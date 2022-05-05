Taegen Burns’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Taegen Burns is a young up-and-coming actress from the United States. She became famous for her different roles in various television shows and films, such as The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Gateway and I Can Only Imagine.

The young American actress posing for a picture: Photo: @taegen.burns

Source: Instagram

Taegen Burns started her acting career in 2017 at the age of 10. She made her first appearance in Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland as Paris Jackson. Currently, she has eight acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name : Taegen Burns

: Taegen Burns Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 21 April 2007

: 21 April 2007 Age : 15 years (as of 2022)

: 15 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Melbourne, Florida, United States

: Melbourne, Florida, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in inches: 5’4’’

5’4’’ Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 104

: 104 Weight in kilograms: 47

47 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother: Christina

Christina Father: Shawn

Shawn Siblings: 3

3 Profession : Actress, Instagram personality

: Actress, Instagram personality Net worth : $350,000-$450,000

: $350,000-$450,000 Instagram: @taegen.burns

Where was Taegen Burns born?

The up-and-coming actress was born in Melbourne, Florida, United States of America. Taegen Burns' parents are Christina and Shawn Burns. She grew up alongside three brothers. All of their names have six letters in them and include 'ae'. Two of them are named Aeddon and Graeme.

The actress is an American national of white ethnicity, and she hails from a Christian family.

How old is Taegen Burns?

American actress poses for a picture in a denim jacket. Photo: @taegen.burns

Source: Instagram

She was born on 21 April 2007. As of 2022, Taegen Burns' age is 15 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Burns is an American actress who is just starting off in her career in the entertainment industry. Prior to venturing into showbiz, she used to be a model, and appeared in several commercials.

She made her acting debut in Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland television movie in 2017. Since then, she has been featured in a number of television shows and films.

Her breakthrough came when she was cast to play a character of Maya Kasper in the 2021 sports comedy-drama The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. She was featured alongside notable personalities such as Alex Morrow, Evan Morrow, Nick Ganz and Sofi Hanson-Bhatt. In the series, Maya is a member of the Don't Bothers from New York and member of the popular girls clique at school.

Taegen Burns' movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, the actress has 8 acting credits to her name :

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland (2017) as Paris Jackson

(2017) as Paris Jackson I Can Only Imagine (2018) as Young Shannon

(2018) as Young Shannon Dumplin' (2018) as Young Ellen

(2018) as Young Ellen Blue Ridge (2020) as Maddie Wise

(2020) as Maddie Wise The Right Stuff (2020) as Laura Shepard

(2020) as Laura Shepard The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021) as Maya Kasper

(2021) as Maya Kasper The Gateway (2021) as Ashley

(2021) as Ashley Monarch (TBA) as Young Nicky

She has an Instagram account where she majorly posts her lifestyle pictures. Taegen Burn’s Instagram has over 13.6k followers.

What is Taegen Burns' net worth?

It is alleged that the actress is worth between $350,000 and $450,000. This information is not verified.

A photo of the young American actress in a white and red coloured dress and red shoes. Photo: @taegen.burns

Source: Instagram

What is Taegen Burns' height?

The rising American actress stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 104 pounds or 47 kilograms.

Fast facts about Taegen Burns

Taegen Burns is a young actress who is still building up her career in the entertainment industry. She currently has eight acting credits under her name. Her portrayal of Maya Kasper in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV series has made her famous.

