Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has disclosed that the trending hunger protest will begin in Abuja

Sowore's declaration came a day after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigerian capital is not available for any protest now

Nigerian governments, security agencies and traditional rulers have warned against the protest, citing security concerns

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has challenged Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike's declaration that Abuja is not available for protests on August 1.

Sowore tweeted on Friday, July 26, that the proposed nationwide protests would commence in Abuja despite Wike's ban.

Sowore says hunger protest will commence in Abuja Photo Credit: @YeleSowore, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike vows to stop protest in Abuja

Wike had announced that August 1 is reserved for traditional rulers to receive certificates of recognition, effectively banning protests on that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The FCT Security Council meeting had earlier decided to ban protests in Abuja, citing the minister's declaration.

The planned nationwide protests, tagged #EndBadGovernance, will take place from August 1 to 10, 2024, to address concerns over hunger and rising inflation.

The protest organizers remain anonymous, but the movement has gained traction and is expected to continue despite the government's attempts to ban it.

Has Sowore criticised the government?

Sowore has been a fierce critic of the government and has consistently spoken out against its policies. He has used social media to mobilize support for the protest and has encouraged Nigerians to join him in demanding change. Despite the government's attempts to ban the protest, Sowore remains undeterred and has vowed to go ahead with the demonstration.

It is worth noting that Sowore has been arrested and detained multiple times in the past for his activism and criticism of the government. His protests have often been met with resistance from security forces, and he has faced accusations of inciting violence.

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng