Top 15 paid surveys in Nigeria in 2022: best online sites

You can make extra money by answering paid surveys in Nigeria. Reports of survey sites withholding payments have decreased by a great margin over the years. As a result, people are gradually learning to trust and embrace this online job. The more surveys you take, the more money you make. Find online surveys that pay in Nigeria from genuine sites listed below.

Organizations and businesses use paid survey platforms to collect information about their target audiences. They turn responses into data and thoroughly analyze past, prevailing, and future trends or habits. Paid survey sites in Nigeria have a wide range of topics depending on the research's objectives.

Where can you get paid surveys in Nigeria in 2022?

Private companies are the main beneficiaries of data from survey sites. They use the data to develop their marketing strategies and adapt to new customer needs. Below is a list of sites that offer paid surveys in Nigeria. Joining is free for everyone, and some have bonuses for new members:

15. Mobrog Nigeria

Payout methods: PayPal, Skrill

PayPal, Skrill Payout threshold: $6.25

$6.25 Website: mobrog.com

You should consider participating in the Mobrog Nigeria market research surveys. It is easy for Nigerians to use this platform because it has surveys targeting respondents living in Nigeria. You get paid through PayPal or Skrill once your earnings hit $6.25

14. Triaba

Payout methods: PayPal, gift cards

PayPal, gift cards Payout threshold: $7

$7 Website: triaba.com

Find online surveys that pay in Nigeria on the Triaba survey website, for it is a global leader in market research. You will access surveys as email invitations once you sign up. Respond to paid online surveys in the USA and Nigeria and earn up to $5 per survey.

13. Surveyeah Nigeria

Payout methods: PayPal, Amazon gift cards

PayPal, Amazon gift cards Payout threshold: $10

$10 Website: surveyeah.com

Surveyeah Nigeria provides a quick and easy to earn money online. You get survey invitations via email after signing up. The platform allows new members to start making money instantly. Surveyeah Nigeria pays a minimum of $10 via PayPal or Amazon gift cards.

12. TGM Panel

Payout methods: PayPal, GCodes, and Amazon gift cards

PayPal, GCodes, and Amazon gift cards Payout threshold: $10

$10 Website: tgmresearch.com

The TGM Panel platform allows you to impact the global market and earn money by participating in surveys. You have to fill out a survey during the sign-up process and then access a list of available surveys, which is regularly updated. All surveys pay you $1, even if they are short.

11. Timebucks

Payout methods: Bitcoin, Skrill, AirTM, Payeer, Bank Transfer, Neteller

Bitcoin, Skrill, AirTM, Payeer, Bank Transfer, Neteller Payout threshold: $10

$10 Website: timebucks.com

People earn money on the Timebucks website by doing surveys and social media tasks, watching online content, signing up for offers, playing games, and more. You also get great bonuses if you invite friends to join. You withdraw all your earnings when they reach $10 and get paid via Bitcoin, AirTM, Skrill, Bank Transfers, Payeer, or Neteller.

10. Ipsos iSay

Payout methods: Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowes, Apple, and Dunkin'gift cards, Ipsos Foundation Points, PayPal, Red Cross Donation, Virtual Visa prepaid card

Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowes, Apple, and Dunkin'gift cards, Ipsos Foundation Points, PayPal, Red Cross Donation, Virtual Visa prepaid card Payout threshold: $2

$2 Website: ipsosisay.com

Find online jobs that pay on Ipsos iSay. One paid survey takes 10-15 minutes, and you can get 20 to 100 points for each completed survey. Ipsos iSay rewards the community with redeemable points. You can redeem points on various charity and online shopping platforms. Alternatively, you can convert them into money on PayPal.

How to redeem Ipsos iSay points

200 points for 200 Ipsos Foundation Points 1000 points for a $10 Apple gift card 200 points for a $2 Red Cross Donation 1000 points for a $10 Virtual Visa prepaid card 500 points for a $5 Walmart eGift card 1000 points for a $10 Starbucks eGift card 500 points for a $5 Starbucks eGift card 1530 points for $15 PayPal funds 500 points for a $5 Amazon gift card 2550 points for $25 PayPal funds 500 points for a $5 Dunkin' gift card 2500 points for a $25 Amazon gift card 500 points for a $5 Lowes gift card 2500 points for $25 The Home Depot Gift card 510 points for $5 PayPal funds 2500 points for a $25 Target eGift card 1000 points for a $10 Target eGift card

9. Univox

Payout methods: PayPal, Virtual Master Card, Amazon gift card, Tango Card

PayPal, Virtual Master Card, Amazon gift card, Tango Card Payout threshold: $25

$25 Website: univoxcommunity.com

Univox gives you a $5 bonus when you sign up or register. You can redeem reward points for cash and shopping vouchers. The Univox platform exchanges 100 points for $1. You can withdraw the money to your PayPal account or send it to your Virtual Visa Card if you get a minimum of $25.

