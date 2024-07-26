Video of US Rapper 21 Savage Singing Wizkid’s Joro on His IG Live Stream: “Dis Was Deep”
- A video of American rapper 21 Savage singing and vibing to one of Wizkid's most underrated songs, Joro, has gone viral
- The clip has sparked a massive conversation across the Nigerian social media space, with many hailing Wizkid's impact musically beyond the borders of the country
- 21 Savage is famous for his love for Afrobeats and has worked with Burna Boy and a couple of other Nigerian artists in the past
UK-born American singer Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, aka 21 Savage, has set emotions on fire after something he was seen doing on his Instagram Live went viral.
A viral clip of 21 Savage vibing to Wizkid's song Joro and singing along without missing any lyrics has gone viral.
Joro was one of the tracks from Wizkid's fifth studio album, Made In Lagos (MIL). The track has been dubbed by many as one of Wizkid's most underrated songs.
However, this recent video of 21 Savage vibing to the song and singing along word-for-word has sparked mixed reactions online.
Watch the viral clip below:
Reactions trail 21 Savage's video
Netizens have reacted to the live session and hailed 21 Savage for his love for Afrobeats.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when 21 Savage went on Live with Doja Cat and was speaking Yoruba. He has also worked with Burna Boy on multiple occasions.
The UK-born rapper was also a guest performer at the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy and R&B icon Brandy.
Here are some of the comments that trailed 21 Savage's video:
@Lirahback:
"Them say no be hit."
@DjYupzy:
"Wizkid is the true representation of Africa's music."
@Basholas:
"Word for word."
@tobijubril_:
"He felt the vibe deep in his soul."
@Kingabasalito:
"Na that chorus he gbadun most."
@Tumzy9:
"Make person help me post that screenshot where that bald man say them no sabi his gbedu again abeg."
@GoldAbon:
"Na this sound Tundednut dey call flop that year !!!! Werey blogger."
@Itzpelumi:
"See as song smooth for person mouth. No be ogechi dan gimme something popo."
@Stolid_Dino:
"Mad tune."
@BeninPikeen:
"Funny how I’m not even surprised, Wiz sings great music."
Doja Cat Greeting 21 Savage in Yoruba
The Yoruba culture is gradually becoming global as more foreign artists continue imitating its norms.
A video of American singer Doja Cat and rapper 21 Savage exchanging greetings in Yoruba while on Adin Ross' livestream has gone viral.
The American songstress was heard saying to the rapper, "Bawo Ni", which is a Yoruba way of saying how are you while the rapper replied with Alaafia.
Source: Legit.ng
