20 famous people from Peru: Meet these Peruvian celebrities

Peru is the third largest country on the continent, located on the western coast of South America. Over the years, the country has produced many famous talented individuals who have significantly contributed to various fields, such as acting, music, sports, and politics. Here is a list of some of the famous people from Peru.

Actor Henry Ian Cusick, actress Nathalie Kelley, and professional footballer Claudio Pizarro are some of the famous people from Peru. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Michael Tran, TF-Images (modified by author)

Peru is famous for its architecture and breathtaking scenic beauty, like Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley, and the Colca Canyon. Peru is also home to some of the world's most famous people. Their popularity has steadily grown beyond its borders, and they are forever celebrated worldwide due to their achievements in different areas.

Most famous people from Peru

Peru has been home to some of the most renowned names in politics, science, technology, art, sports, literature, and entertainment. Below is a list of famous people from Peru and what makes them stand out.

Nathalie Kelley

Actress Nathalie Kelley attends the 2017 CW Upfront on 8 May 2017 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name : Nathalie Kelley

: Nathalie Kelley Date of birth: 3 March 1984

Nathalie Kelley is a Peruvian-Australian actress widely recognised for her role as Neela in the 2006 action film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She is also famous for starring in Body of Proof (2011–2012), Unreal (2015), The Vampire Diaries (2016–2017), Dynasty (2017–2018) and The Baker and the Beauty (2020).

Claudio Pizarro

Claudio Pizarro of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Sport-Club Freiburg on 2 November 2019 in Bremen, Germany. Photo: TF-Images

Full name : Claudio Miguel Pizarro Bosio

: Claudio Miguel Pizarro Bosio Date of birth: Callao, Peru

Claudio Pizarro is also among the most famous people from Peru. He is a former professional footballer who played as a striker. He was also the captain of Peru’s national football team. He currently serves as an ambassador for Bayern Munich.

Henry Ian Cusick

Actor Henry Ian Cusick attends "The 100" autograph signing at Comic-Con International 2016 - Day 2 on 22 July 2016 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Full name : Henry Ian Cusick

: Henry Ian Cusick Date of birth: 17 April 1967

Henry is a Peruvian-Scottish actor and television director widely known for portraying Desmond in the ABC television series Lost. He also appeared in the ABC drama Scandal (2012), The 100 (2014), The Passage (2019), and MacGyver (2016).

Alberto Fujimori

Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori speaks during the Asahi Shimbun interview on 7 June 1994 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Full name : Alberto Kenya Fujimori Inomoto

: Alberto Kenya Fujimori Inomoto Date of birth: 28 July 1938

Alberto Fujimori is a Peruvian former politician, professor and engineer who served as the President of Peru from 28 July 1990 until 22 November 2000. He ended his tenure as President when he fled to Japan amid a corruption scandal. He is often considered a dictator and remains controversial in Peruvian politics.

Paolo Guerrero

Paolo Guerrero of Internacional looks during a match between Flamengo and Internacional as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 on 21 August 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Bruna Prado

Full name : José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales

: José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales Date of birth: 1 January 1984

José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales is a professional footballer who is a striker for Ecuadorian Serie A club L.D.U. Quito and the Peruvian national team. Guerrero is known for his skill as a striker and has had a successful career both at the club and international levels.

Claudia Llosa

Claudia Llosa attends the International Jury press conference during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on 5 February 2015. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Full name : Claudia Llosa Bueno

: Claudia Llosa Bueno Date of birth: 15 November 1976

Claudia Llosa Bueno is a film director, writer, producer, and author. She is famous for her Academy-Award-nominated film The Milk of Sorrow (2009). She also directed various television series and movies, such as Madeinusa (2006) and Loxoro (2012).

Isabel Allende

Chilean writer Isabel Allende arrives to present her book 'Mas alla del invierno' in Madrid on 5 June 2017. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez

Full name: Isabel Angélica Allende Llona

Isabel Angélica Allende Llona Date of birth: 2 August 1942

Isabel Allende is a Peruvian-born Chilean author best recognised for novels such as The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts. She is from Lima, Peru. Some of her commercially successful works include The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts.

Lina Medina

Portrait of Lina Medina. Photo: @Bettmann

Full name : Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado

: Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado Date of birth: 27 September 1933

Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado is a Peruvian woman who became the youngest confirmed mother in medical history. She gave birth on 14 May 1939, aged five years. Her case is a medical anomaly and has garnered significant attention over the years.

María Julia Mantilla

Miss Peru Maria Julia Mantilla Garcia reacts after being announced as the new Miss World during the 54th Miss World Final 2004 on 4 December 2004. Photo: China Photos

Full name : María Julia "Maju" Mantilla García

: María Julia "Maju" Mantilla García Date of birth: 10 July 1984

María Julia Mantilla is a popular model, dancer, teacher and beauty queen. She gained international recognition after winning the Miss World pageant in 2004. She has appeared in various TV series and movies such as Te volveré a encontrar (2020), ¿Quién dijo Detox? (2022) and Prohibido Salir (2023).

Alan García

Peru's President Alan Garcia speaks next to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (out of frame) during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Lima on May 15, 2008. Photo: MICHAEL KAPPELER

Full name: Alan Gabriel Ludwig García Pérez

Alan Gabriel Ludwig García Pérez Date of birth: 23 May 1949

Alan García was a lawyer and politician who served as the President of Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011. He was blamed for both social unrest and environmental damage in his country. He died on 17 April 2019 in Lima, Peru.

