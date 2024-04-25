2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who missed their examination might be rescheduled

JAMB will only reschedule UTME candidates who have genuine reasons for missing their examination

This article highlights the four genuine reasons that might make JAMB reschedule UTME candidates who missed their examination

FCT, Abuja - Many candidates missed out and were unable to write the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for one reason or the other.

Some of them have reached out to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to reschedule them for another round after they missed their examination time.

However, not every candidate request will be granted as JAMB is obligated to only consider and reschedule candidates who have genuine reasons.

Here are the four genuine reasons that can make JAMB reschedule candidates who missed the ongoing 2034 UTME examination.

Technical failures/glitches

The examination has promised to reschedule candidates who experienced or encountered technical failures or glitches during the exam at the CBT centres.

JAMB advised candidates to make sure officials at the CBT centre take down their details for the examination body to consider them for rescheduling.

Medical emergency

It is common knowledge that a sick candidate cannot sit or write any examination, hence, the window for candidates who have medical emergencies to apply for rescheduling.

However, they must back up their calm with some valid and verifiable supporting documentation from a recognized medical professional or institution and send to JAMB.

Accident

This is another reason why UTME candidates can be rescheduled for another round of examination.

Similar to medical emergencies, candidates are expected to provide evidence of an accident or even provide witnesses and send to JAMB.

These documents will serve as evidence of their inability to reach the exam centre.

Official error

In as much as this hardly happens, JAMB is obligated to reschedule candidates who were unable to write their examination as a result of errors from the examination body.

An error such as incorrect CBT centre information like address, location of exam centre etc

The reason why UTME candidates are advised to carefully check their exam slip before the exam date and possibly visit the CBT centre to spot this error on time and reach out to JAMB.

What to do If you miss UTME examination

