Dr Innocent Bariate Barikor has been appointed as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA)

Prince Ebitimi Amgbare was also appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the two appointments for NESREA and NDRBDA on Friday, April 26

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Chief Executive Officers (CEO) For two federal agencies.

Tinubu appointed Dr Innocent Bariate Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 26.

The special assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

According to the statement, Dr Barikor was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

Ngelale said Dr. Barikor and Prince Amgbare are expected to discharge their duties with o the highest standards of excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

"The President expects that the new heads of these important agencies will discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria."

