Carmella Rose’s biography: what is known about the American model?

Carmella Rose is a prominent American model and social media personality. She gained immense popularity on Instagram for sharing her modelling pictures. As one of the best models in American, she has appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Elle, Maxim, and Playboy.

The model is seen in Tribeca on September 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name : Carmella Rose

: Carmella Rose Nickname : Carmella

: Carmella Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : October 3, 1995

: October 3, 1995 Carmella Rose’s age : 26 years old (as of October 2021)

: 26 years old (as of October 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Running Springs, California, United States

: Running Springs, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 139

: 139 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Body measurements in inches : 34-23-34

: 34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-58-86

: 86-58-86 Shoe size : 5 US

: 5 US Hair colour : Light Brown

: Light Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Lisa Marie Carlson Houck

: Lisa Marie Carlson Houck Father : Darrin McBreen

: Darrin McBreen Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Juanpa Zurita

: Juanpa Zurita School : Rim of the World High School

: Rim of the World High School Profession : Model and social media personality

: Model and social media personality Net worth : $10.87 million

: $10.87 million Instagram: @carmellarose

Carmella Rose bio

She was born on October 3, 1995, in Running Springs, California, USA, to her parents Darrin McBreen and Lisa Marie Carlson Houck. Rose grew up alongside her brother Kelen David McBreen and sister Angie. The model is an American national with white ethnicity.

Rose studied at the Rim of the World High School. Even though she is a graduate, the details of the university he attended are not known.

The model attends Segura Viudas Presents Bubbles & Balance on February 22, 2017 in Del Mar, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

How old is Carmella Rose?

The American model is 26 years old as of October 2021. She marks her birthday on October 3.

Carmella Rose’s modelling career

She got into modelling at a tender age, but her big breakthrough came when she was engaged to work for Wilhelmina Model agency, a modelling and talent agency based in America. She has also worked with top brands in the US entertainment industry, such as M1M entertainment, Elite Model, and No Tie Management.

The US model poses as she arrives at the amfAR 26th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France. Photo: Alberto Pizolli/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As one of the finest models in America, she has appeared on the front pages of top fashion magazines such as Elle and Maxim.

She is also an entrepreneur and sells various items ranging from apparel to beauty and wellness products on the online store Poshmark.

What is Carmella Rose’s worth?

According to the Net Worth Spot, Carmella Rose has a net worth of $10.87 million. Rose’s leading source of income is earnings from her highly successful modelling career. She also gets a substantial amount of money from commercial brand promotions on Instagram.

Are Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose dating?

Carmella has been in at least a couple of relationships that did not work out. Currently, the model is dating is Juan Pablo Martinez-Zurita Arellano, who is popularly known as Juanapa Zurita. Carmella Rose’s boyfriend is a Mexican model, actor, vlogger, and social media celebrity.

Carmella Rose and Juanpa Zurita attend the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Before dating Juanpa, Rose was rumoured to be dating Australian singer Cody Simpson after being spotted together on two occasions. Later, it was alleged that Carmella dated American professional model David Bywater in 2015, but the couple has never confirmed whether they were in a relationship.

Carmella Rose’s body measurements

The model has a generally slender body type. She has a burst-waist-hip measurement of 34-23-34 inches. Also, she stands at five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 139 pounds.

Where is Carmella Rose from?

The 26 years old model is a Running Springs native. However, she currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Does Carmella Rose speak Spanish?

Carmella has not revealed whether she can fluently speak Spanish, but according to one of her posts on Twitter, the model can say a few words in the language.

Social media presence

The American beauty is available on both Twitter and Instagram. She is an active user of the platforms where she regularly posts her modelling pictures and details about her lifestyle. Carmella has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 14 thousand followers on her unverified Twitter account. She not only uses the platforms to entertain her followers but also promotes multiple beauty and fashion brands.

Carmella poses for one of her model pictures. Photo: @carmellarose

Source: Instagram

Having worked with several top fashion brands, Carmella Rose is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding models in America.

