Top 20 richest Igbo men and women: Who are they? (Updated 2022)
Nigeria is home to some of the wealthiest people on the continent. A good share of these people has invested in the mining and oil industries. The country is multi-cultural, and the southeastern part of the country is mostly occupied by the Igbo community. Therefore, the richest Igbo men and women hail from this geographical part of the nation.
The richest Igbo men and women in 2022 have impressive net worths. They are drawn from various sectors, ranging from mining to entertainment.
Top 20 richest Igbo men and women in 2022
Who are the wealthiest men in Igboland? Read on to discover who they are and how much they are worth.
20. Linda Ikeji - $100 million
- Date of birth: 19th September 1980
- Age: 41 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship, modelling, and blogging
Linda Ikeji is a household name in the local entertainment scene. People know her for her boldness as she does not shy from expressing controversial thoughts online. She comes from Nkwerre, Imo State, and she started blogging in 2006.
Linda Ikeji's net worth
Today, the blogger's net worth is about $100 million.
Assets
The controversial blogger has invested in cars and houses. She allegedly owns cars worth N50 million and has bought houses worth about N300 million for herself and her parents.
19. Tony Ezenna - $430 million
- Date of birth: 21st April 1957
- Age: 65 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Pharmaceutical and beauty industry
Tony Ezenna is the founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited. His company distributes beauty and pharmaceutical products imported from Italy, Indonesia, Germany, and the United States of America. Besides doing business, he is a well-known philanthropist.
Tony Ezenna's net worth
The businessman has a net worth of $430 million.
Assets
The wealthy businessman owns a house worth over N3 billion in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos. He also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a 2019 Rolls Royce phantom.
18. Allen Onyema - $500 million
- Date of birth: March 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Private airline
Allen Onyema is a respected businessman from Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria. He is the founder of the private airline known as Air Peace. During the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, he provided free return tickets to Nigerians.
Allen Onyema's net worth
The founder of Air Peace has an estimated net worth of $500 million.
Assets
The businessman has been spotted driving luxury vehicles. His fleet features a Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Landcruiser Prado, and 2019 Toyota Hilux.
17. Diezani Alison-Madueke - $500 million
- Year of birth: 6th December 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Career at OPEC and politics
Diezani Alison-Madueke is one of the wealthiest women in Igboland. She is a well-known Nigerian politician. In 2014, she made history after becoming the first female president of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Diezani Alison-Madueke's net worth
The politician has an estimated net worth of $500 million.
Assets
Diezani Alison-Madueke has accumulated a lot of wealth. She owns multiple cars and homes. In 2021, some of her properties were seized for valuation. These included the properties located in Banana Island Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, 18 flats and six penthouses.
16. Stella Oduah - $600 million
- Date of birth: 5th January 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Political career and multiple businesses
Stella Oduah has had a long-running political career. She is the sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Anambra North Senatorial District and is the former Minister of Aviation.
Besides politics, she owns multiple businesses. Her companies include Tour Afrique Company Limited, Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Rotary Engineering Services Limited, and Sea Shipping Agency Limited.
Stella Oduah's net worth
The politician has an estimated net worth of $600 million.
Assets
The senator owns multiple cars and properties. In 2017, she allegedly bought a $1.5m house in London. In 2014, she bought two armoured BMW cars worth N225m.
15. Tony Elumelu - $700 million
- Date of birth: 22nd March 1963
- Age: 59 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Career as an economist and multiple businesses
Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu is an economist with a ton of experience in the business world. He is the founder of Heirs Holdings, a company that has interests in multiple sectors of the economy. He also owns the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, a company with interests in hospitality, agribusiness and energy.
Tony Elumelu's net worth
The successful businessman has a net worth of $700 million.
Assets
The businessman owns many estates and real estate investments in Nigeria and abroad. His car collection includes a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz S-class.
14. Stella Okoli - $700 million
- Year of birth: 1944
- Age: 77–78 years
- Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals and entrepreneurship
Stella Okoli is the founder and chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company. She founded Emzor in 1977, and it is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country.
Stella Okoli's net worth
The pharmacist has a net worth of at least $700 million.
