Canada has re-launched two programs aimed at attracting more caregivers who are seeking to relocate

Qualified candidates who secure jobs also have the opportunity to relocate with family members

Additionally, there is a prospect for those ready to relocate to become permanent citizens after 5 years

The Canadian government is inviting applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programs.

These two caregiver programs offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying from January 1, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Details about the Canadian caregiver programme

The program is structured for five years and offers eligible caregivers and their families the opportunity to immigrate to Canada with the prospect of becoming permanent citizens.

The application process is categorized into two main pathways: Direct Entry into Permanent Residence and Gaining Experience.

The cost to apply start at $CAN 1,085, which is N982,030

How the application to Canada caregiver program works

Nigerians applying via direct entry must possess 12 months of relevant work experience and choose the category.

While gaining experience is for those with less than 12 months of work experience or no prior full-time caregiver work experience in Canada, the Gaining Experience category is an option.

Suppose you have worked as a caregiver full-time in Canada for 12 months or more within the previous 36 months. In that case, you qualify to apply under the Direct to Permanence category.

Steps to apply for Canada caregiver programs

Visit the official Canada.ca website for detailed requirements.

Prove your English or French proficiency through approved language tests.

Have your foreign education credentials evaluated by designated Canada-approved organizations.

Prepare and submit your complete permanent residence application package.

After applying, attend a biometrics appointment and follow any additional instructions issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for a final decision on your application.

For full details and an application link, check here.

