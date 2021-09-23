Jesse Wellens' biography: age, height, net worth, daughter

Jesse Wellens is a popular YouTuber. He rose to fame for his prankster videos with his then-girlfriend Jeana on their channel PrankvsPrank. Wellens and Jeana also posted their everyday vlogs on their second channel BFvsGF.

The YouTuber speaks onstage at The 8th Annual Shorty Awards at The Times Center on April 11, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jesse is also an actor and producer. Have a look at Jesse's bio to know more about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Jesse Michael Wellens

Jesse Michael Wellens Nickname: Rocky

Rocky Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 25, 1982

September 25, 1982 Age: 39 (As of 2021)

39 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence: Venice Beach, California, USA

Venice Beach, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Mother: Stella

Stella Father: Steve

Steve Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @jessewelle

@jessewelle YouTube: Jesse

Jesse Facebook: Jesse

Jesse Wellens' biography

The YouTuber was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. What nationality is Jesse Wellens? He is an American. He grew up with his two siblings Candice and Anthony.

Jesse Wellens' parents are Steve and Stella Wellens. Stella was reported missing in December 2015, and was found dead in her car two days after she was reported missing.

The internet personality attends 2015 Endemol Beyond NewFronts at Chelsea Piers, Studio 59 on May 7, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jessewelle?

The content creator was born on September 25, 1982. As of 2021, Jesse Wellens' age is 39.

Career

The online star began his career in the United States Air Force after he completed high school. He served in the army for six years.

Jesse then started a YouTube channel named PrankvsPrank and posted the first video in November 2009. The channel majored on videos of Jesse and Jennifer 'Jeana' Smith pranking each other and other people. They would show videos of how they prepared to prank each other and the reaction to the pranks.

The pair attracted millions of subscribers within a short time of consistently uploading prank videos. They reached their first million subscribers in August 2012, the second in February 2013, the third in June 2013, and the fourth in October 2013.

The trend continued, and they reached 10 million subscribers in June 2016. The channel reached the milestone of 2 billion total views in March 2018. They were rated YouTube's best pranksters by USA Today in 2013.

The channel also won the Streamy Award for the Best Prank Show in 2015 and the Shorty Award for the Best YouTube Ensemble in 2016. Jeana and Wellens were so good with pranks that they hosted a series called Prank Academy (2016), where they taught celebrities how to pull off pranks successfully.

Wellens and Jeana had a second channel named BFvsGF, where they used to post vlogs every day showcasing their daily life and relationship. This channel had over 8 million followers as of May 2016.

After Michael and Jennifer ended their relationship, PrankvsPrank became Michael's solo channel, and he changed its name to Jesse. His videos now range from pranks to challenges, stunts, and vlogs. The channel BFvsGF became Jeana's solo channel and now goes by her name Jen Smith.

Michael is also an actor and producer. He appeared in the web series titled Epic Rap Battles of History in 2012. Some of his other credits are Escape the Night (2016), Cookie Dance (2013), BlackBoxTV Pranks (2013), and Vlogumentary (2016).

Relationship with Jeana Smith

Wellens started a relationship with Jennifer Smith in 2005. Jesse Wellens' girlfriend was also his work partner as they did videos together on their YouTube channels. However, they announced that they were going their separate ways in May 2016.

Jeana and Jesse speak onstage at The 8th Annual Shorty Awards at The Times Center on April 11, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pair explained that vlogging every day for over seven years had become toxic for their relationship. Despite their relationship failing to work out, the two are still good friends and have teamed up to do charitable activities and make YouTube videos.

Michael started dating Tawny Janae in December 2018, but the relationship didn't last too long.

Does Jesse Wellens have a daughter?

The YouTube revealed on Twitter that he had a daughter who was put up for adoption.

Jesse Wellens' daughter is called Luchia and she was 13 years old as of 2016, meaning that she’s 18 as of 2021.

Luchia's mother conceived when Jesse was only 19 before he joined the military. However, he only came to know about her daughter when he was away undergoing training. He also learnt that his ex-girlfriend wasn't sure if Wellens was the dad, but there was still a chance that he was.

The YouTuber shared that he had the information that his daughter was adopted by a family that lived in New York City. He was sharing the details of his daughter so that he could get the help of his fans to locate her. However, he deleted the tweets not long after he posted them and has not addressed the matter since.

Did Jesse Wellens find his daughter?

It is not known whether the online star has found his daughter as of writing.

Jesse Wellens' height

The online personality stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm). He weighs around 165 lb. (75 kg). He has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Jesse Wellens' net worth

The YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $4 million, though no official information has been released about this. His income can be attributed to his successful career as a YouTuber and social media personality.

Jesse Wellens is a successful YouTuber, well-known for his expert prank videos. He is a popular online personality with a large following across various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Antonia Gentry’s bio: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng published the biography of Antonia Gentry. She is known for her role as Ginny Miller in Netflix’s TV series Ginny & Georgia.

Gentry has loved acting since she was a little girl, and is now living her dream. Read more about her.

Source: Legit