Assets
The successful entrepreneur keeps a low profile. Even so, it is known that she owns multiple properties and cars.
13. Cosmas Maduka - $800 million
- Date of birth: 24th December 1958
- Age: 63 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship
Cosmas Maduka is a successful businessman and philanthropist from Nnewi, Anambra State. He is one of the top 20 richest men in the world in 2022.
Maduka is the president and chairman of the Coscharis Group. His firm has interests in manufacturing, ICT, auto components, petrochemical, auto consideration, automobile sales and services and agro-allied businesses.
He began his career when he was only six years old, two years after the demise of his father. In 2015, his company became the sole distributor of the BMW in the country and the first to build an Assembly Plant for Ford Ranger.
Cosmas Maduka's net worth
The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $800 million.
Assets
Maduka owns many properties and a fleet of luxury vehicles. His fleet includes a Jaguar XF, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Mercedes-Benz S-class.
12. Leo Stan Ekeh - $1 billion
- Date of birth: 22nd February 1956
- Age: 66 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: ICT and entrepreneurship
Leo Stan Ekeh is an entrepreneur who has built his career in ICT. He is from Imo State and is best known as the founder of Zinox Technologies Limited. The company was founded in 2001, and it deals with computer manufacture and provision of ICT solutions. In early 2018, he bought 99% of the Konga.com shares.
Leo Stan Ekeh's net worth
The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.
Assets
The entrepreneur keeps his life away from the media. One of the properties he owns is a luxurious mansion in Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.
11. Pascal Dozie - $1 billion
- Date of birth: 9th April 1939
- Age: 83 years
- Source of wealth: Banking and entrepreneurship
Pascal Gabriel Dozie is an entrepreneur from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. He is best known as the founder of Diamond Bank. Before starting his own bank, he had a long-running career in the banking industry.
Pascal Dozie's net worth
The entrepreneur has a net worth of $1 billion as of 2022.
Assets
Although Pascal Dozie is affluent, details of his cars and homes are scarce, especially since he handed over the day to day operations of his businesses to his children.
10. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma - $1 billion
- Date of birth: 1st October 1961
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Business investments
Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is from Uru-Umdim, Nnewi, Anambra State. He is the founder of Innoson Group of Companies and is known as one of the richest men in Igboland. He is recognised as the founder of the first indigenous automobile manufacturing company called Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.
Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma's net worth
Chukwuma's net worth is $1 billion as of 2022.
Assets
The investor and business magnate owns multiple cars. He has been spotted driving luxury vehicles produced by his company, Innoson.
9. Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A.B.C.) Orjiako - $1.2 billion
- Date of birth: 1st October 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Investments in oil and gas
A.B.C. Orjiako is one of the top 10 richest Igbo men in 2022. He is the chair and co-founder of SEPLAT, a leading Nigerian independent oil and gas company. This firm is listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges. He has established and managed various companies in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A.B.C.) Orjiako's net worth
A.B.C. Orjiako has a net worth of $1.2 billion as of 2022.
Assets
The investor has a collection of luxury vehicles, including a Bentley and Range Rover.
8. Rochas Okorocha - $1.4 billion
- Date of birth: 22nd September 1962
- Age: 59 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Political career
Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha ranks eighth on the list of the top 10 richest men in Igboland in 2022. He is a seasoned politician who is the sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Imo State West District. He is also the former governor of Imo State.
Rochas Okorocha's net worth
The politician has a net worth of $1.4 billion.
Assets
The politician's vehicle collection includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lexus LX 570, Mercedes-Benz S600, Mercedes-Benz Klassen V220, and Mercedes Benz AMG63.
7. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah - $1.7 billion
- Date of birth: 3rd September 1971
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Political career and entrepreneurship
Ifeanyi Ubah is from Nnewi in Anambra State. He is the sitting Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District. Besides politics, he is the founder and chief executive officer of Capital Oil.
He also owns Ifeanyi Ubah F.C, a football club in the Nigeria Premier League and is the founder of The Authority Newspaper.
Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah's net worth
The politician and entrepreneur has a net worth of $1.7 billion.
