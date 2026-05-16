A young man who attended the same secondary school as Alexx Ekubo has shared details of things they did together

The pastor reacted to news of the death of the Nollywood actor and shared how the incident made him feel

The sweet things he said about the Nollywood actor and the photos he shared caught people’s attention on social media

A pastor who once shared a room with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, before he became famous, has mentioned three things they both shared together.

The individual made the statement on his social media page in tribute to the late actor, who died after a long battle with cancer.

Pastor who was Alexx Ekubo’s schoolmate shares things they did together. Photo Source: Facebook/Arthur Ifeanyi Ezedinma, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Pastor remembers Alexx Ekubo, mourns his death

Speaking about the painful death of Alexx Ekubo, Pastor Arthur Ifeanyi Ezedinma wrote that the Nollywood star was also a dear friend and roommate while speaking about the effect of his death on him.

He wrote:

"Tribute to Ikenna Ekubo. Ikenna, my dear friend and roommate, my heart is heavy as I write this, still struggling to believe you are gone."

He spoke further in his post, adding that he attended the same school as Alexx Ekubo and that they shared many things together.

The three things he mentioned that they shared include classes, jokes, and lunch breaks. He also added that they shared moments that made those years unforgettable.

His statement read:

"We grew up together in FGC Daura. We shared classes, jokes, lunch breaks, and all the small moments that made those years unforgettable. You were kind, loyal, lively, the one who made the room better just by being in it."

Man who attended same school with Alexx Ekubo reacts to his death.Photo Source: Facebook/Arthur Ifeanyi Ezedinma

Source: Facebook

Arthur Ifeanyi Ezedinma also wrote on his Facebook page about how he heard about the passing of Alexx Ekubo.

He continued:

"When you fell sick, I was praying with you, trusting God for your healing. Until I heard the news two days ago, I still can't believe it."

"You left too soon, Ikenna. Far too soon. But one thing consoles me, you made peace with our Lord Jesus Christ before you left. That is greater than every trophy the industry ever gave you. Rest well, Alex Ikenna Ekubo."

Reactions as pastor mourns Alexx Ekubo

Justina said:

"Thank God grace found him in his last moment. What matters is how we end. He ended well. May his soul rest in peace."

Caleb Musa added:

"Is well, hmmm. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest on Alex."

Akue shared:

"Chai. RIP. Please someone should check on Jerry Williams. Hope he's fine though."

Prince Adiele wrote:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace,may his family, friends and well wishes be condole, knowing full well we shall all meet again at resurrection morning adieu to u brother."

Charles noted:

"God knows best bro, our prayer is that may his onward journey be blissful with the saints above and may God grant his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen 🙏."

Emi Jaja shared:

"May he rest in peace 🙏May God console his entire family . And grant them peace and comfort. He will be sorely missed. What a great guy he was."

Favour sunny noted:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace am in so much pain right now 😭💔."

Emmanuel Inagu said:

"Sorry for the loss God's servant, please accept my condolences."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who said she knew late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was sick spoke about what he allegedly left behind after his death.

The woman, Adaugo Onuegbu, said she noticed years ago that something was wrong with the actor because he became very slim and stopped appearing online often.

Man opens up about Alexx Ekubo’s character

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who went to the same secondary school as late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo shared his experience with him.

He said Alexx Ekubo was his senior in school and was always calm, friendly, and nice to people, even before he became famous.

Source: Legit.ng