brabus G wagon, and Rolls Royce Phantom, according to Wiki.

According to The City Celeb, Jowi Zaza was born on March 19, 1985.

3. E-Money

Nigerian businessman, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money, is an entrepreneur whose grass to grace story has continued to inspire many.

The billionaire businessman is the chairman of Five Star Group and the immediate younger brother to Nigerian artist KCee.

He was born on February 18, 1981, and is known for his luxurious lifestyle.

4. Shina Peller

Shina Abiola Peller is a Nigerian entrepreneur and politician who is currently representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa in the House of Representatives.

The 45-year-old man is the chairman and chief executive officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox.

He was born on May 14, 1976.

5. Sijibomi Ogundele

Real estate mogul Sijibomi Ogundele is the chief executive officer of Sujimoto Construction Limited.

The 36-year-old drew inspiration from Dr Sujimoto Koga, a Japanese philosopher who transformed his life and thinking.

According to Sijibomi, he began his business career back in the Agege area of Lagos.