Assets
The politician is entitled to luxury state vehicles. He also has his own car collection and is known for supporting the Innoson brand. He is rumoured to be the owner of two Rolls Royce cars.
6. Andy Uba - $2.1 billion
- Date of birth: 14th December 1958
- Age: 63 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Political career
Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba is a famous politician. He is the former Senator from the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State. Before being elected, he was a presidential aide.
Andy Uba's net worth
The politician has a net worth of $2.1 billion as of 2022.
Assets
The politician owns multiple luxury cars, including Mercedes Benz S550, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Landcruiser Prado, BMW 7, and Mercedes- Maybach S-class.
5. Benedict Peters - $2.7 billion
- Date of birth: 5th December 1966
- Age: 55 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Investment in the oil industry
Benedict Peters is from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and he owns one of the largest indigenous oil-producing firms in Nigeria. He is the founder of Aiteo Group, an integrated Nigerian energy conglomerate.
The firm deals with oil and gas exploration and production, refining of petroleum products, bulk petroleum storage, and power generation and distribution.
Benedict Peters's net worth
The businessman has a net worth of $2.7 billion.
Assets
The businessman owns multiple properties in Nigeria and overseas. He has two properties in London.
4. Emeka Offor - $2.9 billion
- Date of birth: 10th February 1957
- Age: 65 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Oil magnate and entrepreneur
Emeka Offor is one of the top ten richest men in Igboland in 2022. He was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna state. He is the founder of The Chrome Group, a film with interests in oil, gas, power, broadcasting, and media communications.
Emeka Offor's net worth
The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion.
Assets
The fleet of vehicles owned by Offor includes a Toyota Landcruiser Prado, Lexus RX, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He also owns several properties in Nigeria and abroad.
3. Orji Uzor Kalu - $3.2 billion
- Date of birth: 21st April 1960
- Age: 62 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Politician and business investments
Orji Uzor Kalu is a politician and businessperson. He is the sitting Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and the Chief Whip of the House of Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Kalu is also the chairman of SLOK Holdings, a firm with interests in oil, real estate, gas, media, and publishing.
Orji Uzor Kalu's net worth
The politician and businessman has a net worth of $3.2 billion.
Assets
Kalu owns multiple cars, including a Bentley Continental GT and a Range Rover. He owns an exquisite 400-room mansion in Igbere, Abia state.
2. Cletus Ibeto - $3.8 billion
- Date of birth: 6th November 1952
- Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Business and entrepreneurship
Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto is a businessman, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. He is the founder and chairperson of Ibeto Group, a company with interests in various sectors. He is from Nnewi and is a graduate of the University of Nigeria.
Cletus Ibeto's net worth
The businessman has a net worth of $3.8 billion.
Assets
The businessman has a car collection that includes a Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Maybach S-class, Innoson IVM G40, and Toyota Hilux. He also owns several hotels and property homes in Nigeria.
1. Arthur Eze - $5.8 billion
- Date of birth: 27th November 1948
- Age: 73 years (as of 2022)
- Source of wealth: Investment in oil and gas
Who is the richest Igbo guy? Arthur Eze is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria in 2022. He is the chief executive officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum and a politician. He is from Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, in Anambra State.
Arthur Eze's net worth
The businessman has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion.
Assets
The business magnate owns multiple properties and cars. His fleet of vehicles includes five Rolls Royce motors. He also owns a Falcon plane that he bought in 2015 for over $25 million.
Who is the youngest and richest Igbo man?
The youngest man on the list of the top 20 Igbo men is Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.
Who is the richest man in Igboland in 2022?
Arthur Eze is the richest man in Igboland in 2022.
Which state is the richest in Igboland?
The wealthiest state in Igboland is Imo state. The state has approximately 162 oil wells.
Who is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria?
The wealthiest Igbo man in the country is Arthur Eze with a net worth of $5.8 billion.
Who is the richest man in Nigeria?
The wealthiest man in the country is Aliko Dangote with a net worth of $14.9 billion.
The richest Igbo men and women are people who have invested in various sectors of the Nigerian economy. They are known for owning multiple properties and luxury vehicles.