Mario Vargas Llosa

Nobel Literature Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa attends 'Literatura y America Latina' forum at Casa America on 13 September 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Full name : Jorge Mario Pedro Vargas Llosa

: Jorge Mario Pedro Vargas Llosa Date of birth: 28 March 1936

Mario Vargas Llosa is one of the most significant literary figures in the Spanish language. He is a novelist, journalist, essayist, and former politician. He is recognised for literary works such as The Time of the Hero, The Feast of the Goat, The Green House, and Conversation in the Cathedral. He won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Gaston Acurio

Chef Gaston Acurio during the 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at La Mar on 27 February 2016 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Mychal Watts

Full name : Gastón Acurio Jaramillo

: Gastón Acurio Jaramillo Date of birth: 30 October 1967

Gastón Acurio is a professional chef and ambassador of Peruvian cuisine. He owns several restaurants in many countries, such as Astrid & Gastón, Café del Museo, T'anta, La Mar, and Pasquale Hnos. He is also the author of several books.

Yma Sumac

Peruvian soprano Yma Sumac performs during the 16th edition of the Musical Spring Festival on 1 May 1992 in Bourges, central France. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT

Full name : Zoila Augusta Emperatriz Chávarri del Castillo

: Zoila Augusta Emperatriz Chávarri del Castillo Date of birth: 13 September 1922

She was a singer, composer, producer, actress, and model who achieved international fame for her extraordinary vocal range and unique vocal style. Her popular albums Voice of the Xtabay and Legend of the Sun Virgin received critical acclaim and became bestsellers. She won a Guinness World Record for the Greatest Range of Musical Value in 1956. Yma died in 2008.

Stephanie Cayo

Stephanie Cayo attends the photocall of Platino Iberoamerican Cinema Awards nominations at Madrid City Council on 31 March 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno

Full name : Stephanie Cristina Cayo

: Stephanie Cristina Cayo Date of birth: 8 April 1988

Stephanie Cayo is an actress, songwriter, and singer. She is famous for portraying Paloma Velacochea in the popular telenovela Besos robados. She has also starred in numerous popular telenovelas such as La marca del deseo, El Secretario, and La hipocondríaca.

Alejandro Toledo

President Alejandro Toledo of the Republic of Peru addresses members of the Council on Foreign Relations, encouraging investments in his country. Photo: Ramin Talaie

Full name : Alejandro Celestino Toledo Manrique

: Alejandro Celestino Toledo Manrique Date of birth: 28 March 1946

Alejandro Toledo is a politician who served as President of Peru from 2001 to 2006. He gained immense fame after leading the opposition against President Alberto Fujimori, who held the presidency from 1990 to 2000. He is from Cabana.

Fernando Fernán Gómez

Fernando Fernan Gomez In the XXI edition of the prizes Mirror of Spain. Photo: Qui Llenas

Full name : Fernando Fernández Gómez

: Fernando Fernández Gómez Date of birth: 28 August 1921

He was an actor, screenwriter, film director, theatre director, and member of the Royal Spanish Academy for seven years. He wrote comedies, novels, and poem books. He has also played many prominent roles in numerous TV series and movies. He died on 21 November 2007.

Mario Testino

Peruvian Photographer Mario Testino attends a press conference prior to his exhibition at the Helmut Newton Foundation on 1 June 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Adam Berry

Full name: Mario Eduardo Testino Silva

Mario Eduardo Testino Silva Date of birth: 30 October 1954

Mario Testino is a fashion and portrait photographer whose work has been featured in various notable magazines, including Vogue, V Magazine and Vanity Fair. He has also created images for brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Versace and Chanel. Moreover, Mario Testino has also worked as a creative director, guest editor, museum founder, art collector, collaborator, and entrepreneur.

Jefferson Farfán

Farfan, Jefferson - Forward, FC Schalke 04, Peru. Photo: Team 2 Sportphoto/ullstein bild

Full name : Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe

: Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe Date of birth: 26 October 1984

He is a former professional footballer who mainly played as a winger. He has played for various clubs such as Alianza Lima, Bundesliga and FC Schalke 04. He began his international career as a standout player for the Peruvian national team in 2003.

Laura Bozzo

Host Laura Bozzo poses for a photo during a press conference to present a new season of the reality show "Que pase Laura" on 30 January 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Full name : Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo

: Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo Date of birth: 19 August 1951

Laura is a talk show host widely known for her Spanish-language talk show Laura, which was broadcast in the United States on the Univision television network. She is also famous for her long-running talk show called Laura en América (Laura in America), which aired from the 1990s to early 2000s.

Ollanta Humala

Ollanta Humala speaks during the second televised debate round organized by the National Electoral Jury on 30 March 2021 in Lima, Peru. Photo: Sebastian Castañeda

Full name : Ollanta Moisés Humala Tasso

: Ollanta Moisés Humala Tasso Date of birth: 27 June 1962

Ollanta Humala is a politician and former military officer who served as President of Peru from 2011 to 2016. He became a Lieutenant Colonel in the Peruvian Army in 1992.

Whether through literature, music, activism, or other fields, the famous people from Peru have left an indelible mark on Peru's culture and helped to put the nation on a global map. Their achievements inspire future generations and contribute to the rich tapestry of Peruvian and global history.

