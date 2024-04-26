Former Big Brother Naija contestants, Soma and Angel have responded to rumours of them expecting their first child together

The love birds, who were recently gossiped to have gone their separate ways are now seen chilling together

In a viral video, Soma is seen quizzing Angel about her alleged pregnancy, adding that he was unaware

Big Brother Naija's love birds, Soma and Angel have made headlines, following rumours that Angel might be expecting her first child with him.

It is unclear where the rumour stemmed, but the couple seem to be taking it like a pinch of salt. The video now circulating the internet, captures the couple having a good time and cruising in the actor's car.

Angel, who clocked 24 in on February 13, playfully rubbed her belly, prompting Soma to ask about her rumoured pregnancy. In his words: "You are pregnant, you did not tell me. What's going on?"

Soma quizzez Angel over alleged pregnancy rumour Credit: @theangeljbsmith, @Somgel2023

Source: Instagram

See their reaction video here:

While many of their fans are certain that the pregnancy news is nothing short of a rumour, fans have stormed the comment section to caution Soma about overspeeding on the highway.

Nigerians React To Angel's Pregnancy Rumour

In reaction to the viral news of the BBNaija alumni pregnancy rumour, Nigerians have heavily showered the duo with love and kind words. See some reactions here:

@monsieurjerry

"It’s comfort weight y’all. When a woman is in a peaceful, loving relationship, she begins to add weight."

@shilz__

"Never wanted a bbn relationship to work out like this one."

@chizobaozoemena

"For a split second I was scared at the speed he was driving, the phone on his hand and Angel by the side. Please this guys needs to trade with caution"

@sommie_cakes_n_more

"My ship."

@flawlessbyflo

"We are glad."

Soma reacts to break up rumour

Soma and Angel have been going strong right before exiting the house. Although, at some point, their activities on social media suggested to the public that their ship had capsized.

The news of their alleged split spread like widefire. They initially kept calm and mute about it but according to reports by Legit.ng, Soma reacted.

In a Twitter post, he asked those looking forward to their breakup to let him be.

Source: Legit.ng