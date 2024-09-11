September 10, 2024 – Lagos, Nigeria — In a move to empower aspiring writers and marketers with top-tier copywriting skills, Nigeria’s leading digital media platform, Legit.ng, announces the launch of “Copywriting course: Art of compelling copy that sells,” in partnership with TUKO.co.ke, one of Kenya’s leading media outlets.

Write to Sell: Legit.ng Launches Practical and Affordable Copywriting Course

The online course is designed to equip learners with practical skills that convert words into sales, making it perfect for anyone aiming to excel in copywriting, content creation, and digital marketing.

According to Legit.ng's Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola,

"This course is more than just writing – it's about understanding human psychology, consumer behavior, and crafting messages that influence. At Legit.ng, we’ve utilized these skills to grow our platform, and we want to pass this knowledge on to anyone who wants to grow their career in journalism, digital marketing, PR, or any content-driven field."

What does the copywriting course offer?

The Copywriting Course offers a comprehensive learning experience spread across three modules and 14 chapters in the format of video lessons, plus an interactive quiz to solidify the knowledge. Each lecture is dedicated to a definite topic that helps understand copywriting and how to craft attention-grabbing headlines, persuasive product descriptions, and compelling sales pitches. The course also explores the psychology of consumer behavior, teaching learners how to tailor messages that appeal directly to their target audience.

Who can enroll in the course?

This course is perfect for:

Aspiring copywriters looking to sharpen their skills

Marketing and communication professionals aiming to enhance their writing

Entrepreneurs who want to promote their products or services

Recent graduates or students building their portfolios

Anyone passionate about digital marketing or content creation, regardless of background or experience.

“Writing is a skill that anyone can master, regardless of their background,” Rahaman Abiola emphasized, reassuring those who may hesitate due to age or lack of prior experience. "We have no restrictions on who can take our courses."

What are the benefits of the copywriting course?

The course is flexible and concise. It allows users to learn online from the comfort of their homes on mobile or desktop and combine it with other activities.

It is designed to provide targeted skills and knowledge in a copywriting area and is more focused on practical applications of skills.

The course is affordable and offers three(3) tiers so that anyone can choose the best option for them.

Everyone who completes the course and the general exam will receive a certificate to validate their newfound skills and expertise.

Completing course assignments will contribute to creating a personal portfolio for further use, and those with Gold packages who pass the test and Final Project with 90% of correct answers get a chance to join the Legit.ng team as interns.

Graduates of this course can earn up to $700 per month as freelance copywriters or marketers.

How much does it cost?

The course’s price starts at NGN 31,999 and varies according to the type chosen: Standard, Premium, and Gold. The last two offer extended access to bonus materials, private sessions, internship opportunities, CV consultations, and more!

More details about the “Copywriting course: How to Write Copy You Will Get Paid for” can be found on Legit.ng’s course landing page .

Enroll now and be on your journey to earning big as a copywriter!

About Legit.ng:

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

