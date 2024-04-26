Four personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been presented with letters of commendation

The FRSC personnel were commended for returning eight million, seven hundred thousand naira, they recovered during a road traffic crash

Nigerians, however, said the FRSC should have at least promoted the officials rather than presenting them with just letters of commendation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has presented letters of commendation to four officials of the agency who returned eight million, seven hundred thousand naira, they recovered during a road traffic crash.

The FRSC personnel recovered the money during a rescue operation at Olam, Kaduna state on 24 April 2024.

Nigerians say FRSC should have promoted the officials rather than commendation letters Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a post shared by the agency via its X (formerly known as Twitter) @FRSCNigeria on Friday, April 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Presentation of Commendation letters on behalf of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu to FRSC Personnel that returned a sum of 8,700,000 (Eight Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira) recovered during a road traffic crash rescue operation at Olam, Kaduna State on 24 April 2024.”

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate the FRSC personnel for their honesty and commendation but urged the agency to promote them instead of the mere letter of commendation

@Its_chi

Smile, this guy's self. In this hard economy instead of giving them a letter that won't add anything to their life's why not give them a promotion instead. This is why @PoliceNG to an extent is more better. Promote them this will encourage others to be of the best behaviour.

@Nuris01

Excellent guy. He should be promoted with a bonus to encourage such good behaviour

@PiusLastborn1

Congratulations to them

@ayocole

Great job

Motorist squeezes FRSC official on duty to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an FRSC officer was squeezed to death in the Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos state.

eyewitnesses disclosed that the officer was sandwiched between two trucks until he bled to death.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Cable. He noted that the incident occurred on Saturday, September 16.

Source: Legit.ng