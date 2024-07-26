Amid the growing tension around the country surrounding the upcoming planned protests across the country, an old tweet from singer Flavour has sparked interest online

In the viral tweet, Flavour declared his support for the Sit-At-Home being observed in the Southeast

Flavour explicitly asked his kinsmen in the tweet to participate in the Sit-At-Home and observe the civil disobedience in pursuit of the IPOB demands to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Over the last three days, reports about an upcoming protest that will start on August 1st and last until the 10th of the same month have dominated the headlines across the country.

One of the most famous Nigerian celebrities who has echoed his support for the protest includes singer Flavour Nabania.

Nigerian singer Flavour trends amid calls for national protests as an old tweet of him declaring his support for Sit-At-Home in the SE years back. Photo credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Amid the growing tension surrounding the protest, some netizens have dug up an old tweet from the singer declaring his support for the Sit-At-Home being observed in the southeast over the last three years.

Flavour's tweet sparks mixed reactions

The singer's tweet airing his support for the Sit-At-Home in the southeast has stirred mixed conversations around the call for a national protest.

One of the protesters' demands was that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released and the Sit-At-Home movement in the southeast end.

Some have tackled the singer of being two-faced after aiding in the crumbling of the economic viability of his region.

See Flavour's old tweet that sparked reactions below:

Netizens react to Flavour's old tweet

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Flavour's old tweet:

@NobleGrandking_:

"The fear of the igbos the greatest wisdom of the Yoruba."

@Obie_npg:

"Afonja decendants are C.wards. Bring back your people in IDP camp in benin Republic."

@judah_udoh:

"I heard your oro is hungry and wants to join the protest. Tell oro that we the good Nigerians warmly welcome him and his followers."

@ayamhood:

"Where would he have been? He can sit at home for 1 whole year and will never go near broke. Tell where him suppose be."

@hamstringFCB:

"Chief ikuku one. Ijele Ndi igbo, palliative umu asa!"

@Mr_Kacy:

"Ijele, you won’t wear cloth but be the one shouting “oyi na tu mo.”

@adex_smithjr:

"Dear yoruba youth you see how they are proud of sit at home. If you like let them gaslight you."

@seyialli:

"Is there a way the sit at home can be Mondays and Fridays in the east? This will ensure a longer weekend."

Tiwa Savage reveals her obsession for Flavour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage opened up about her crush for colleague, Flavour.

The mother made the confession in a post shared on her Instagram story. She shared that she's a massive fan of Flavour's style of music and was quite looking further to attending one of his show/concert.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng