20 famous people from Peru: Meet these Peruvian celebrities
Peru is the third largest country on the continent, located on the western coast of South America. Over the years, the country has produced many famous talented individuals who have significantly contributed to various fields, such as acting, music, sports, and politics. Here is a list of some of the famous people from Peru.
Peru is famous for its architecture and breathtaking scenic beauty, like Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley, and the Colca Canyon. Peru is also home to some of the world's most famous people. Their popularity has steadily grown beyond its borders, and they are forever celebrated worldwide due to their achievements in different areas.
Most famous people from Peru
Peru has been home to some of the most renowned names in politics, science, technology, art, sports, literature, and entertainment. Below is a list of famous people from Peru and what makes them stand out.
Nathalie Kelley
- Full name: Nathalie Kelley
- Date of birth: 3 March 1984
Nathalie Kelley is a Peruvian-Australian actress widely recognised for her role as Neela in the 2006 action film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She is also famous for starring in Body of Proof (2011–2012), Unreal (2015), The Vampire Diaries (2016–2017), Dynasty (2017–2018) and The Baker and the Beauty (2020).
Claudio Pizarro
- Full name: Claudio Miguel Pizarro Bosio
- Date of birth: Callao, Peru
Claudio Pizarro is also among the most famous people from Peru. He is a former professional footballer who played as a striker. He was also the captain of Peru’s national football team. He currently serves as an ambassador for Bayern Munich.
Henry Ian Cusick
- Full name: Henry Ian Cusick
- Date of birth: 17 April 1967
Henry is a Peruvian-Scottish actor and television director widely known for portraying Desmond in the ABC television series Lost. He also appeared in the ABC drama Scandal (2012), The 100 (2014), The Passage (2019), and MacGyver (2016).
Alberto Fujimori
- Full name: Alberto Kenya Fujimori Inomoto
- Date of birth: 28 July 1938
Alberto Fujimori is a Peruvian former politician, professor and engineer who served as the President of Peru from 28 July 1990 until 22 November 2000. He ended his tenure as President when he fled to Japan amid a corruption scandal. He is often considered a dictator and remains controversial in Peruvian politics.
Paolo Guerrero
- Full name: José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales
- Date of birth: 1 January 1984
José Paolo Guerrero Gonzales is a professional footballer who is a striker for Ecuadorian Serie A club L.D.U. Quito and the Peruvian national team. Guerrero is known for his skill as a striker and has had a successful career both at the club and international levels.
Claudia Llosa
- Full name: Claudia Llosa Bueno
- Date of birth: 15 November 1976
Claudia Llosa Bueno is a film director, writer, producer, and author. She is famous for her Academy-Award-nominated film The Milk of Sorrow (2009). She also directed various television series and movies, such as Madeinusa (2006) and Loxoro (2012).
Isabel Allende
- Full name: Isabel Angélica Allende Llona
- Date of birth: 2 August 1942
Isabel Allende is a Peruvian-born Chilean author best recognised for novels such as The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts. She is from Lima, Peru. Some of her commercially successful works include The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts.
Lina Medina
- Full name: Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado
- Date of birth: 27 September 1933
Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado is a Peruvian woman who became the youngest confirmed mother in medical history. She gave birth on 14 May 1939, aged five years. Her case is a medical anomaly and has garnered significant attention over the years.
María Julia Mantilla
- Full name: María Julia "Maju" Mantilla García
- Date of birth: 10 July 1984
María Julia Mantilla is a popular model, dancer, teacher and beauty queen. She gained international recognition after winning the Miss World pageant in 2004. She has appeared in various TV series and movies such as Te volveré a encontrar (2020), ¿Quién dijo Detox? (2022) and Prohibido Salir (2023).
Alan García
- Full name: Alan Gabriel Ludwig García Pérez
- Date of birth: 23 May 1949
Alan García was a lawyer and politician who served as the President of Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011. He was blamed for both social unrest and environmental damage in his country. He died on 17 April 2019 in Lima, Peru.
