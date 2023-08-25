Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has asked prepaid meter users to update their meters

The commission noted that starting from Wednesday, 1 November 2023, tokens will no longer work on meters that have not been updated

A step-by-step guide on how millions of Nigerians with prepaid meters can update for free has been provided

Nigerians using prepared meters have been given a deadline of November 24, 2023, to update their meters.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), meters not updated by November 1, 2023, will no longer accept electricity tokens.

NERC warns prepaid meter users to update. Photo credit: myikejaelectric

Source: Facebook

that consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which they will use to carry out the update.

A message from Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) to customers read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The current software for all prepaid electricity meters, including those in Nigeria, is set to expire on 24th November 2024, marking a significant event known as the TID Rollover.

"As part of this process, all STS Pre-paid meters within the IE network must be upgraded. Failure to do so will result in an inability to load energy tokens starting from 1st November 2023 when IE initiates its TID rollover process.

"This upgrade ensures an uninterrupted energy supply and a seamless experience.

"Only customers who have validated their NIN will receive the two sets of 20-digit token (KCT 1 & 2), delivered alongside their energy token at the point of vending, as from November 1, 2023."

Here is a breakdown of how to update prepare meters before the deadline

To kickstart the upgrade process, you must validate your National Identification Number (NIN) and meter number.

To update NIN do this:

Visit the following link: https://smartkyc.ikejaelectric.com/nin) If your under Ikejaelectric

Click on the "Link your NIN And Meter" button.

Provide your phone number, NIN, and email address.

Confirm the accuracy of your NIN details and proceed to the next step if the information is correct.

Input your meter number and the verification code sent to your email, then click "submit."

Note: Each meter can be linked to only one NIN, except for landlords with multiple meters who can use their NIN repeatedly.

Rest assured that your information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

STS Prepaid Meter Upgrade Process - Step 02

To successfully upgrade your meter, you will need a Key Change Token (KCT), a special 'reset' token that will be loaded onto your meter. Here's how the process works:

To upgrade your meter, you need a Key Change Token-KCT (a special 'reset' token) to be loaded on your meter.

You will receive three (3) sets of 20-digit tokens upon vending as of November 1st, 2023.

Input the first set of 20-digit token (KCT 1), this will wipe off the old meter settings.

Input the second set of 20-digit token (KCT 2), this will then upgrade your meter to the new STS platform.

The last set of 20-digit token will load the purchased energy value into the meter.

“I'm Frustrated”: Nigerians react after NERC asks users to update their prepaid meters

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigerians took to social media to vent their frustration with the new instruction to update meters.

They believe that it was unnecessary that NERC have to subject millions of Nigerians to another

However, the commission has urged electricity consumers to take note of the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng