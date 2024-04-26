After meeting a man in a nightclub, a Nigerian lady surprised many people by taking him to her hotel room

In a viral video, the fearless lady shared how the man swept her off her feet at the nightclub which made her interested in him

Her video showing the man in her hotel room has sparked mixed reactions on social media as people marvelled at her audacity

A Nigerian lady has shared how she took a man to her hotel room after their first meeting in a nightclub.

"There was no atom of risk in this oo so u guys should be mindful of ur comments," the lady wrote on TikTok as she shared her nightclub experience with a stranger.

She said the man caught her attention with his display at the club. Photo Credit: @all_about_nunu

Source: TikTok

@all_about_nunu said she and her friend lodged in a hotel and visited the club to have fun when a man caught her attention.

How the man caught her attention

@all_about_nunu documented her experience at the club showing how the man gave her two bundles of money despite not knowing her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She quickly decided to go with him as strip.pers were already eyeing him. She showed the man with her in her hotel room and blurred his face.

In another incident, a lady had caught her man with another woman in a hotel.

Watch the video below:

@all_about_nunu's video stirs mixed reactions

K_blends said:

"I no believe … how guy go follow woman wey em no no go her hotel room … nahhh."

Someone said:

"This generation wey God put me so eh."

Miss Beauty said:

"Omo na so una dey do for here this one sweet me.. I go do my own on Friday night let me go to club rave."

Natalia said:

"Please I’m dying, what’s going on."

albrightnation said:

"Madam una go find customers you and your friend no go enjoy una self anything."

cloud9 apartments said:

"Fine girl.

"Come and book an apartment from us for premium fun."

Calvin said:

"You no go like tell us wetin sup for the hotel room?"

OLUWATOBI said:

"Una no even Dey shame again."

Lady who met husband in hotel speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she met her husband in a hotel while waiting for her boyfriend.

Narrating the story on Facebook, she said she accompanied her then-boyfriend to a hotel but was asked to wait outside for him. While she was waiting, another handsome man emerged, and she later found out he was from Nnewi, a place she had always liked.

She said the man started a conversation with her, and this culminated in him collecting her phone number. Unknown to her boyfriend, that was the beginning of the end of their relationship, as the man would later call her.

Source: Legit.ng