8. OpinionWorld

Payout methods: PayPal, Amazon, Target, and Pack & Go

PayPal, Amazon, Target, and Pack & Go Payout threshold: $50

$50 Website: opinionworld.com

OpinionWorld needs thinkers, debaters, and those who know what they like and why. The platform also has reward points that can be exchanged for gifts, vouchers and money. You can use OpinionWorld points on PayPal, Amazon, Target, and Pack & Go. Members compete for $10,000 (quarterly prizes). You only need 15 minutes to complete one survey and can earn up to 300 points per survey.

7. Surveytime

Payout methods: PayPal, Bitcoin

PayPal, Bitcoin Payout threshold : No withdrawal threshold

: No withdrawal threshold Website: surveytime.io

Get paid survey jobs in Nigeria at the Surveytime website. The platform matches surveys with your interests based on your answers in our introductory survey. You are instantly rewarded $1 for every survey you complete. Surveys take 5 minutes or 15 minutes, and you get $1, regardless of the country you are in.

6. Quest Mindshare

Payout methods: PayPal, gift card options

PayPal, gift card options Payout threshold: $12.5

$12.5 Website: questmindshare.com

Quest Mindshare is one of the best paid online surveys in Nigeria. An average survey takes 15 to finish. Questions from the music industry are the best paying surveys on this platform. Quest Mindshare members earn $2 to $5 per survey and can withdraw the cash on your PayPal. The minimum withdrawal amount is $12.5.

5. SwitchedON

Payout methods: Cash, airtime, or vouchers

Cash, airtime, or vouchers Payout threshold: Depends on the reward

Depends on the reward Website: switchedon.africa

SwitchedON is an African site with numerous international partners. The platform helps companies develop and improve their products to suit their target markets better. A typical SwitchedON survey takes 10 minutes to complete. Topics range from entertainment, current affairs, sports, and technology.

4. SurveySavvy

Payout methods: Payment checks (no PayPal and gift cards)

Payment checks (no PayPal and gift cards) Payout threshold: $1

$1 Website: surveysavvy.com

Choose the SurveySavvy platform for extra money. It is one of the best surveys in Nigeria and operates in 195 countries worldwide. You can request payment even if it is one US dollar. SurveySavvy allows you to win $10 bonuses. You must be age 13 and above to participate in this site's surveys.

3. The Panel Station

Payout methods: PayPal, eGift cards (Paytm, Amazon, and Flipkart vouchers)

PayPal, eGift cards (Paytm, Amazon, and Flipkart vouchers) Payout threshold: $5

$5 Website: thepanelstation.com

The Panel Station community has over 1.8 million members. You get at least two survey invitations weekly and earn up to 5000 points per survey. You will need at least 3000 points to request a withdrawal, and you must be at least 16 years old to participate in Panel Station's surveys.

2. Medical Advisory Board

Payout methods: PayPal, charity donations

PayPal, charity donations Payout threshold: $25

$25 Website: medicaladvisoryboard.com

The Medical Advisory Board is one of the oldest and top 10 best surveys in Nigeria. It started to operate in 1978 and is currently under the Decision Analyst Inc. Medical and non-medical professionals are allowed to participate on this site. You can do these surveys if you are 18 or older.

1. PaidViewpoint

Payout methods: PayPal, gift cards

PayPal, gift cards Payout threshold: $15

$15 Website: paidviewpoint.com

PaidViewpoint takes the first position on this list of paid surveys in Nigeria. A typical survey test will last from five to ten minutes. One gets a $1 bonus for signing up, and members receive PaidViewpoint surveys via email.

These 15 paid surveys in Nigeria are great opportunities to earn extra money with minimal effort. Doing paid surveys will not affect your full-time job because you can take one to two surveys daily on average. Each survey takes a maximum of 30 minutes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