Mario Vargas Llosa
- Full name: Jorge Mario Pedro Vargas Llosa
- Date of birth: 28 March 1936
Mario Vargas Llosa is one of the most significant literary figures in the Spanish language. He is a novelist, journalist, essayist, and former politician. He is recognised for literary works such as The Time of the Hero, The Feast of the Goat, The Green House, and Conversation in the Cathedral. He won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Gaston Acurio
- Full name: Gastón Acurio Jaramillo
- Date of birth: 30 October 1967
Gastón Acurio is a professional chef and ambassador of Peruvian cuisine. He owns several restaurants in many countries, such as Astrid & Gastón, Café del Museo, T'anta, La Mar, and Pasquale Hnos. He is also the author of several books.
Yma Sumac
- Full name: Zoila Augusta Emperatriz Chávarri del Castillo
- Date of birth: 13 September 1922
She was a singer, composer, producer, actress, and model who achieved international fame for her extraordinary vocal range and unique vocal style. Her popular albums Voice of the Xtabay and Legend of the Sun Virgin received critical acclaim and became bestsellers. She won a Guinness World Record for the Greatest Range of Musical Value in 1956. Yma died in 2008.
Stephanie Cayo
- Full name: Stephanie Cristina Cayo
- Date of birth: 8 April 1988
Stephanie Cayo is an actress, songwriter, and singer. She is famous for portraying Paloma Velacochea in the popular telenovela Besos robados. She has also starred in numerous popular telenovelas such as La marca del deseo, El Secretario, and La hipocondríaca.
Alejandro Toledo
- Full name: Alejandro Celestino Toledo Manrique
- Date of birth: 28 March 1946
Alejandro Toledo is a politician who served as President of Peru from 2001 to 2006. He gained immense fame after leading the opposition against President Alberto Fujimori, who held the presidency from 1990 to 2000. He is from Cabana.
Fernando Fernán Gómez
- Full name: Fernando Fernández Gómez
- Date of birth: 28 August 1921
He was an actor, screenwriter, film director, theatre director, and member of the Royal Spanish Academy for seven years. He wrote comedies, novels, and poem books. He has also played many prominent roles in numerous TV series and movies. He died on 21 November 2007.
Mario Testino
- Full name: Mario Eduardo Testino Silva
- Date of birth: 30 October 1954
Mario Testino is a fashion and portrait photographer whose work has been featured in various notable magazines, including Vogue, V Magazine and Vanity Fair. He has also created images for brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Versace and Chanel. Moreover, Mario Testino has also worked as a creative director, guest editor, museum founder, art collector, collaborator, and entrepreneur.
Jefferson Farfán
- Full name: Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe
- Date of birth: 26 October 1984
He is a former professional footballer who mainly played as a winger. He has played for various clubs such as Alianza Lima, Bundesliga and FC Schalke 04. He began his international career as a standout player for the Peruvian national team in 2003.
Laura Bozzo
- Full name: Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo
- Date of birth: 19 August 1951
Laura is a talk show host widely known for her Spanish-language talk show Laura, which was broadcast in the United States on the Univision television network. She is also famous for her long-running talk show called Laura en América (Laura in America), which aired from the 1990s to early 2000s.
Ollanta Humala
- Full name: Ollanta Moisés Humala Tasso
- Date of birth: 27 June 1962
Ollanta Humala is a politician and former military officer who served as President of Peru from 2011 to 2016. He became a Lieutenant Colonel in the Peruvian Army in 1992.
Whether through literature, music, activism, or other fields, the famous people from Peru have left an indelible mark on Peru's culture and helped to put the nation on a global map. Their achievements inspire future generations and contribute to the rich tapestry of Peruvian and global history.
Legit.ng recently published an article about famous volleyball players. Volleyball is one of the world's most popular sports and has consistently been part of the Summer Olympics for men and women since 1964. Volleyball has numerous players who are doing great in the sport.
Famous volleyball players have captivated audiences worldwide with their exceptional skills, dedication, and sportsmanship. Discover some of the famous volleyball players in this article.
Source: Legit.ng