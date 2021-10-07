Model Ella Rose’s biography: age, baby, partner, net worth

Ella Rose is a Swedish-born model and a social media star who currently lives in the United States. Her fame skyrocketed following her relationship with the former American football wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Model Ella Rose attends the premiere of Mob Town at Main Theatre At The Los Angeles Film School in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

She is also famous on Instagram, where she occasionally shares photos of herself, her daily lifestyle, and short videos. Through all her ventures, she has gained a large fan base. Ella's biography here has all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Ella Rose

Ella Rose Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: October 16, 1991

October 16, 1991 Age : 30 years (as of 2021)

: 30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Malmö, Sweden

Malmö, Sweden Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : Swedish

: Swedish Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurement in inches: 36-24-34

36-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-60-86

91-60-86 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Children : 1

: 1 Daughter: Lily Rose

Lily Rose Profession : Model and influencer

: Model and influencer Net worth : $500 thousand

: $500 thousand Instagram: @officialellarose

Model Ella Rose's biography

Who is Ella Rose? The Swedish model is widely recognized as the ex-girlfriend of a renowned football player Julian Edelman.

Ella Rose is seen on January 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Fupp/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her zodiac sign is Libra.

How old is Ella Rose?

Ella Rose's age as of 2021, is 30 years old. She was born on October 16, 1991, in Malmö, Sweden.

Ella Rose's modelling career

The Swedish-born model came into the limelight after posting modelling photos on her Instagram. As a result, she gained a considerable following on the platform and even appeared in various magazines and brand advertisements.

However, her popularity only began after her intimate affair with the former NFL player Julian Edelman. Besides modelling, the social media star was also featured in R3hab's song music video named Karate, which she has shared on her Instagram page.

Ella keeps her fans entertained through her daily uploads such as paid promotions, briefs of her holiday trips, commercials, modelling photos, among others.

One of her most recent achievements is the cover of the September issue of Glamour magazine.

Who is Ella Rose dating?

The model is not dating anyone at the moment; instead, she tends to keep a low profile with her love life. She was previously in a relationship with Julian Edelman.

Who is Ella Rose's baby?

Model Ella Rose with her daughter. Photo: @officialellarose

Source: Instagram

In late 2015, Ella Rose became pregnant with Julian Edelman's child. Initially, Julian had refused to acknowledge that he was the father of the baby. As a result, Ella filed a paternity complaint against Edelman in July 2016, and he eventually accepted it.

Her baby was born on November 30, 2016. What did Ella name her baby? The baby girl's name is Lily. Ella Rose and Julian Edelman co-parent their daughter.

Ella Rose's net worth

According to PlayersBio, she has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this number is not official, so take it with a grain of salt.

Her primary source of income is from her modelling career, endorsing and promoting different brands, including Bang Energy and Revolve.

Model Ella Rose now lives in Los Angeles as a single mother and is focused on raising her daughter. She continues her modelling career, as seen on her Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng